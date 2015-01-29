LONDON Jan 29 French media group Lagardère
has joined the race to acquire a majority of World
Duty Free as the Italian travel retailer, held by the
Benetton family, is pursuing a merger with an industry peer,
sources familiar with the situation said.
Lagardère, which operates stores in almost 160 airports via
Lagardère Services' unit, LS Travel Retail, is working with
Societe Generale on the deal, said two sources who
could not be named because the matter is confidential.
The French group is currently in talks with several private
equity firms to help it fund a deal worth over $1.2 billion,
said a third source.
Lagardère, Societe Generale were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Sophie Sassard)