LONDON Aug 1 Travel and duty-free retailer
World Duty Free Group on Friday said it expected full
year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to hit 255-265 million euros
($341.67-$355.07 million).
The company, which was spun off from highway restaurants
operator Autogrill in Oct. 2013, said second-quarter
stood at EBITDA at 71 million euros, slightly higher than a year
ago.
Revenues in the period rose 15.9 percent to 608.5 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7463 Euros)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Valentina Za)