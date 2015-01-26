MILAN Jan 26 Shares in Italy's World Duty Free rose more than 2 percent on Monday after a press report saying that U.S. private equity fund KKR could be interested in buying a stake in the travel retailer.

KKR and another private equity fund, CVC, have set their sight on the company, which is 50-percent owned by the Benetton family, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report.

The Benettons are ready to halve their 50 percent stake in the group to lure potential partners, sources told Reuters last month, adding however that the family was looking for an industrial partner.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)