MILAN Jan 26 Shares in Italy's World Duty Free
rose more than 2 percent on Monday after a press report
saying that U.S. private equity fund KKR could be
interested in buying a stake in the travel retailer.
KKR and another private equity fund, CVC, have set their
sight on the company, which is 50-percent owned by the Benetton
family, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced
report.
The Benettons are ready to halve their 50 percent stake in
the group to lure potential partners, sources told Reuters last
month, adding however that the family was looking for an
industrial partner.
