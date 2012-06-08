(Adds details)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysia's state energy
firm Petronas is expected to make a final investment decision on
its $20 billion refinery project in Johor by the middle of next
year, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.
The refinery could start commissioning activities at the end
of 2016, Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, Petronas's chief operating
officer and executive vice president of downstream, said.
The Malaysian project is aimed at creating a trading hub in
Southeast Asian nation's south, although Asian refining margins
have come under pressure from new refining capacity and the
global economic slowdown.
"Refining margins will be under a lot of challenges, but as
long as we're doing better than our peers, that's what we're
targeting," Wan Zulkiflee said.
Petronas first unveiled the Refinery and Petrochemicals
Integrated Development (RAPID) project in May and it has signed
a heads of agreement with Itochu Corporation and
Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl to build two
separate petrochemical complexes.
Vopak is building a $620 million storage terminal
close to the refinery project.
Petronas has another refinery in nearby Malacca, which a
company official said has halted Iranian crude imports ahead of
Western sanctions that will start later this month.
"We've got our sources. As long as we can get the right
quality, the right type of oil for our refineries we're okay,"
Wan Zulkiflee said.
Petronas used to import some 50,000-60,000 bpd of Iranian
crude for its Malacca refinery and its majority-owned Engen
refinery in South Africa.
Plentiful supply and faltering global growth have pushed
international Brent crude prices down to around $100 a
barrel, from a March peak of $128, making it less costly for
buyers to find alternatives.
"I think the prices will weaken. We're not as bullish in the
coming quarters," Wan Zulkiflee said, adding that this was
fueled by global economic uncertainty.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)