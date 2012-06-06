KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 The full start up of
Malaysia's 135,000 barrels per day (bpd) Gumusut-Kakap deepsea
oilfield has been delayed to the second half of 2013 from 2012,
an official at Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on
Wednesday.
Construction of the floating production facility for the
field has taken longer than expected, said Wee Yiaw Hin,
executive vice president for exploration and production at
Petronas.
"There has been some delay because we want to get
fabrication complete so that when we roll out we are not faced
with a lot of offshore work," Wee told reporters on the
sidelines of an industry event.
"Therefore I think 2013 instead of 2012 ... sometime in the
third or fourth quarters."
The company aims for 25,000 to 30,000 bpd early production
from the field in the fourth quarter 2012 through linking some
wells already drilled to another platform, Wee said.
Royal Dutch Shell operates the project and holds a
33 percent stake. ConocoPhillips has a 33 percent stake,
Petronas holds 20 percent and Murphy Oil 14 percent.