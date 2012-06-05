WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Royal Dutch Shell expects the global liquefied natural gas market to remain tight until at least 2015 due to a dearth of new supply projects coming on stream, De La Rey Venter, the head of global LNG at Shell, told a news conference on Tuesday.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.