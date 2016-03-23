Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815
TOP STORIES
Belgians hunt Islamic State suspect after blasts kill 30
BRUSSELS - Belgian police hunt Islamic State suspect seen
with two supposed suicide bombers shortly before they struck
Brussels Airport in first of two attacks that also hit the
city's metro, killing at least 30 and wounding over 200.
(BELGIUM-BLAST/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), expect by 0800
GMT/4 AM ET, by Alastair Macdonald, Foo Yun Chee and Bate Felix,
1000 words)
Obama challenges Communist-led Cuba with call for democracy
HAVANA - U.S. President Barack Obama challenges Cuba's
Communist government with an impassioned call for democracy and
economic reforms, addressing the Cuban people directly in a
historic speech broadcast throughout the island.
(UPDATE 7, PIX), moved, by Matt Spetalnick, Jeff Mason and Frank
Jack Daniel, 1131 words)
Trump, Clinton win Arizona on big night in the U.S. West
WASHINGTON - U.S. Republican front-runner Donald Trump and
Democratic favorite Hillary Clinton sweep to victory in Arizona
on Tuesday in contests overshadowed by deadly attacks in
Brussels that raise security concerns in the United States.
Brussels that raise security concerns in the United States.
Holland, 609 words)
UNHCR says won't work in Greek 'detention centers' in swipe
at EU-Turkey deal
GENEVA/LESBOS - U.N. refugee agency deals blow to EU efforts
to stem biggest humanitarian crisis in generations, saying it
will no longer assist in transfer of migrants and refugees
arriving in Greece to "detention centers."
"detention centers."
Stephanie Nebehay and Karolina Tagaris, 860 words)
ASIA
China vaccine scandal widens as regulators come under fire
SHANGHAI - Chinese police have detain 37 people in a
widening scandal over illegal vaccine sales, an official news
agency reports, a case Premier Li Keqiang says reveals glaring
holes in the regulation of the world's second-largest medicine
market.
and Brenda Goh, 400 words)
Bangladesh Bank weighs lawsuit against NY Fed over hack
DHAKA - Bangladesh's central bank hires a U.S. lawyer for a
potential lawsuit against the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
after hackers stole $81 million from its account with the NY
Fed, according to an internal report by the Bangladesh bank.
Fed, according to an internal report by the Bangladesh bank.
words)
UNITED STATES
Obama arrives in Argentina to reset relations after years of
tension
BUENOS AIRES - U.S. President Barack Obama arrives in
Argentina to reset diplomatic relations and strengthen trade
ties with a country that was part of South America's left-wing
bloc until pro-business President Mauricio Macri took power in
December.
and Richard Lough, 630 words)
U.S. justices set to weigh Obamacare contraceptives
challenge
WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court will consider appeals
brought by Christian groups demanding full exemption from
requirement to provide insurance covering contraception under
President Obama's signature healthcare law.
President Obama's signature healthcare law.
AMERICAS
Rob Ford, who smoked crack while Toronto mayor, dead at 46
TORONTO - Former mayor Rob Ford, whose tumultuous four years
as leader of Canada's largest city included admission he smoked
crack cocaine and history of erratic behavior, dies after
struggling with cancer.
TV), moved, by Andrea Hopkins and Matt Scuffham, 394 words)
Brazil's Rousseff says 'will never resign' in deepening
crisis
BRASILIA - President Dilma Rousseff says she will not resign
in Brazil's worst political crisis in two decades, calling an
opposition move to impeach her a "coup d'etat" against
democratic rule because she had committed no crime.
democratic rule because she had committed no crime.
words)
Odebrecht cooperates with Brazil probe after bribe scheme
exposed
SAO PAULO - Grupo Odebrecht SA, the engineering
firm at the heart of Brazil's biggest ever graft probe, agrees
to cooperate with prosecutors, in a move likely to send
shockwaves across political parties that for years illegally
siphoned money from state contracts.
6, PIX), moved, by Caroline Stauffer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal,
737 words)
MIDDLE EAST
U.N. envoy turns to U.S., Russia to give impetus to Syria
talks
GENEVA - U.N. special envoy on Syria says he hopes meeting
between U.S. and Russian foreign ministers Wednesday will give
impetus to peace talks where divisive issue of political
transition is stalling progress. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP
transition is stalling progress.
words)
AFRICA
Congo president set for re-election, early results show
BRAZZAVILLE - Congo Republic's President Denis Sassou
Nguesso is on course to extend his long rule, according to
preliminary election results that the opposition dismissed as
fraudulent as police and troops patrolled the capital's streets.
fraudulent as police and troops patrolled the capital's streets.
words)
Boycott helps Niger President Issoufou win re-election
NIAMEY - Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou wins a second
term with 92.5 percent of the vote in a run-off election that
the opposition coalition chose to boycott, the electoral
commission says.
Bouka, 330 words)
SPORT
Russian doping scandal spreads to wrestling, sports minister
prepared to quit
MOSCOW - Russia's sports minister says he is prepared to
resign over raging doping scandal in his country which could
cost more Russian athletes their places at Rio Olympics after
"tens" more cases of cheating are exposed in wrestling.
"tens" more cases of cheating are exposed in wrestling.
Jack Stubbs, 593 words)