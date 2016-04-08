Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815
TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton confronts protesters who say his crime reforms
hurt blacks
NEW YORK - Former President Bill Clinton faces down
protesters angry at the impact his 1994 crime reforms have had
on black Americans and defends the record of his wife, Hillary
Clinton, who is relying on the support of black voters in her
quest for the presidency. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV,
GRAPHICS), moved, by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Allen, 965
words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MODEL, moved, by Michelle Conlin, 431
words
- USA-FED/POLITICS (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, by Jonathan
Spicer, 1,200 words
Europe's banks under scrutiny as regulators look into Panama
Papers
BERN/GENEVA - Banking watchdogs across Europe begin checking
whether lenders have ties to massive document leak from Panama
that shows how offshore companies are used to stash clients'
wealth. (PANAMA-TAX/SWISS (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Joshua
Franklin and Stephanie Nebehay, 997 words)
+ See also:
- PANAMA-TAX/BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 251 words
- PANAMA-TAX/ARGENTINA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by
Maximiliano Rizzi and Sarah Marsh, 379 words
- PANAMA-TAX/LAWYERS (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Christine
Murray and Enrique Pretel, 701 words
- PANAMA-TAX/ICELAND, moved, by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir,
357 words
Syrian rebels seize Islamic State stronghold -monitor,
sources
AMMAN - Syrian rebel forces take over a town near the
Turkish border that had been the main stronghold of Islamic
State in the northern Aleppo countryside, the Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights and rebel sources says. (MIDEAST
CRISIS-SYRIA/REBELS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi,
477 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-FUNDING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Patricia
Zengerle, 396 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/GULF-BAHRAIN (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by
Arshad Mohammed, 451 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/ANTIQUITIES-TURKEY, moved, by Humeyra
Pamuk, 268 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Tom
Miles, 391 words
For NATO trainers, race against time to prepare Afghan
troops to go it alone
SORAB - Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Chung, leading a team of
U.S. advisers in Helmand province to help train the Afghan
army's embattled 215th Corps, knows he does not have much time.
(AFGHANISTAN-ARMY/NATO (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by James
Mackenzie, 868 words)
ASIA
Modi's rural income promise leaves Indian farmers, experts
cold
BARGARH, India/NEW DELHI, April 8 Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi is going to need a big rise in economic
growth and a run of good weather to have a chance of fulfilling
his promise to double farmers' incomes by 2022. (INDIA-FARMERS/
(PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jatindra Dash, Rajesh Kumar Singh and
Mayank Bhardwaj, 800 words)
EUROPE
Denmark arrests four for suspected IS support, two for
weapons
COPENHAGEN - Danish police say they arrest four people
suspected of having been recruited by Islamic State to commit
terrorist violence, and two others of breaking Danish weapons
law. (DENMARK-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Teis
Jensen, 373 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-SECURITY/DETENTIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michael
Nienaber and Scot W. Stevenson, 165 words
Amnesty says "serious flaws" mar Greek side of EU-Turkey
migrants' deal
ATHENS - Migrants held on the Greek islands Lesbos and Chios
live in "appalling" conditions with little access to legal aid
or information about their fate under a European Union agreement
that will send some back to Turkey, Amnesty International says.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE, moved, by Karolina Tagaris, 382 words)
Irish PM's 'historic' coalition offer spurned by rival
DUBLIN - Ireland's second-largest political party rejects a
coalition offer from acting Prime Minister Enda Kenny, less than
24 hours after he made the unprecedented proposal to try to
break a prolonged post-election deadlock. (IRELAND-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 411 words)
EU may require visas from Americans and Canadians - EU
source
BRUSSELS - The European Union executive is considering
whether to make U.S. and Canadian citizens apply for visas
before travelling to the bloc, a move that could raise tensions
as Brussels negotiates a trade pact with Washington.
(EU-USA/VISAS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Gabriela Baczynska, 386
words)
UNITED STATES
Texas teen's death spurs renewed call to fix recalled cars
APRIL 7 The brother of a Texas teenager killed
by shrapnel from an exploding Takata Corp air bag says
that his family never received a recall notice about the
defective vehicle safety device. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (PIX), moved, by
Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson, 502 words)
Obama defends his choice of white male for Supreme Court
CHICAGO - President Obama defends his pick of white male to
fill vacancy on Supreme Court from criticism from progressives
who would have rather seen more diverse choice. (USA-COURT/OBAMA
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 555 words)
AMERICAS
Brazil gov't denies illegal funding, says can defeat
impeachment
BRASILIA - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's government
rejects new accusations that her election was illegally funded
with graft money and expresses confidence it can block an
attempt to impeach her. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV),
moved, by Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle, 479 words)
Fidel Castro, 89, makes rare public appearance after Obama
visit
HAVANA - Former Cuban President Fidel Castro makes a rare
appearance outside of his home, visiting a school in Havana to
mark the birthday of a fallen revolutionary heroine, days after
penning a scornful critique of U.S. President Barack Obama's
recent visit. (CUBA-CASTRO/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Frank Jack
Daniel, 400 words)
As Peru's Fujimori splits voters, race is on for runner-up
LIMA - With surname and history that spark fury among some
Peruvians and adoration among others, center-right presidential
contender Keiko Fujimori manages to stay atop turbulent field of
candidates. (PERU-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Mitra Taj, 543 words)
Venezuela leader threatens to cut opposition legislature's
term
Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro threatens to
seek constitutional amendment to slash opposition-led
legislature's term and vows to lead "revolution" should his foes
wrest him from presidency. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS, moved, Andrew
Cawthorne and Eyanir Chinea, 395 words)