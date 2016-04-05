Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861
TOP STORIES
Panama Papers probes opened, China limits access to news on
leaks
HONG KONG/BEIJING - Authorities across the globe open
investigations into the activities of the world's rich and
powerful after a cache of leaked documents from a Panamanian law
firm show possible wrongdoing using offshore company structures.
(PANAMA-TAX/ (WRAPUP 1), by Ben Blanchard and Lisa Jucca, 610
words)
+ See also:
- PANAMA-TAX/ICELAND (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 468 words)
- PANAMA-TAX/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Jucca, Denny
Thomas and Saeed Azhar, 518 words
Trump makes late push for support on eve of Wisconsin
primary
MILWAUKEE - Republican presidential front-runner Donald
Trump tries to put a difficult week behind him and rally his
supporters ahead of a crucial nominating contest in Wisconsin,
where he is in the unfamiliar position of underdog.
(USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Steve Holland, 982 words)
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PICTURES), moved, by Emily Flitter,
976 words
- USA-ELECTION/RYAN, moved, by David Morgan and Susan
Cornwell, 500 words
Migrants sent back from Greece arrive in Turkey under EU
deal
DIKILI, Turkey/LESBOS, Greece - First migrants deported from
Greek islands under disputed EU-Turkey deal are shipped back to
Turkey in drive to shut down main route used by more than
million people fleeing war and poverty to reach Europe in past
year. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-RETURNS (UPDATE 7, PICTURES, TV),
moved, by Dasha Afanasieva and Karolina Tagaris, 1,038 words)
- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/AUSTRIA-GERMANY, moved, by Caroline
Copley, 291 words
EXCLUSIVE-Fierce Afghan fighting slows NATO training
mission- new U.S. commander
FORWARD OPERATING BASE GAMBERI, Afghanistan - Intense
fighting and unprecedented casualties suffered by Afghan forces
in 2015 put U.S. and NATO efforts to train self-sufficient force
behind schedule, new commanding general in Afghanistan tells
Reuters. (AFGHANISTAN-SECURITY/ (EXCLUSIVE, INTERVIEW,
PICTURES), moved, by Paul Tait, 589 words)
ASIA
Vietnam reports first Zika infections, raises alarm
HANOI - Mosquitoes infect two women with the Zika virus in
Vietnam, health authorities say, in the country's first cases of
a disease linked in Brazil to thousands of suspected cases of
microcephaly, a rare birth defect. (HEALTH-ZIKA/VIETNAM (UPDATE
1, TV), moved, by Ho Binh Minh, 316 words)
INTERVIEW-Afghan retreat in Helmand should help battle
Taliban
LASHKAR GAH/SORAB, Afghanistan - Surprise withdrawal of
Afghan forces from parts of Helmand province may leave large
areas under Taliban control, but it should bolster defences of
volatile southern region, country's top defense official says.
(AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURES), moving shortly, by
Mohammad Stanekzai and James Mackenzie, 754 words)
- AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/MANSOUR, moved, by Jibran Ahmad, 330
words
EUROPE
Greece urges EU and IMF to wrap up bailout review as talks
resume
ATHENS - Greece urges its international lenders to conclude
a key bailout review swiftly, as talks on its fiscal progress
resume after the leak of a transcript in which IMF officials
apparently mooted scare tactics to get a deal.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/REVIEW (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lefteris
Armenia warns Nagorno-Karabakh clashes could turn into
all-out war
BAKU/YEREVAN - Armenia's president warns that outbreak of
violence in breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh risks spiraling into
all-out war, after third day of fighting between Azerbaijan and
Armenian-backed separatists. (NAGORNO-KARABAKH/FIGHTING (UPDATE
5, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Nailia Bagirova and Hasmik
Mkrtchyan, 783 words)
MIDDLE EAST
U.S. behind strike that killed Nusra Front's Abu Firas
-officials
WASHINGTON - The United States carries out an air strike in
Syria that kills a prominent leader of al Qaeda offshoot Nusra
Front, Abu Firas al-Suri, U.S. officials tell Reuters.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (UPDATE 2), moved, 331 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-MILITANTS, moved, 421 words
Factional splits could hamper Libyan unity government's push
for control
TUNIS - In its first days in Tripoli, Libya's U.N.-backed
unity government tries to impose its authority swiftly, ordering
freeze on ministry budgets and securing prime minister's office
with help of powerful armed brigade. But it still faces daunting
task as it seeks to unify fractured institutions, boost oil
production, and disband or absorb armed brigades that built up
power bases while drawing public salaries.
(LIBYA-SECURITY/POLITICS (PICTURES), moved, by Aidan Lewis, 712
words)
AMERICAS
Brazil attorney general urges Congress to end impeachment
case
BRASILIA - Brazil's attorney general urges a congressional
committee to dismiss impeachment charges against President Dilma
Rousseff, saying there is no legal basis for the proceedings.
(BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Maria
Carolina Marcello, 525 words)
- BRAZIL-POLITICS/TACTICS (PICTURES), moved, by Anthony
Boadle, 637 words
AFRICA
Corporate South Africa turns its back on Zuma friends
JOHANNESBURG - Three South African companies, including KPMG
and Barclays Africa, sever ties with firm owned by Guptas,
family of businessmen, due to concerns over their ties to
President Jacob Zuma. (SAFRICA-ZUMA/GUPTA (UPDATE 3, PICTURES),
moved, by Ed Cropley and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, 494 words)
Gun battles rock Brazzaville in wake of disputed Congo
election
BRAZZAVILLE - Gun battles shake capital of Congo Republic,
shattering relative calm that followed President Denis Sassou
Nguesso's re-election in disputed vote. (CONGO-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE
4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Christian Elion, 588 words)
Ivory Coast parliament head used crisis to stockpile arms -
UN experts
ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast rebel leader-turned-parliament speaker
Guillaume Soro used a 2011 civil war and its aftermath to
acquire hundreds of tonnes of weapons, many of which remain
under the control of his loyalists in the army, according to
U.N. investigators. (IVORYCOAST-UN/, moved, by Joe Bavier, 616
words)