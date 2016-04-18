Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

Shaken Ecuador hunts for survivors amid 7.8 quake debris

PEDERNALES - Traumatized Ecuadoreans sleep amid rubble while rescuers dig for survivors after an earthquake smash the Andean nation's coastal region, killing at least 272 people and flattening resort towns. (ECUADOR-QUAKE/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Julia Symmes Cobb, 606 words)

In crushing defeat, Brazil's Rousseff moves close to impeachment

BRASILIA - Brazil's leftist President Dilma Rousseff suffers a humiliating loss in a crucial impeachment vote in the lower house of Congress and is almost certain to be forced from office months before the nation hosts the Olympics. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Maria Carolina Marcello and Alonso Soto, 1017 words)

+ See also:

- BRAZIL-POLITICS/MARKETS (moved), by Bruno Federowski, 616 words

Saudi-Iran tensions scupper deal to freeze oil output

DOHA - Deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers falls apart after Saudi Arabia demands that Iran join in despite calls on Riyadh to save agreement and help prop up crude prices. (OIL-MEETING/ (UPDATE 10, TV, PIX), moved, by Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine, 733 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), by Henning Gloystein, 682 words

Japan quake rattles markets as factories shut; survivors queue for food

TOKYO - The Japanese share market plunges 3 percent after a series of earthquakes of magnitude up to 7.3 strike a southern manufacturing hub, killing at least 42 people and forcing major companies to close factories. (JAPAN-QUAKE/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Thomas Wilson and Minami Funakoshi, 719 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-QUAKE/TOYOTA (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu and Makiko Yamazaki, 740 words

- JAPAN-QUAKE/NUCLEAR (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, 278 words

ASIA

Malaysian PM's brother takes leave from CIMB role amid funds transfer inquiry - source

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's brother takes a voluntary leave of absence from his role as chairman of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd ahead of an independent inquiry into money transfers to his personal account, a company source says. (MALAYSIA-SCANDAL/CIMB (UPDATE 1), moved, 343 words)

Al Qaeda re-emerges as challenge for US, NATO in Afghanistan

KABUL - Leadership turmoil within the Taliban since death of militant group's founder has fuelled closer links with foreign groups like al Qaeda, new commander of international forces in Afghanistan says, complicating counter-terrorism efforts. (AFGHANISTAN-ALQAEDA/USA (INTERVIEW, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by James Mackenzie and Paul Tait, 834 words)

China steps up war of words with Taiwan over fraud suspects

BEIJING - China steps up its war of words with Taiwan after Taipei free 20 suspects in a telecom fraud case linked to China, with state media accusing Taiwan of tolerating crime and being taken hostage by anti-Chinese forces. (CHINA-TAIWAN/ (moved), moved, 402 words)

+ See also:

- SOUTHCHINASEA-CHINA/ (moved), moved, 313 words

UNITED STATES

Cruz adviser says Trump campaign taking 'banana republic' approach

WASHINGTON - A senior adviser to Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz accuses rival Donald Trump's campaign of taking a "banana republic approach" by complaining that party rules for selecting a nominee are rigged against him. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 581 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CHINA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 439 words

Zika outbreaks in United States "likely" -U.S. official

WASHINGTON - The United States is likely to see outbreaks of the Zika virus, with perhaps dozens or scores of people affected, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (HEALTH-ZIKA/USA (moved), moved, by Diane Bartz, 410 words)

Fate of Obama's immigration plan in hands of U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court takes up a case probing the limits of presidential powers as the justices weigh whether President Barack Obama overstepped his authority with unilateral action to protect millions of people in the country illegally from deportation. (USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (PIX, GRAPHIC), by Lawrence Hurley, 447 words)

+ See also:

- USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION-TEXAS, PIX, moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 540 words

- USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION-CHRONOLOGY (TIMELINE), moved, 600 words

- USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION-QUESTIONS (FACTBOX), moved, 500 words

EUROPE

UK economy faces permanent hit with Brexit -Osborne

LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne says a vote to leave the European Union in a referendum would do permanent damage to the country's economy, which he warned would be 6 percent smaller by 2030 than if it stayed in the bloc. (BRITAIN-EU/TREASURY (UPDATE 1), moved, 447 words)

Italians go to polls in drilling referendum Renzi did not want

ROME - Italy go to the polls in a referendum on offshore oil and gas drilling rights, a vote which Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he hopes people would not take part in. (ITALY-OILDRILLING/ (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC, PIX, TV), by Crispian Balmer, 512 words)

AMERICAS

Castro, 84, says Cuba's leaders are too old, proposes limits

HAVANA - Future top leaders of Cuba's Communist party should retire at 70 to make way for younger blood, President Raul Castro, 84, says, suggesting older members hoping for promotion to the top table could play with their grandchildren instead. (CUBA-CONGRESS/AGE (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Syrian opposition say rebels should retaliate against army; hint at talks exit

AMMAN - Senior Syrian opposition negotiators on Sunday urged rebels to strike back against the Syrian army, accusing it of using a cessation of hostilities to gain ground, and cast doubt over whether they would continue Geneva peace talks indefinitely. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/OPPOSITION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 514 words)