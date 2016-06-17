Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

British lawmaker shot dead, EU referendum campaigns suspended

BIRSTALL, England - British member of parliament is shot dead in street, causing deep shock across Britain and suspension of campaigning for next week's referendum on country's EU membership. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/ATTACK (UPDATE 11, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Craig Brough, 891 words)

- BRITAIN-POLITICS/ATTACK-REACTION (HIGHLIGHTS), moved, 891 words

Obama meets Orlando massacre survivors, assails homegrown terrorism

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Barack Obama meets survivors of a massacre at an Orlando gay nightclub and relatives of the 49 people killed and says the United States must act to control gun violence and fight what he called homegrown terrorism. (FLORIDA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 8, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Bernie Woodall and Roberta Rampton, 827 words)

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/GUNS (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan, 871 words

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/GUNS-STOCKS (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Noel Randewich, 409 words

Air strikes shatter Russian attempt at Syria Aleppo truce

BEIRUT - Air strikes hit rebel-held parts of Syria's Aleppo city just hours into 48-hour ceasefire announced by Russia to try to curb weeks of intense fighting as government forces battle for control of whole city. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lisa Barrington and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 849 words)

Black box from crashed EgyptAir plane retrieved

CAIRO - Search teams retrieve the cockpit voice recorder from EgyptAir flight MS804 in a breakthrough for investigators seeking to explain what caused the plane to plunge into the sea, killing all 66 people on board. (EGYPTAIR-AIRPLANE/COCKPIT (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lin Noueihed and Ahmed Aboulenein, 729 words)

ASIA

Japan court upholds injunction to halt reactors in blow to nuclear power industry

TOKYO - A Japanese court upholds an order to keep two reactors at the Takahama nuclear plant closed, operator Kansai Electric Power says, leaving efforts to get a struggling nuclear industry up and running in limbo. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/COURT (UPDATE 1,PIX, GRAPHIC), by Osamu Tsukimori, 410 words)

Truck queues back up after fighting closes Afghan-Pakistan border

TORKHAM BORDER CROSSING - Hundreds of trucks line roads leading to the normally bustling Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, after deadly clashes between the countries forced it to close. (PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN/BORDER (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Jibran Ahmed, 461 words)

Dead money: Battle for Japanese inheritances heats up

TOKYO - Elderly Japanese, among the world's richest retirees, are flocking to inheritance advisers, tackling historical taboos on discussing death and providing a rare avenue of growth for brokerages and banks. (JAPAN-INHERITANCE/ (PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Thomas Wilson, 788 words)

UNITED STATES

White House sees surge in Syrian refugee admissions this year

WASHINGTON - Obama administration believes it will be able to process many more Syrian refugees in last half of fiscal 2016 than in the first six months, allowing it to meet its goal of admitting at least 10,000 by Sept. 30. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-REFUGEES, moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 410 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/FIGHTERS (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Patricia Zengerle and Jonathan Landay, 651 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-CABLE (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Walcott and Arshad Mohammed, 611 words

Sanders vows to help Clinton beat Trump, but keeps campaign alive

WASHINGTON - Bernie Sanders promises to work with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to defeat Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 election, but did not formally pull out of the race for the White House. (USA-ELECTION/SANDERS (PICTURES, TV), by John Whitesides, 411 words)

Disney faces PR crisis, risk of legal action after gator attack

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - June was supposed to have been a triumphant month for Walt Disney Co theme parks, with the flashy opening of a long-planned resort in Shanghai and a new Florida attraction based on its wildly popular animated movie "Frozen." Instead, the company is facing a public relations crisis and the possibility of legal action after an alligator snatched and killed a toddler at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, legal and communications experts say. (FLORIDA-ALLIGATOR/DISNEY (moved), by Lisa Richwine and Karen Freifeld, 741 words)

Coroner says death of Baltimore detainee Freddie Gray an accident -witness

BALTIMORE - A Maryland medical examiner twice told investigators the death of black detainee Freddie Gray from a broken neck in a police van was an accident, a Baltimore detective testifies. (BALTIMORE-POLICE/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moved, by Donna Owens, 406 words)

AMERICAS

Children, teachers ditch school as crisis engulfs Venezuela

LA FRIA, Venezuela - Education is no longer priority for many poor and middle-class Venezuelans swept up in all-consuming quest for food amid wave of looting and riots. (VENEZUELA-EDUCATION/ (WIDER IMAGE, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 830 words)