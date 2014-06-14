Editor: Ralph Boulton + 44 20 7542 10 28
TOP STORIES
Rebels shoot down Ukrainian military plane, 49 killed
KIEV/NOVOHANNIVKA, Ukraine - Pro-Russian separatists shoot
down an army transport plane in east Ukraine, killing 49
servicemen and dealing a blow to a military campaign to defeat
the rebels and hold the country together (UKRAINE-CRISIS/PLANE
(UPDATE 3), moved, tv, pictures, by Pavel Polityuk and
Aleksandar Vasovic, 840 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/TALKS (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words
Iraq says slows Islamist rebel advance, regains some territory
BAGHDAD - A Sunni Islamist offensive threatening to dismember
Iraq seemed to slow on Saturday after days of lightning advances
as government forces reported regaining territory in
counter-attacks, easing pressure on Baghdad's Shi'ite-led
government. Iran raises possibility of cooperation with United
States over the militant advance. (IRAQ-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 2,
PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect by 1800 GMT, by Ahmed Rasheed and
Raheem Salman, 1,500 words)
+ See also:
- (IRAQ-SECURITY/MILITARY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ned Parker
and Missy Ryan, 998 words
+ See also:
- IRAQ SECURITY/OPTIONS (INSIGHT), moved, by Matt Spetalnick
and Mark Hosenbal, 900 words
Afghans vote again in final test as Taliban threat looms
KABUL - Afghans voted for a successor to President Hamid
Karzai in a decisive test of Afghanistan's ambitions to transfer
power democratically for the first time in its tumultuous
history. (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/(UPDATE 5, PIX, TV) by Mirwais
Harooni and Praveen Menon, moved, 800 words)
EXCLUSIVE-Honda could expand Takata airbag recall -source
TOKYO - Honda Motor Co expects to recall vehicles with
potentially defective air bags, a move that could expand a
massive, multi-company air-bag recall by more than a million,
according to a person with knowledge of the
matter.(AUTOS-RECALL/HONDA (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), by Yoko
Kubota, moved, 450 words)
WORLD CUP
Brazil in World Cup swing as goals fly in, protests ease
SAO PAULO - World Cup fever intensifies across Brazil as
violent protests subside, fans stream to a second day of
riveting matches and a crushing defeat for defending champions
Spain sets the tournament alight. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/ (WRAPUP 1,
PIX, TV), moved, by Brad Haynes and Mary Milliken, 800 words)
UNITED STATES
Bergdahl in stable condition at Army medical center in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who spent five
years as Taliban prisoner of war before being released, is in
stable condition at military hospital in Texas and has not yet
met his parents, military officials say.
(USA-AFGHANISTAN/BERGDAHL (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Jim
Forsyth, 500 words)
Tea Party struggles to repeat Cantor-style shock in
Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. - Shock defeat of Republican House Majority
Leader Eric Cantor in primary in Virginia fuels hopes among Tea
Party activists in Tennessee that they can stage similar upset
against Sen. Lamar Alexander in August. (USA-ELECTION/TEAPARTY
(ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Nick Carey, 1,089 words)
Entrepreneur's kids inspired battle with California teachers
Silicon Valley entrepreneur David Welch says his three
children motivate him to spend almost $2 million challenging
California's teacher-tenure laws. (USA-EDUCATION/CALIFORNIA
(NEWSMAKER, PIX), moved, by Amanda Becker and Laila Kearney, 959
words)
MIDDLE EAST
Israeli forces search for three missing Jewish teens in West
Bank
HEBRON, West Bank - Israel reinforcing troops in occupied
West Bank to step up searches for three Israeli teenagers
believed to have been abducted by Palestinians
(PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Yusri al-Jammal, 600
words)
EUROPE
Stubb to be Finland's next PM, backs NATO membership
LAHTI, Finland - Finland's EU minister Alexander Stubb, who
wants to cut taxes and take his neutral country into NATO, wins
the leadership of his ruling conservative party, putting him on
track to become prime minister later this month.
(FINLAND/PRIMEMINISTER (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT, by Jussi
Rosendahl and Sakari Suoninen, about 480 words)
SCIENCE
Deep underground, water, water everywhere but not a drop to
drink
WASHINGTON - If you want to find Earth's vast reservoirs of
water, you may have to look beyond obvious places like oceans
and polar ice caps. Scientists say massive amounts of water
appear to exist deep beneath planet's surface, trapped inside in
rocky layer of mantle. (SCIENCE-WATER/ (PIX), moved, by Will
Dunham, 500 words)