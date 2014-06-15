UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)
TOP STORIES
Iraq insurgent advance spreads to northwest
BAGHDAD - Insurgent offensive that has threatened to dismember Iraq spreads to the northwest of the country, when Sunni militants launch dawn raid on town close to Syrian border, clashing with police and government forces (IRAQ-CRISIS, WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1600, by Ahmed Rasheed, 900 words)
Rival camps moving to claim victory in Afghan elections
KABUL - Rival camps in Afghanistan's presidential race each proclaimed to be leading the contest, a day after the run-off was held; officials concerned both candidates are preparing to challenge the result and refuse to accept defeat (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), by Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi, moved, 800 words)
Israel says Hamas militants behind abduction of three teens
JERUSALEM - Israel says Hamas militants abducted three Israeli teenagers in occupied West Bank, warning of "serious consequences" as it presses on with search and detains dozens of Palestinians (PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), expect by 1730, by Jeffrey Heller, 600 words).
EUROPE
In Ukraine, a day of mourning shows a divided nation
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine - Mourners hold minute's silence in Kiev to honour 49 servicemen killed by pro-Russian separatists; in east Urkaine, the day of mourning is ignored, highlighting the deep rifts in the country (UKRAINE-CRISIS/, moving shortly, pictures, tv, by Timothy Heritage and Alessandra Prentice, 700 words)
ASIA
India's Modi in Bhutan aiming to reassert regional sway
THIMPHU - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his first visit abroad since taking office, arriving in Bhutan to launch a drive to reassert Indian influence in the region, offering financial and technical help and the lure of a huge market. (INDIA-BHUTAN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani, 600 words)
AMERICAS
Opposition candidate closes in on Brazil's Rousseff ahead of vote
SAO PAULO - Brazil's main opposition party launches the candidacy of its leader, Aecio Neves, to challenge President Dilma Rousseff's re-election bid in October on a platform of fiscal austerity and pro-market policies.(BRAZIL-POLITICS/NEVES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eduardo Simões and Bruno Federowski, 522 words)
INTERNATIONAL FINANCE
French fin min sees progress to lower fine
PARIS - France's finance minister says discussions between BNP Paribas and U.S. authorities over a potential fine for sanctions-busting progressing towards a "more equitable" level. BNP declines to comment. ( BNPPARIBAS USA/FINMIN), expect by 1030 GMT and 0630 ET, by Maya Nikolaeva, 300 words
WORLD CUP
Wily Italy outfox England, Costa Rica stun Uruguay
SAO PAULO - Italian experience overcame England's youthful exuberance in an intriguing clash of styles at the World Cup and in Group D's other game unfancied Costa Rica beat twice champions Uruguay in the tournament's biggest upset so far. (SOCCER-WORLD/(WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), by Mike Collett-White, moved, 980 words)
