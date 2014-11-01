Editor: Ralph Boulton + 44 20 7542 7923

TOP STORIES

Kurds reinforce Syrian Kobani, U.S. planes pound IS targets

BAGHDAD/BEIRUT - Iraqi Kurdish forces join defence of Syrian town of Kobani bringing heavy weapons in an attempt to ward off Islamic State; U.S. warplanes pound IS targets in Syria and Iraq (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM ET, by Michael Georgy and Mariam Karouny, 800 words)

Nigeria's purported Boko Haram head says has "married off" girls

ABUJA - A man claiming to be Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau said more than 200 girls kidnapped by the group six months ago had been "married off" to its fighters, contradicting Nigerian government claims they would soon be freed. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Isaak Abrak,600 words)

Branson to meet Virgin Galactic space team after crash

MOJAVE, Calif. - Richard Branson will meet his Virgin Galactic space team in California's Mojave Desert as federal safety officials open an investigation into the crash of a passenger spaceship being developed by his company that killed one pilot and seriously injured the other. (SPACE CRASH/VIRGIN (UPDATE 1), expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM ET, By Lucy Nicholson, 600 words)

WORLD ECONOMY

China's factory growth unexpectedly hits five-month low

BEIJING - China's factory activity unexpectedly falls as firms fight slowing orders and rising costs in the cooling economy, reinforcing views that the country's growth outlook is hazy at best (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 700 words)

EUROPE

French nuclear plants in mystery drone overflights-source

PARIS - Unidentified drones illegally overflew five French nuclear power plants overnight, a source with knowledge of the matter says, in the latest of a series of unexplained incidents that have raised safety concerns. (NUCLEAR-EDF/DRONES), moved, by Jean-Baptiste Vey, 700 words)

Washington tries to check Hungary's drift to Kremlin orbit

ZAGREB/BUDAPEST - The United States is mounting a diplomatic offensive to stop Hungary selling a stake in a Croatian energy firm to Russia, part of what Western powers see as Budapest's dangerous drift into Moscow's orbit. (HUNGARY-RUSSIAN/ENERGY, moved, by Zoran Radosavljevic and Krizstina Than, 800 words)

MIDEAST

Egypt jails eight men over gay marriage video

CAIRO - Eight Egyptian men sentenced to three years in jail on charges of spreading indecent images and inciting debauchery after they appeared in an online video purporting to show the country's first gay marriage ceremony. (EGYPT-GAYMARRIAGE/TRIAL), moved, 500 words)

ASIA

Bangladesh power cut plunges millions into darkness DHAKA - Bangladesh is hit by a major power outage that brings much of normal life to a standstill, forcing hospitals and garment factories to rely on back-up generators and even plunging the prime minister's official residence into darkness (BANGLADESH-POWER/FAILURE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Serajul Quadir, 400 words)

AFRICA

Burkina Faso army backs presidential guard officer to lead transition

OUAGADOUGOU - Burkina Faso's military backed a presidential guard officer on Saturday to lead a transitional government after the resignation of President Blaise Compaore, resolving a power struggle within the armed forces by sidelining the chief of staff. (BURKINA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Mathieu Bonkoungou, 800 words)

EBOLA

Judge eases limits on U.S. nurse who treated Ebola patients

FORT KENT, Maine - Declaring Ebola fears in United States "not entirely rational," judge rejects Maine's bid for quarantine on nurse who treats victims of disease in West Africa but tests negative for it, and instead imposes limited restrictions. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joel Page, 900 words)

AMERICAS

Canada security services struggle with militant threat, resources gap

OTTAWA - Canada's spy agency and national police force are so constrained by lack of resources that they cannot keep close track of all Islamic militants who may be potential threat at home, and they also have to abandon some counter-espionage work and criminal investigations, according to current and former intelligence and police officials. (CANADA-ATTACKS/RESOURCES (PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 837 words)

U.S. MID-TERM ELECTIONS

Fired-up Republicans have edge in midterm turnout war

WASHINGTON - Daunting reality looms for President Obama's Democrats ahead of U.S. congressional elections Tuesday: Voters from Republican Party are much more fired up. (USA-ELECTIONS/TURNOUT, moved, by Jason Lange, 791 words)

U.S. voters contend with new voting rules in 14 states

WASHINGTON - U.S. voters in 14 states navigate new laws that critics say make it harder for lower-income and minority voters, who typically back Democrats, to cast ballots in mid-term elections. (USA-ELECTIONS/RIGHTS, moved, by Amanda Becker, 587 words)