TOP STORIES
Syrian pro-government forces retake key town in west ahead
of planned talks
BEIRUT - Syrian pro-government forces recapture a key
rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, building on
battlefield advances in the area ahead of planned peace talks
this week in Geneva between Damascus and Syria's opposition.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-LATAKIA (UPDATE 3), moved, by John
Davison, 546 words)
New York travel ban lifted, Washington at standstill after
storm
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - New York lifts a travel ban and mass
transit starts getting back to normal after a record-setting
blizzard in the U.S. Northeast, but Washington remains at a
standstill following storms that killed at least 19 people
across the country. (USA-WEATHER/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Frank McGurty and Ian Simpson)
Bloomberg's possible entry into 2016 race gets mixed
reception
DES MOINES/WASHINGTON - U.S. presidential hopefuls offer
mixed reviews of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's
potential independent White House run, with Democratic candidate
Bernie Sanders saying it would add another billionaire like
Republican Donald Trump to the field.(USA-ELECTION/, moved, by
Steve Holland and Valerie Volcovici, 500 words)
Ex-Haiti coup leader says to fight "anarchists," unrest
spreads
PORT-AU-PRINCE - A former Haitian coup leader wanted by the
United States for smuggling cocaine calls on his supporters to
resist "anarchists" who forced a presidential election to be
cancelled, in a sign of deep polarization that could lead to
more unrest. (HAITI-ELECTION/ (PIX), moved, by Joseph Guyler
Delva, 520 words
IRAN REOPENS FOR BUSINESS
After sanctions, Iranian and foreign firms await the good
times
DOHA - A decade ago, Foad Fanaei packed his belongings and
moved from sanction-hit Iran to Qatar in the hope of expanding
his family's engineering firm. Since then he has endured years
of financial losses but kept the business going in the hope that
one day the nuclear-related sanctions would be lifted. Now that
day has come, Fanaei believes his hard work is about to be
rewarded. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/BUSINESS, moved, by Tom Finn and Stephen
Jewkes, 1175 words)
Iran marks comeback with talks to buy 160 European planes
TEHRAN - Iran unveils an expanded shopping list for more
than 160 European planes - including 8 superjumbos - and dangled
another big order in front of Boeing at Tehran's first
major post-sanctions business gathering on Sunday.
(IRAN-AVIATION/AIRBUS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher, 723
words)
EUROPE
Merkel's party, down in polls, weighs German border centres
BERLIN - A senior figure in Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative party proposes setting up "border centres" along
the frontier with Austria to speed up the repatriation of those
asylum seekers deemed unqualified to stay
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carrel and
Thorsten Severin, 590 words)
Darling of Davos, Lagarde has 2nd IMF term sewn up
DAVOS - The darling of the Davos political and financial
elite, Christine Lagarde has a second term at the helm of the
International Monetary Fund sewn up just days after nominations
opened, despite facing possible trial in France. (IMF-LAGARDE/
(TV, PIX), moved, by Paul Taylor, 883 words)
AFRICA
As currency tumbles on street, Nigerians expect official
rate to follow
ABUJA - Food wholesaler Chioma Oluwaseun was sorting through
the inventory in her warehouse to hike prices for imports, in
line with a Nigerian currency that has lost a third of its value
on unofficial "parallel markets" since last month. Few think the
official exchange rate can be sustained much longer.
(NIGERIA-ECONOMY/ (TV), moved, by Ulf Laessing, 694 words)
Thousands of Moroccans protest over public job cuts
RABAT - Thousands of Moroccan trainee teachers and their
families took to the streets of the capital Rabat on Sunday to
protest against government plans to cut education jobs, defying
an official ban on demonstrations. (MOROCCO-REFORMS/ (PIX),
moved, by Aziz El Yaakoubi, 436 words)
ASIA
Kerry to press China over N. Korea, urge ASEAN unity over
South China Sea
RIYADH - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry begins a visit
to East Asia on Sunday in which he plans to press China to put
more curbs on North Korea after its nuclear test and to urge
Southeast Asia to show unity in response to China's claims in
the South China Sea. (USA-ASIA/KERRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by David
Brunnstrom, 617 words)
Vietnam's progressive PM not nominated for party leadership
HANOI - Top decision-makers in Vietnam's ruling Communist
Party have agreed on one nomination for each of the country's
four key leadership posts, a top official says, a line-up that
excludes the country's powerful prime minister.
(VIETNAM-CONGRESS/ (PIX), moved, By Martin Petty, 572 words)
Wreckage found in Thailand unlikely to come from missing
Malaysian jet
BANGKOK - A piece of suspected plane wreckage found off the
east coast of southern Thailand on Saturday is unlikely to
belong to Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which vanished nearly
two years ago, say aviation experts and Thai officials.
(THAILAND-WRECKAGE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, By Orathai
Sriring, 461 words)