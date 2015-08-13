Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

China lets yuan fall further, fuels fears of 'currency war'

SHANGHAI - China's currency falls to four-year low, slumping for second day, after central bank devaluation, and government sources believe yuan may be allowed to slide even further to help country's exporters. (CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN (WRAPUP 12, GRAPHIC, PICTURES), moved, by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin, 1,028 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-USA, moved, by Joseph White and David Randall, 755 words

- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-STEEL, moved, by Bernie Woodall, 490 words

Former U.S. President Carter says he has cancer

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says recent liver surgery revealed he has cancer that has spread to other parts of his body. (USA-CARTER/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Letitia Stein and David Adams, 510 words)

Huge explosions in China's Tianjin port area kill 17, hurt 400

SHANGHAI - Two massive explosions caused by flammable goods rip through an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing 17 people and injuring as many as 400, official Chinese media say. (CHINA-BLAST/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES), expect by 0330 GMT/11.30 PM ET, by Joseph Campbell, 554 words)

Creditors to subject Greek deal to tough October review

ATHENS/BRUSSELS - European Union moves to keep Greece on tight rein after its latest bailout, with sources saying 85 billion euro deal will be reviewed by lenders in October and any discussion of debt relief will only come at later stage. (EUROZONE-GREECE/BAILOUT (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Michele Kambas and Tom Körkemeier, 792 words)

ASIA

Asian shares firm as investors await yuan fixing

TOKYO - Asian shares and the dollar creep higher in early trade, with investors cautiously watching China's next move after it allowed the yuan to decline for two straight sessions. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 398 words)

India's states sidestep stalled reform, go it alone to woo investment

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - It took two months of courting, dozens of negotiators and final talks that ran into the early hours before a western Indian state secured its prize: a $5 billion investment commitment from iPhone maker Foxconn. (INDIA-STATES/INVESTMENT (PICTURES), moved, by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Rajesh Kumar Singh, 783 words)

Myanmar security forces surround ruling party HQ - sources

YANGON - Myanmar security forces surround headquarters of the ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party in the capital, Naypyitaw, and prevent party members in the compound from leaving, party sources in the building say. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MYANMAR-OPPOSITION/, moved, by Aung Hla Tun, 511 words

Taliban leadership struggle fuels wave of attacks in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR - A spike in attacks in Kabul was designed to prove the Taliban's new leader was firmly in charge, the group says, but Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour's position remains precarious as clerics and top militants meet secretly to decide whether to back him. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/, moved, by Jibran Ahmad, 729 words)

UNITED STATES

Riot-torn Ferguson, Missouri to remain in state of emergency-officials

FERGUSON Mo. - St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Mo., site of year of occasionally violent protests over police killing of unarmed black teen, will remain under state of emergency for at least another night, county officials say. (USA-FERGUSON/ (PICTURES, UPDATE 1), moved, by Scott Malone, 400 words)

For Iranian-Americans, nuclear debate offers chance to raise voice

WASHINGTON - A letter written by prominent Iranian-Americans spanning the political spectrum and published in the New York Times, expresses support for the Iran nuclear agreement as a "unique opportunity for Americans and Iranians to connect." (IRAN-NUCLEAR/IRANIANAMERICANS, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Yeganeh Torbati, 910 words)

Colorado governor says worst of mine waste spill appears over

DENVER - Contamination from 3 million gallons of toxic waste that spews from abandoned gold mine in southwestern Colorado, turning river bright orange, appears to have largely dissipated with no sign of lasting environmental harm, governor says. (USA-COLORADO/SPILL (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Keith Coffman, 400 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil's president says not resigning despite calls for impeachment

SAO PAULO - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff says she will not consider quitting, despite calls for her impeachment from opponents in Congress as the economy sinks and her popularity hits record lows. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 269 words)

Canada PM vows to track, possibly limit, foreign home buyers

OTTAWA/VANCOUVER - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper pledges to track and possibly limit foreign purchases of Canadian real estate if re-elected, but the move is not expected to cool foreign buying anytime soon. (CANADA-ELECTION/REALESTATE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Randall Palmer and Julie Gordon, 409 words)

+ See also:

- CANADA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by David Ljunggren, 500 words

MIDDLE EAST/NORTH AFRICA

Heavy clashes in Libya undermine UN peace talks

BENGHAZI - Islamic State fights separate battles with forces loyal to Libya's official government and with a rival group, as growing violence threatens to make U.N.-mediated peace efforts irrelevant. (LIBYA-SECURITY/TALKS (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Ayman al Warfalli and Stephanie Nebehay, 394 words)

Islamic State's Egyptian ally says it beheads Croat - SITE

CAIRO/ZAGREB - Egyptian group allied to Islamic State publishes photograph it says shows beheaded body of Croatian hostage it threatened to kill, SITE monitoring service says. (EGYPT-CROATIA/HOSTAGE (UPDATE 5), moved, by Omar Fahmy and Igor Ilic, 615 words)

Iraq PM sacks cabinet officials, says reform drive under threat

BAGHDAD - Iraq's prime minister dismisses his cabinet secretary as part of ambitious reform drive he says is under threat from corrupt politicians and Shi'ite militia leaders who use their armed followers for political ends. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFORM (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed and Saif Hameed, 700 words)