TOP STORIES
Turkish tanks roll into Syria, opening new line of attack
ELBEYLI, Turkey/BEIRUT - Turkey and its rebel allies open a
new line of attack in northern Syria as Turkish tanks roll
across the border and Syrian fighters sweep in from the west to
take villages held by Islamic State.(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY
(UPDATE 5, TV), by Umit Ozdal and John Davison, moved, 757
words)
Obama presses China's Xi on South China Sea ahead of G20
HANGZHOU - U.S. President Barack Obama presses his Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping on territorial disputes in the South
China Sea, urging Beijing to uphold its legal obligations and
stressing the United States' commitments to its regional allies.
(G20-CHINA/USA (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), by Roberta Rampton and
Michael Martina, moved, 788 words)
G20 meet in China aiming to spur global growth
HANGZHOU, China - Leaders of the worlds 20 biggest
economies meet in China seeking to jolt global economy out of
sluggish growth and avert trade protectionism. (G20-CHINA/
(WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words)
Hermine strengthens off North Carolina en route to Middle
Atlantic
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - A powerful Atlantic storm strengthens
after passing over North Carolina's Outer Banks en route to the
U.S. Middle Atlantic coast, where it was expected to spoil the
holiday weekend with high winds, soaking rains and surging seas.
(STORM-HERMINE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), by Ian Simpson and Chris
Prentice, moved, 818 words, will be updated)
ASIA
UK's May defends delay on Chinese-backed nuclear power plan
HANGZHOU, China - British Prime Minister Theresa May on
Sunday defended her decision to delay a partly Chinese-funded
nuclear power deal, despite it causing diplomatic tension with
China as she landed in the country to attend a G20 summit.
(G20-CHINA/BRITAIN-NUCLEAR (moved), moved, 360 words)
Bangladesh hangs Islamist party figure for 1971 war crimes
DHAKA - Bangladesh hangs a top Islamist party figure for
atrocities committed during the 1971 war of independence from
Pakistan, the law minister says. (BANGLADESH-WARCRIMES/ (UPDATE
3, TV), by Ruma Paul, moved, 400 words)
EUROPE
British PM May: UK economy will suffer after Brexit vote
HANGZHOU, China - Britain's economy will suffer as a result
of the decision to leave the European Union despite signs in
recent economic data that the impact has not been as severe as
some predicted, Prime Minister Theresa May says
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by William James, 300
words)
Political? Mais oui, of course, EU insiders say of Apple
case
BRUSSELS - The European Commission denies that its shock
demand that Apple Inc. hand 13 billion euros in back taxes to
Ireland is, in the pungent phrase of Apple CEO Tim Cook, "total
political crap". (EU-APPLE/POLITICS (INSIGHT), moved, by
Alastair Macdonald and Foo Yun Chee, 800 words)
Anti-immigrant party poised for huge win in German state
election
BERLIN - The anti-immigrant Alternative for Deutschland
(AfD) party is expected by polls to make huge gains in the
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state election on Sunday, reflecting a
growing discontent with Chancellor Angela Merkel and her
open-door refugee policy. (GERMANY-ELECTION/ (TV), moved, by
Andrea Shalal, 441 words)
Mother Teresa to be made saint at Vatican ceremony
VATICAN CITY - Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a Nobel peace
laureate known as the "saint of the gutters" during her
lifetime, will be made a saint of the Roman Catholic Church.
(POPE-MOTHERTERESA/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Isla Binnie,
400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iran ready to help restore oil market balance after it
regains share -official
DUBAI - Iran is ready to support any decision to help
restore balance to the oil market after it regains its
pre-sanctions market share, the Iranian oil ministry's SHANA
news agency reports, quoting a minister. (ENERGY-IRAN/OUTPUT
(UPDATE 1), moved, 312 words)
AFRICA
Tension eases in Gabon capital after riots over disputed
election
LIBREVILLE - Tension eases in Gabon's capital after days of
deadly rioting triggered by an announcement that President Ali
Bongo narrowly won re-election in a vote the opposition said was
stolen. (GABON-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Gerauds
Wilfried Obangome, 600 words)
LATAM
Venezuela's Maduro jeered, dozens briefly detained
CARACAS - Venezuelan authorities briefly round up more than
30 people on Margarita island for heckling and jeering President
Nicolas Maduro in an unusual direct show of public rage, a
rights group and the opposition say. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 2, TV), by Andrew Cawthorne, moved, 500 words)