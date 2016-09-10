Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861
N. Korea's largest nuclear test draws condemnation, threat
of more sanctions
SEOUL - North Korea conducts its fifth and biggest nuclear
test and says it has mastered the mounting of a warhead on a
ballistic missile, ratcheting up a threat that its rivals and
the United Nations have been powerless to contain.
(NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Ju-min Park and Jack Kim, 1,127 words)
+ See also:
- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/UN (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by
Michelle Nichols, 430 words
- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/CHINA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben
Blanchard and Michael Martina, 885 words
- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/CARTER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Phil
Stewart, 228 words
Trump calls Clinton 'trigger-happy' in attack on her record
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump blasts rival Hillary Clinton's record as secretary
of state by claiming she brought "only war, destruction and
death", the latest salvo in their running battle over who would
make the best commander in chief. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5, PIX,
TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, 670 words)
U.S., Russia clinch Syria deal, aim for truce from Monday
GENEVA - The United States and Russia hail a breakthrough
deal to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a
nationwide truce effective from sundown on Monday, improved
humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned
Islamist groups. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-KERRY (UPDATE 6, PIX,
TV), moving shortly, by David Brunnstrom and Tom Miles, 838
words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN (TV, PIX), moved, by Tom Miles,
330 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ROAD (UPDATE 1), moved, 321 words
U.S. House votes to allow Sept. 11 families to sue Saudi
Arabia
WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives passes
legislation by voice vote that would allow the families of
victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to sue Saudi Arabia's
government for damages, leading the White House to reiterate
that President Obama will veto the measure. (USA-SEPT11/SAUDI
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 205 words)
ASIA
Hanjin Shipping gets U.S. court order, cash to unload ships
A U.S. judge signs an order granting Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
provisional protection from creditors in the United
States, enabling some vessels to dock and unload at U.S. ports.
(HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/USA-BANKRUPTCY (UPDATE 6, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Tom Hals, 770 words)
EUROPE
Arrested French women, directed by Islamic State, planned
Paris attack
PARIS - Three French women arrested after a car loaded with
gas cylinders was found near Notre Dame cathedral were planning
to attack a Paris railway station under the direction of Islamic
State, French officials say (EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE (UPDATE 2,
TV, PIX), moved, by Gérard Bon, 464 words)
+ See also:
- EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE-WOMAN (TV, PIX), moved, 321 words
Britain's May tackles education, appeals to Brexit voters
LONDON - Setting her sights on making Britain "the world's
great meritocracy", Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled reforms
to widen opportunity in schools in an appeal to "frustrated"
Britons who voted to leave the EU. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/MAY (PIX),
moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 559 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-EU/MIGRATION (FACTBOX), moved, 818 words
MIDDLE EAST
Iranian court jails British-Iranian aid worker for five
years - family
An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced Iranian-British
aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to five years in prison on
charges that remain secret, her family says.
(BRITAIN-IRAN/NAZANIN (UPDATE 2), moved, 428 words)
Iranian opposition group in Iraq resettled to Albania
BAGHDAD - The remaining members of an exiled Iranian
opposition group based in Iraq for decades leave for
resettlement in Albania following attacks on their camps in
recent years. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-IRAN, moved, 213 words)
UNITED STATES
Sept. 11 drama on Air Force One unfolds in Bush aide's
handwritten notes
WASHINGTON - The notes are handwritten on a legal pad and
provide a verbatim account of the shock, pain and grim
determination aboard Air Force One on Sept. 11, 2001.
(USA-SEPT11/BUSH (PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Holland, 595 words)
+ See also:
- USA-SEPT11/MOOD (FEATURE, PIX, TV), moved, by Gina
Cherelus, 620 words
- USA-SEPT11/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Hilary Russ, 547 words
LATIN AMERICA
Venezuelans revel in pots-and-pans protest after Maduro
humiliation
MARACAIBO, Venezuela - Pots-and-pans protests, used for
decades to heckle governments around South America, are back
with a bang in volatile Venezuela after unpopular socialist
President Nicolas Maduro was chased down a street by angry
neighbors clanging their kitchenware, sparking copy-cat
demonstrations nationwide. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/POTS (PIX),
moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 736 words)
+ See also:
- VENEZUELA-USA/CRIME (PIX), expect by 1800 EDT (2200 GMT),
by Nate Raymond, 400 words
AFRICA
Gabon faces 'sustained instability' if no presidential vote
recount -Ping
LIBREVILLE - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping says failure
to recount votes from the presidential election could lead to
"profound and sustained instability." (GABON-ELECTION/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome, 402 words)
SPORT
Blatter and two others face FIFA probe over salaries
ZURICH - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-secretary
general Jerome Valcke, already banned from football for ethics
violations, are facing a fresh investigation, this time over the
salaries and bonuses they received in office. (SOCCER-FIFA/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Brian Homewood, 494 words)