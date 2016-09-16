Editor: Michael Perry + 612 9321 8289
TOP STORIES
Clinton visits North Carolina in campaign trail return;
Trump up in polls
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Hillary Clinton gets back on campaign
trail after taking three days off for pneumonia, and Democratic
presidential candidate faces more challenging political
landscape, with Republican rival Donald Trump rising in opinion
polls. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by
0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Amanda Becker, 800 words)
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by
Emily Stephenson and Alana Wise, 538 words
Syria cease-fire deal in balance as Aleppo aid plan stalls
BEIRUT/GENEVA - Russia says Syrian army begins to withdraw
from road into Aleppo, prerequisite for pressing ahead with
international peace-making efforts as government and rebels
accuse each other of violating truce. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA
(WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Tom Perry and Tom Miles, 1119
words)
Japan to boost South China Sea role with training patrols
with United States - minister
WASHINGTON - Japan will step up its activity in contested
South China Sea through joint training patrols with United
States and bilateral and multilateral exercises with regional
navies, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada says.
(SOUTHCHINASEA-JAPAN/PATROLS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by David
Brunnstrom, 274 words)
ASIA
Water protests in tech hub expose urban India's growing
pains
BENGALURU - Oracle employees were at work on Monday when
protesters entered their nine-storey building in India's
technology hub, Bengaluru, and asked them to leave in support of
demonstrations that had erupted across the city over a water
dispute. (INDIA-PROTESTS/BENGALURU (PIX), moved, by Supriya
Kurane and Robin Paxton, 915 words)
Philippine hitman says he heard Duterte order killings
MANILA - A self-confessed hitman testifies that President
Rodrigo Duterte personally issued assassination orders while
mayor of a city where activists say hundreds of summary
executions took place. (PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/DUTERTE (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, by Manuel Mogato, 617 words)
Samsung to replace or refund 1 mln U.S. Galaxy Note 7 phones
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd formally recalled 1 million
Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in the United States, replacing
or refunding the flagship phones, whose susceptibility to
catching fire has damaged the image of the Korean company.
(SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Ankur
Banerjee, 351 words)
- APPLE-IPHONE/ASIA (PIX, TV), moved, 330 words)
UNITED STATES
FBI trying to build legal cases against Russian hackers
-sources
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO - The Federal Bureau of
Investigation is intensifying efforts to find enough evidence to
enable the Justice Department to indict some of the Russians
that U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded are hacking into
American political parties and figures, U.S. law enforcement and
intelligence officials say. (USA-CYBER/RUSSIA, moved, by Mark
Hosenball and Joseph Menn, 724 words)
U.S. House panel slams former NSA contractor Snowden
WASHINGTON - A U.S congressional intelligence committee
issues a scathing report accusing former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden of leaking information that
"caused tremendous damage" to U.S. national security, lying
about his background and feuding with co-workers.
(USA-CONGRESS/SNOWDEN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mark Hosenball, 566
words)
White Ohio policeman kills black boy, 13, armed with BB gun
White Ohio policeman responding to reports of armed robbery
fatally shoots 13-year-old black boy after he pulls out what
appears to be weapon that is later determined to be BB gun,
police say. (OHIO-CRIME/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), expect by 0100
GMT/9 PM ET, by Laila Kearney, 700 words)
AMERICAS
Brazil's Lula says charges aimed at wrecking his political
career
SAO PAULO - Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva dismisses corruption charges against him as a fabrication
and said he was being framed to stop him from running for the
presidency in two years time. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX, TV), by Natalia Scalzaretto, 540 words)
In triumph for Trudeau, China frees Canadian detained for
years
OTTAWA - Kevin Garratt, a Canadian held in China for two
years and charged with spying, returns to Canada in what was a
diplomatic triumph for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
(CANADA-CHINA/GARRATT (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by David
Ljunggren, 425 words)
EUROPE
EU leaders search for way out of "existential crisis"
BRATISLAVA - Shaken by Britain's decision to leave the
European Union, the leaders of its other 27 countries meet on
Friday to try to inject new momentum into their ailing communal
project amid deep-seated divisions over migration and economic
policy. (EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Noah Barkin and
Alastair Macdonald, 558 words)