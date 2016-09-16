Editor: Michael Perry + 612 9321 8289

TOP STORIES

Clinton visits North Carolina in campaign trail return; Trump up in polls

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Hillary Clinton gets back on campaign trail after taking three days off for pneumonia, and Democratic presidential candidate faces more challenging political landscape, with Republican rival Donald Trump rising in opinion polls. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Amanda Becker, 800 words)

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Emily Stephenson and Alana Wise, 538 words

Syria cease-fire deal in balance as Aleppo aid plan stalls

BEIRUT/GENEVA - Russia says Syrian army begins to withdraw from road into Aleppo, prerequisite for pressing ahead with international peace-making efforts as government and rebels accuse each other of violating truce. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Tom Perry and Tom Miles, 1119 words)

Japan to boost South China Sea role with training patrols with United States - minister

WASHINGTON - Japan will step up its activity in contested South China Sea through joint training patrols with United States and bilateral and multilateral exercises with regional navies, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada says. (SOUTHCHINASEA-JAPAN/PATROLS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by David Brunnstrom, 274 words)

ASIA

Water protests in tech hub expose urban India's growing pains

BENGALURU - Oracle employees were at work on Monday when protesters entered their nine-storey building in India's technology hub, Bengaluru, and asked them to leave in support of demonstrations that had erupted across the city over a water dispute. (INDIA-PROTESTS/BENGALURU (PIX), moved, by Supriya Kurane and Robin Paxton, 915 words)

Philippine hitman says he heard Duterte order killings

MANILA - A self-confessed hitman testifies that President Rodrigo Duterte personally issued assassination orders while mayor of a city where activists say hundreds of summary executions took place. (PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/DUTERTE (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Manuel Mogato, 617 words)

Samsung to replace or refund 1 mln U.S. Galaxy Note 7 phones

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd formally recalled 1 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in the United States, replacing or refunding the flagship phones, whose susceptibility to catching fire has damaged the image of the Korean company. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Ankur Banerjee, 351 words)

- APPLE-IPHONE/ASIA (PIX, TV), moved, 330 words)

UNITED STATES

FBI trying to build legal cases against Russian hackers -sources

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is intensifying efforts to find enough evidence to enable the Justice Department to indict some of the Russians that U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded are hacking into American political parties and figures, U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials say. (USA-CYBER/RUSSIA, moved, by Mark Hosenball and Joseph Menn, 724 words)

U.S. House panel slams former NSA contractor Snowden

WASHINGTON - A U.S congressional intelligence committee issues a scathing report accusing former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden of leaking information that "caused tremendous damage" to U.S. national security, lying about his background and feuding with co-workers. (USA-CONGRESS/SNOWDEN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mark Hosenball, 566 words)

White Ohio policeman kills black boy, 13, armed with BB gun

White Ohio policeman responding to reports of armed robbery fatally shoots 13-year-old black boy after he pulls out what appears to be weapon that is later determined to be BB gun, police say. (OHIO-CRIME/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Laila Kearney, 700 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil's Lula says charges aimed at wrecking his political career

SAO PAULO - Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dismisses corruption charges against him as a fabrication and said he was being framed to stop him from running for the presidency in two years time. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Natalia Scalzaretto, 540 words)

In triumph for Trudeau, China frees Canadian detained for years

OTTAWA - Kevin Garratt, a Canadian held in China for two years and charged with spying, returns to Canada in what was a diplomatic triumph for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (CANADA-CHINA/GARRATT (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 425 words)

EUROPE

EU leaders search for way out of "existential crisis"

BRATISLAVA - Shaken by Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the leaders of its other 27 countries meet on Friday to try to inject new momentum into their ailing communal project amid deep-seated divisions over migration and economic policy. (EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Noah Barkin and Alastair Macdonald, 558 words)