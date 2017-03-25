Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Trump tastes failure as U.S. House healthcare buill collapses

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump suffers stunning political setback in Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pull legislation to overhaul U.S. healthcare system, major 2016 election campaign promise of president and his allies. (USA-OBAMACARE/ (UPDATE 11, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Dustin Volz and David Lawder, 1,100 words)

- USA-OBAMACARE/TRUMP (ANALYSIS), moved, by James Oliphant, 700 words

- USA-OBAMACARE/INDUSTRY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Caroline Humer and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 700 words

- USA-OBAMACARE/TRUMP-COMMENTS (FACTBOX), moved, 350 words

Middle-aged London attacker was criminal who wasn't seen as threat

BIRMINGHAM, England - Before he killed four people in Britain's deadliest attack since 2005 London bombings, Khalid Masood was considered by intelligence officers to be criminal who posed little serious threat. (BRITAIN-SECURITY/ATTACKER (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Holden, 908 words)

Putin hosts French presidential contender Le Pen in Kremlin

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin grants audience to French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen in Kremlin, bestowing level of international recognition that eluded her in countdown to France's presidential election. (RUSSIA-FRANCE/LEPEN-PUTIN (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Polina Nikolskaya and Christian Lowe, 747 words)

ASIA

Hong Kong to choose new leader amid anger at perceived China meddling

HONG KONG - A small electoral college chooses a new Hong Kong leader on Sunday amid accusations of meddling by Beijing, denying the Chinese-ruled financial hub a more populist leader perhaps better suited to defuse political tension. (HONGKONG-ELECTION/ (GRAPHIC, PICTURES), moved, by James Pomfret, 508 words)

North Korea crimes to be documented for prosecution someday - U.N.

GENEVA - United Nations' top-human rights body agrees to widen its investigation of widespread violations in North Korea with view to documenting alleged crimes against humanity for future prosecution. (NORTHKOREA-UN/RIGHTS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 452 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump greenlights Keystone XL pipeline, but obstacles loom

WASHINGTON/CALGARY - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approves TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom. (USA-PIPELINE/KEYSTONE (REPEAT, UPDATE 5, TV, PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason and Ethan Lou, 821 words)

U.S. business spending picking up, but may slow

WASHINGTON - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fall, but surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supports expectations for acceleration in business investment. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 758 words)

AMERICAS

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela increased fuel exports to allies even as supply crunch loomed

HOUSTON/CARACAS - Gasoline shortage in OPEC member Venezuela is exacerbated by increase in fuel exports to foreign allies such as Cuba and Nicaragua and exodus of crucial personnel from state-run energy company PDVSA, according to internal PDVSA documents and sources familiar with its operations. (VENEZUELA-GASOLINE/ (UPDATE 2, EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Marianna Parraga and Alexandra Ulmer, 954 words)

Brazil meat probe will show further evidence of graft - sources

SAO PAULO - Police inquiry into corruption and unsanitary conditions in Brazil's powerful meat-packing industry contains more than 8,000 pages of evidence suggesting systematic fraud, not just isolated abuses, say three sources with direct knowledge of probe. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/FOOD-PROBE, moved, by Brad Brooks and Stephen Eisenhammer, 443 words)

MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA

Iraqi forces to deploy new tactics in Mosul, civilians flee city

MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq - Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials say, after advances slow in campaign to drive militants out of their last stronghold in country. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Angus MacSwan and Patrick Markey, 801 words)

Russia, Turkey, Iran must hold talks to stop Syria violence - UN

GENEVA - Russia, Iran and Turkey need to convene more Syrian cease-fire talks as soon as possible to bring situation on ground under control, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles, 370 words)

EUROPE

Hollande hits back at Fillon, French voters undecided before election

PARIS - French President Francois Hollande hits back at accusations by former election front-runner Francois Fillon that he is orchestrating plot to scuttle his bid for power, in race new poll shows is wide open. (FRANCE-ELECTION/POLL (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Adrian Croft and Ingrid Melander, 790 words)