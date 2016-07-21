Editor: Michael Perry + 612 9321 8289
TOP STORIES
Turkey's Erdogan declares state of emergency after coup bid
ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declares a state
of emergency as he widens a crackdown against thousands of
members of the security forces, judiciary, civil service and
academia after a failed military coup. (TURKEY-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP
5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Asli Kandemir and Gareth Jones,
1165 words)
- TURKEY-SECURITY/GERMANY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrea
Shalal, 190 words
- TURKEY-SECURITY/DUTCH (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Lesley
Wroughton and Andrea Shalal, 615 words
Facing Republican scrutiny, Trump-Pence ticket aims to show
harmony
CLEVELAND - After a couple of awkward joint appearances,
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his
running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, will make a show of
their solidarity at the Republican National Convention despite a
string of policy differences. (USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Emily Stephenson and Amy Tennery, 958 words)
- USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-VP (FACTBOX), moved, by Adam DeRose
and Amanda Becker, 591 words
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-PURGE (UPDATE 4, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by
Emily Flitter, 741 words
- USA-ELECTION/CHINA, moved, by Ben Blanchard, 284 words
French lawmakers extend state of emergency after Nice attack
PARIS - French lawmakers approve six-month extension of
emergency rule after truck attack on holiday crowds in Nice,
third deadly assault in just 18 months for which Islamist
militants claim responsibility. (EUROPE-ATTACKS/NICE (UPDATE 5,
PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Love and Emile Picy, 584 words)
Kerry warns of new challenge in securing Iraq after Islamic
State
WASHINGTON - Battlefield momentum in Iraq and Syria shifts
against Islamic State, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says,
but international community must now also confront challenge of
stabilizing newly liberated areas. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-AID
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Warren Strobel and Lesley
Wroughton, 776 words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Stephen Kalin and Phil Stewart, 1,086 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/BEHEADING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominic
Evans and Lisa Barrington, 487 words
ASIA
Waste fears as Afghan soldiers cash in on spent ammo
KABUL - Zahir Jan, a scrap metal dealer in the southern
Afghan province of Helmand, pays about 175 Afghani ($2.55) per
kilo of spent cartridge casings and has no trouble finding
supplies from poorly paid soldiers and policemen looking for
extra cash. (AFGHANISTAN-AMMUNITION/ (PIX), moved, by Mirwais
Harooni and James Mackenzie, 849 words)
From Pyongyang with love: North Korea restarts coded spy
broadcasts
SEOUL - "Now we'll begin a mathematics review assignment for
members of the 27th expeditionary unit of the distance learning
university," the woman's voice crackled over the radio.
(NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/SPIES, moved, by James Pearson, 504
words)
In rare move, Myanmar military admits soldiers killed 5
villagers
YANGON - Five villagers were killed by soldiers during an
interrogation in Myanmar's northern Shan State, a senior general
said on Wednesday, in a rare admission by Myanmar's
still-powerful military which promised to prosecute the
perpetrators. (MYANMAR-MILITARY/MASSACRE-ANNOUNCEMENT (UPDATE 2,
PIX, TV), by Wa Lone, 733 words)
EUROPE
In Germany, May seeks to reassure on Brexit, warned over
'limbo'
BERLIN - Prime Minister Theresa May seeks to reassure
Germany over Britain's vote to leave European Union, stressing
her desire to deepen ties with neighboring countries in her
first foreign visit as leader. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE 2, PIX),
moved, by Elizabeth Piper and Paul Carrel, 714 words)
- BRITAIN-EU/BOE (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Milliken and
William Schomberg, 582 words
Ukraine sees ulterior motives after car bomb kills
journalist
KIEV - An award-winning journalist working for the online
investigative website Ukrayinska Pravda is killed by a car bomb
in central Kiev, in what President Petro Poroshenko says is an
attempt to destabilise Ukraine. (UKRAINE-JOURNALIST/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX, TV), moved, by Natalia Zinets and Margaryta
Chornokondratenko, 567 words)
UNITED STATES
U.S. sues to seize $1 bln in assets tied to Malaysian state
fund
WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors sue to seize more than $1
billion in assets they say are tied to money stolen from the
Malaysian state development fund, which is overseen by the prime
minister, and used to finance "The Wolf of Wall Street" film and
to buy property and works of art. (MALAYSIA-SCANDAL/USA (UPDATE
6, PIX), moved, by Julia Edwards, 1139 words)
- MALAYSIA-SCANDAL/GOLDMAN SACHS, moved, 467 words
- MALAYSIA-SCANDAL/USA-WOLFOFWALLSTREET (UPDATE 2, PIX),
moved, by Jill Serjeant, 506 words
AFRICA
With faith and Facebook, Zimbabwe preacher takes on Mugabe
JOHANNESBURG - With Bible in one hand and iPhone in other,
Evan Mawarire makes unlikely adversary to Robert Mugabe, who
sees off foes from apartheid assassins and union leaders to Tony
Blair and International Monetary Fund over 36 years in power.
(ZIMBABWE-PROTESTS/MAWARIRE (PIX, TV), moved, by Ed Cropley, 947
words)
Mali extends state of emergency by 10 days as Islamist
violence surges
BAMAKO - Mali extends a state of emergency for 10 days on
Wednesday, the council of ministers say, after a spate of
attacks by armed groups killed dozens and destabilised the vast
desert country. (MALI-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Adama
Diarra and Souleymane, 240 words
AMERICAS
Brazil not underestimating terror threat, says minister
BRASILIA - Brazil's sports minister says the Olympic host
country is not underestimating the threat of terrorism and is
taking all necessary measures ahead of next month's games in Rio
de Janeiro. (OLYMPICS-RIO/THREAT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by
Lisandra Paraguassu, 395 words)