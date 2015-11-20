Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

"Spider in web" mastermind of Paris attacks killed in raid

PARIS - The suspected Islamic State mastermind of the Paris attacks was among those killed in a police raid north of the capital, France confirms, bringing an end to the hunt for Europe's most wanted man. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by John Irish and Gregory Blachier, 1154 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Megan Cassella and Patricia Zengerle, 845 words

- FRANCE-SHOOTING/EUROPE (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 823 words)

- FRANCE-SHOOTING/LATAM (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Gustavo Palencia and Dave Graham, 1089 words

- FRANCE-SHOOTING/AIRFRANCE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher, 470 words

- FRANCE-SHOOTING/WATCHLISTS, moved, by Mark Hosenball, 365 words

- CANADA-SYRIA/POLL, moved, 243 words

U.S. House passes bill to slow Syrian refugees despite Obama veto threat

WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives, defying veto threat by President Obama, overwhelmingly passes Republican-backed legislation to suspend Obama's program to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees in next year and then intensify process of screening them. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Megan Cassella and Patricia Zengerle, 700 words)

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. probes Bosch in VW cheating scandal -sources

WASHINGTON - U.S. authorities investigate German auto supplier Robert Bosch over its role in Volkswagen's massive scheme to cheat U.S. emission standards, according to people familiar with matter. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/PROBE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Joel Schectman, 392 words)

Pentagon report on MSF hospital bombing to be vetted by U.S. general in charge

NEW YORK - Commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will vet findings of investigation military conducts of bombing of hospital by U.S. forces, and Defense Department will redact report, raising possibility that some details of attack will remain secret. (USA-PENTAGON/AFGHANISTAN, moving shortly, by Scot Paltrow, 600 words)

ASIA

Malaysian troops fan out across capital over "terror threat"

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia deploys soldiers in its capital, taking extraordinary security precautions amid reports of an "imminent terrorist threat" ahead of President Barack Obama's arrival for a regional summit. (ASEAN-SUMMIT (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Trinna Leong, 550 words)

+ See also:

- USA-MALAYSIA/TRAFFICKING (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Kanupriya Kapoor, Jason Szep and Matt Spetalnick, 1,319 words

Fake pesticides endanger crops and human health in India

FARIDABAD - Millions of unsuspecting Indian farmers are spraying fake pesticides onto their fields, contaminating soil, cutting crop yields and putting both food security and human health at risk in the country of 1.25 billion people. (INDIA-PESTICIDES/ (PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Krishna N. Das, 838 words)

Dollar steadies against yen, euro after retreat from rally

The dollar steadies against the yen and euro after retreating from a recent rally that took the greenback to 7-month highs (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0330 GMT, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 400 words)

UNITED STATES

Chicago to release video of black teen's shooting death after court order

CHICAGO - Chicago's mayor says he will release video footage of the October 2014 fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old black teenager and not fight a judge's order to make the video public. (CHICAGO-POLICE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Fiona Ortiz, 554 words)

+ See also:

- MINNESOTA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Brendan O'Brien, 532 words

Court allows undocumented women to join Obama immigration appeal

WASHINGTON - A U.S. appeals court allows three undocumented immigrant women in Texas to join the Obama administration in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revive a program that would shield millions of immigrations from deportation. (USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION, moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 391 words)

AMERICAS

Syrians flee war to brave smugglers' gauntlet in LatAm

TEGUCIGALPA - A group of five Syrians pays smugglers $10,000 each to travel through multiple countries before being detained for carrying false Greek documents in Honduras, their epic journey exposing a little-known southern smuggling route for Syrians fleeing war in their homeland. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/LATAM (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Gustavo Palencia and Dave Graham, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- CANADA-SYRIA/MIGRANTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 383 words

Paris attacks heighten security fears for 2016 Rio Olympics

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO - Paris killings raise fears about 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, country with so little history of terrorism that president has played down chance of an attack and legislators long resisted bills to make it crime. (OLYMPICS-BRAZIL/SECURITY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Anthony Boadle and Pedro Fonseca, 869 words)

EUROPE

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Juncker dangles trade ties with Russia-led bloc to Putin

VILNIUS - European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker writes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting closer trade ties between 28-nation EU and Russian-led economic bloc once cease-fire is implemented in Ukraine. (EU-RUSSIA/TRADE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrius Sytas, 566 words)

Greece passes bailout bill but government majority shrinks

ATHENS - Greece approves reform bill to secure further bailout funds from its international lenders, but Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' parliamentary majority shrinks to just two seats after two dissenting lawmakers are expelled. (EUROZONE-GREECE/VOTE (UPDATE 1, PIX,TV), moved, by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris, 455 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Five dead in Palestinian attacks in Tel Aviv, West Bank -Israel

JERUSALEM - A Palestinian fatally stabs two people in a Tel Aviv office building and three other people are killed in an attack in the occupied West Bank, Israeli police and the army say. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 377 words)

France pushes U.N. to support fight against Islamic State

UNITED NATIONS - France wants Security Council to push all able states to join fight against Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq after militants claim responsibility for downing Russian plane over Egypt and attacks in Paris, Lebanon, Turkey, and Tunisia. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/UN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 453 words)

SPORT

No Russian athletes at the 2016 world indoor championships - source

There will no be Russian athletes at 2016 IAAF world indoor championships in Portland, Ore., next March, source with knowledge of decision tells Reuters. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/IAAF (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gene Cherry, 401 words)