TOP STORIES

For China, climate deal is imperfect but huge step forward

PARIS - For China, the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, the global climate accord reached in Paris marked a huge step toward greener growth that safeguards its sovereignty while falling short on funding for cleaner energy.

French far-right fails to win any regions in upset for Le Pen

PARIS - Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front does not win any region in French elections, in a setback to her hopes of being a serious presidential contender in 2017.

Powers back unity government in Libya to deter Islamic State

ROME - Global powers back the formation of a national unity government in Libya, pledging economic and security support to help stabilise the chaotic North African country where Islamic State militants have a foothold.

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. investigates broadcasters in widening FIFA case

NEW YORK - A sports marketing company that was described in a sweeping indictment this month as retaining contracts because of the "support" of corrupt soccer officials has longstanding ties to the U.S. entertainment company 21st Century Fox, according to securities filings and other government documents.

ASIA

China probe concerns billionaire Fosun founder's "personal affairs"

BEIJING - Guo Guangchang, one of China's best-known entrepreneurs, is helping police with an investigation that mostly concerns his personal affairs, the president of Guo's investment conglomerate Fosun International said on Sunday.

Prominent Chinese rights lawyer stands trial

BEIJING - One of China's best known rights lawyers, Pu Zhiqiang, was tried on Monday on charges of inciting ethnic hatred and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", in the country's most high-profile human rights trial this year.

Typhoon Melor intensifies, threatens central Philippines

MANILA - Authorities shut schools and suspend fishing and ferry services in the central Philippines as a category 3 typhoon barrels along the eastern seaboard, dumping heavy rains that could cause flooding and landslides.

AFRICA

In U-turn, South Africa's Zuma restores Gordhan to finance ministry

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma appoints Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, in a U-turn that gives South Africa its third finance chief in a week after a selling frenzy in the markets.

UNITED STATES

Cruz rises in U.S. presidential polls, Trump calls him 'maniac'

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump aims at a new target, calling fellow White House contender Ted Cruz "a little bit of a maniac" as the U.S. senator surpasses him in an Iowa poll.

AMERICAS

Brazilians take to streets to demand Rousseff's impeachment

SAO PAULO - Tens of thousands of Brazilians take to the streets on Sunday to demand President Dilma Rousseff's ouster, but the first nationwide protests since formal impeachment proceedings began are smaller than similar events earlier this year.

EUROPE

EU border force plan faces resistance from governments

BRUSSELS - A proposal to give the EU's executive the power to send forces unbidden into member states to defend the common European frontier will face resistance from some countries when it is published this week.

