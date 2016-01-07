Jan 7 - Editor: Nick Macfie + 65 6870 3814
TOP STORIES
North Korea nuclear test draws threat of sanctions
SEOUL/WASHINGTON - North Korea says it successfully tested a
nuclear bomb, drawing threats of further sanctions even though
the United States and weapons experts voice doubts the device
was as advanced as the isolated nation claims.
(NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by
0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Ju-min Park and Mark Hosenball, 809 words)
- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/SANCTIONS (UPDATE 1) moved, by David
Brunnstrom and Joel Schectman, 600 words
- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/USA-CONGRESS (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Patricia Zengerle, 300 words
- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/USA-CANDIDATES (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved,
by James Oliphant and Doina Chiacu, 811 words
- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/UN (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Louis
Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols, 541 words
- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/TEST-FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, by
Idrees Ali and Jonathan Landay, 508 words
Anger grows in Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite areas after executions
RIYADH - Since execution of four Shi'ite Muslims in Saudi
Arabia, hundreds or thousands of minority sect march nightly in
protest, and their anger could herald wider unrest.
(SAUDI-SECURITY/SHI'ITE (PIX), moved, by Angus McDowall, 985
words)
- SAUDI-IRAN/IRAQ (TV PIX), moved, by Maher Chmaytelli, 882
words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/OBAMA-ABADI (URGENT), moved, 80 words)
Oregon occupiers: Not ready to go home quite yet
BURNS - The leader of a group of armed men who took over a
U.S. wildlife refuge in remote southeastern Oregon says they
know they will have to go home, but they want results from their
protest and feel it is not "quite time yet." (OREGON-MILITIA/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Jonathan Allen and Jim Urquhart,
782 words)
UNITED STATES
U.S. power companies told to review defenses after Ukraine
cyber attack
BOSTON - Quasi-governmental U.S. electric industry group
advises members to review network defenses after reports that
80,000 customers of western Ukraine utility lost power for six
hours following cyber attack. (USA-UTILITIES/CYBERSECURITY,
moving shortly, by Jim Finkle, 400 words)
Strong U.S. private payrolls data point to economy's
resilience
WASHINGTON - U.S. private companies add workers at brisk
clip, pointing to underlying strength in economy despite signs
that growth slows sharply in fourth quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 3, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 802 words)
American al Qaeda suspect faces new U.S. terrorism charges
Federal prosecutors in New York unveil new criminal charges
against U.S. citizen believed to have once been al Qaeda
operative, accusing him of involvement in 2009 car bomb attack
on U.S. military base in Afghanistan. (USA-SECURITY/ALQAEDA,
moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 333 words)
L.A. prosecutor declines to charge Cosby over allegations by
2 women
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County district attorney has
declined to bring criminal charges against comedian Bill Cosby
stemming from sexual assault allegations by two women over
separate incidents, one dating back to 1965 and the other to
2008, prosecutors say. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Steve Gorman, 500 words)
Star Wars shatters North American box office record
Blockbuster movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" has become
the highest grossing film of all time in the United States and
Canada, Walt Disney says, crossing the $800 million mark at
overseas box offices. (WALT DISNEY-STARWARS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
208 words)
AMERICAS
Maduro names young hardliner to run Venezuela's ailing
economy
CARACAS - President Nicolas Maduro names a young hardline
sociologist to steer Venezuela's economy during an acute
recession that is battering OPEC nation's people and has cost
ruling Socialists' control of congress. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Alexandra Ulmer and
Andrew Cawthorne, 525 words)
TECHNOLOGY AND TWITTER
Twitter 10k? Twitterati say save it for 'War and Peace'
NEW YORK - Global Twitterati set their sights on Twitter,
widely decrying reported plan by microblogging site to blow out
its length limit to as much as 10,000 characters.
(TWITTER-CHARACTER LIMIT/ (PIX), moved, by Melissa Fares, 391
words)