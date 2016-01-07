Jan 7 - Editor: Nick Macfie + 65 6870 3814

TOP STORIES

North Korea nuclear test draws threat of sanctions

SEOUL/WASHINGTON - North Korea says it successfully tested a nuclear bomb, drawing threats of further sanctions even though the United States and weapons experts voice doubts the device was as advanced as the isolated nation claims. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Ju-min Park and Mark Hosenball, 809 words)

- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/SANCTIONS (UPDATE 1) moved, by David Brunnstrom and Joel Schectman, 600 words

- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/USA-CONGRESS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 300 words

- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/USA-CANDIDATES (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by James Oliphant and Doina Chiacu, 811 words

- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/UN (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols, 541 words

- NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/TEST-FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, by Idrees Ali and Jonathan Landay, 508 words

Anger grows in Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite areas after executions

RIYADH - Since execution of four Shi'ite Muslims in Saudi Arabia, hundreds or thousands of minority sect march nightly in protest, and their anger could herald wider unrest. (SAUDI-SECURITY/SHI'ITE (PIX), moved, by Angus McDowall, 985 words)

- SAUDI-IRAN/IRAQ (TV PIX), moved, by Maher Chmaytelli, 882 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/OBAMA-ABADI (URGENT), moved, 80 words)

Oregon occupiers: Not ready to go home quite yet

BURNS - The leader of a group of armed men who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge in remote southeastern Oregon says they know they will have to go home, but they want results from their protest and feel it is not "quite time yet." (OREGON-MILITIA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Jonathan Allen and Jim Urquhart, 782 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. power companies told to review defenses after Ukraine cyber attack

BOSTON - Quasi-governmental U.S. electric industry group advises members to review network defenses after reports that 80,000 customers of western Ukraine utility lost power for six hours following cyber attack. (USA-UTILITIES/CYBERSECURITY, moving shortly, by Jim Finkle, 400 words)

Strong U.S. private payrolls data point to economy's resilience

WASHINGTON - U.S. private companies add workers at brisk clip, pointing to underlying strength in economy despite signs that growth slows sharply in fourth quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 802 words)

American al Qaeda suspect faces new U.S. terrorism charges

Federal prosecutors in New York unveil new criminal charges against U.S. citizen believed to have once been al Qaeda operative, accusing him of involvement in 2009 car bomb attack on U.S. military base in Afghanistan. (USA-SECURITY/ALQAEDA, moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 333 words)

L.A. prosecutor declines to charge Cosby over allegations by 2 women

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County district attorney has declined to bring criminal charges against comedian Bill Cosby stemming from sexual assault allegations by two women over separate incidents, one dating back to 1965 and the other to 2008, prosecutors say. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Gorman, 500 words)

Star Wars shatters North American box office record

Blockbuster movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" has become the highest grossing film of all time in the United States and Canada, Walt Disney says, crossing the $800 million mark at overseas box offices. (WALT DISNEY-STARWARS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 208 words)

AMERICAS

Maduro names young hardliner to run Venezuela's ailing economy

CARACAS - President Nicolas Maduro names a young hardline sociologist to steer Venezuela's economy during an acute recession that is battering OPEC nation's people and has cost ruling Socialists' control of congress. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Alexandra Ulmer and Andrew Cawthorne, 525 words)

TECHNOLOGY AND TWITTER

Twitter 10k? Twitterati say save it for 'War and Peace'

NEW YORK - Global Twitterati set their sights on Twitter, widely decrying reported plan by microblogging site to blow out its length limit to as much as 10,000 characters. (TWITTER-CHARACTER LIMIT/ (PIX), moved, by Melissa Fares, 391 words)