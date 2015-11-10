Editor: Michael Perry + 612 9321 8289
TOP STORIES
Myanmar ruling party concedes as Suu Kyi heads for poll
landslide
NAYPYITAW/HINTHADA - Myanmar's ruling party concedes defeat
in a general election as the opposition led by democracy
figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi appeared on course for a landslide
victory that could ensure it forms the next government.
(MYANMAR-ELECTION/ (PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS, UPDATE 6), moved, by
Antoni Slodkowski and Timothy Mclaughlin, 910 words)
- MYANMAR-ELECTION/USA (UPDATE 2), moved, by David
Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu, 400 words
- MYANMAR-ELECTION/USDP (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Timothy Mclaughlin, 420 words
- MYANMAR-ELECTION/ (FACTBOX), moved, 900 words
Russia faces ban from athletics for widespread doping
offenses
GENEVA - Russia could be banned from international
athletics, including the 2016 Olympic Games, after an
anti-doping commission report alleges widespread corruption and
collusion that add up to a state-sponsored drugs culture in a
sporting superpower. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/WADA (WRAPUP 1,
PICTURES, TV), moved, by Brian Homewood, 965 words)
- ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (FACTBOX), moved, 490 words
- ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/REACTION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Brian
Homewood and Martyn Herman, 770 words
Iran cyberspy group hit in coordinated European raids
FRANKFURT - European authorities have taken action to take
down a cyber espionage campaign believed to be linked to Iran's
powerful Revolutionary Guard, the first operation of its kind
since Tehran signed a nuclear treaty, according to security
researchers. (CYBERSECURITY-IRAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric
Auchard, 550 words)
Obama, Netanyahu at White House seek to mend U.S.-Israel
ties
WASHINGTON - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
assures U.S. President Barack Obama that he remains committed to
a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as they
sought to mend ties strained by acrimony over Middle East
diplomacy and Iran. (ISRAEL-USA/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV),
moved, by Jeffrey Heller and Matt Spetalnick, 900 words)
ASIA
Soul searching for India's Modi after crushing Bihar defeat
NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders
of his party to discuss whether to overhaul policies and
priorities in the wake of a humiliating defeat in elections in
the eastern state of Bihar. (INDIA-BIHAR/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE,
TV), moved, by Rupam Jain Nair and Andrew MacAskill, 645 words)
- INDIA-BIHAR/MODI (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Rupam Jain Nair
and Douglas Busvine, 785 words
Australian asylum policies under fire at UN rights review
GENEVA - Australia comes under criticism at the United
Nations for its offshore processing of asylum claims, detention
of child migrants and reports it had sent back legitimate
refugees. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/UN (UPDATE 1), moved, By Stephanie
Nebehay, 400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Jordanian officer shoots dead two Americans, one S.African
at security training site
AMMAN - A Jordanian officer shoots dead two U.S. government
security contractors, a South African trainer and two Jordanians
at a U.S.-funded police training facility near Amman before
being killed in a shootout, Jordanian authorities said.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/JORDAN-SHOOTING (UPDATE 9, PICTURES, TV), moved,
by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 730 words)
Airliner tragedy crushes Egypt hopes of tourism revival
SHARM AL-SHEIKH - Tourism in Sharm al-Sheikh was picking up
again after years of political turmoil, with so many Russians
enjoying the sun and fun that local beach aerobics instructors
used the visitors' own language rather than Arabic or English.
(EGYPT-CRASH/TOURISM (PICTURES), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 950
words)
- EGYPT-CRASH/INTELLIGENCE (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Jonathan Landay and Mark Hosenball, 450 words)
Divided and defeated, Turkey opposition faces decade in
wilderness
ANKARA - In the space of just five months the Turkish
opposition's dreams of coalition government have vanished, swept
away by a resounding election defeat that could consign them to
another decade in the wilderness. (TURKEY-POLITICS/OPPOSITION,
moved, by Jonny Hogg, 925 words)
TURKEY-POLITICS/KURDS (INTERVIEW, TV, PICTURE), moved, by
Ece Toksabay and Gulsen Solaker, 730 words
UNITED STATES
University of Missouri president resigns after race protest
COLUMBIA, Missouri - The University of Missouri's president
steps down after protests by the school's football team and
other students over what they saw as his soft handling of
reports of racial abuse on campus. (MISSOURI-BOYCOTT/ (UPDATE
8), moved, by Anthony Romano, 1,035 words)
SeaWorld to replace "Shamu" killer whale show in San Diego
SAN DIEGO - SeaWorld said on Monday it plans to replace its
famed "Shamu" killer whale show in San Diego with an exhibit
focused on "conservation," after grappling with sagging
attendance and years of criticism over it treatment of the
marine mammals. (USA-SEAWORLD/ (UPDATE 3, TV), picture, moved,
by Marty Graham, 668 words)
EUROPE
Volkswagen moves to appease angry customers, workers
DETROIT/BERLIN - Volkswagen AG takes new steps to appease
U.S. customers and German union leaders unhappy with the
company's response to a sweeping emissions cheating scandal that
claimed another high-profile executive. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/
(WRAPUP 3, PICTURES), moved, by Paul Lienert and Andreas Cremer,
891 words)
Romania's Social Democrats want deputy central bank governor
as PM
BUCHAREST - Romania's ruling Social Democrats proposes
deputy central bank governor Liviu Voinea as prime minister and
the opposition abandons plans for a snap election, paving the
way for a broadly-backed government following the downfall of
Victor Ponta. (ROMANIA-GOVERNMENT/PM (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV),
moved, by Radu-Sorin Marinas, 400 words)
AFRICA
U.N. warns Burundi violence could escalate to mass
atrocities
UNITED NATIONS - Violence in Burundi is in danger of
escalating to mass atrocity crimes, the United Nations warns,
but the tiny African state says it was "not in flames" and will
work to allay fears of an impending genocide. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 555 words)
AMERICAS
Brazil mine dam burst endangers water supply far downstream
BENTO RODRIGUES - A river of mud from bursts dams at a
Brazilian iron ore mine forced populous cities more than 300 km
(200 miles) downstream to cut off drinking water, raising health
and environmental concerns as slow-moving search efforts
continued. (BRAZIL-DAMBURST/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira, 763 words)