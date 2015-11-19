Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

At least two die in police raid on group planning new Paris attack

SAINT DENIS, France - Woman suicide bomber blows herself up in police raid that sources say foil jihadi plan to hit Paris's business district, days after attacks kill 129 across French capital. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/ (WRAPUP 13, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Emmanuel Jarry and Antony Paone, 1,200 words)

Islamic State says 'Schweppes bomb' used to bring down Russian plane

CAIRO - Islamic State's official magazine carries photo of Schweppes drink it says was used to make improvised bomb that brought down Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 aboard. (EGYPT-CRASH/ISLAMIC STATE-PHOTO (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein and Lin Noueihed, 865 words)

Iran starts dismantling nuclear equipment, U.N. report says

VIENNA - Iran disconnects almost quarter of its uranium-enriching centrifuges in less than month, U.N. nuclear watchdog says, suggesting it races to implement agreement restricting its nuclear activities. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy, 408 words)

Russia, France set for showdown at U.N. over Islamic State fight

UNITED NATIONS - Russia revives a push for United Nations approval of international military campaigns combating Islamic State, setting up a showdown with France over its rival bid for a U.N. Security Council resolution on the issue. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/UN, moved,by Michelle Nichols, 423 words)

ASIA

China expects consensus to be reached at Paris talks

BEIJING - China expects world leaders at upcoming climate talks in Paris to be able to reach consensus, the country's climate change special representative Xie Zhenhua says, adding Beijing wants a legally binding treaty. (CLIMATECHANGE-SUMMIT/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dominique Patton, 352 words)

Beijing vows justice after Islamic State executes Chinese captive

BEIJING - China vows to bring to justice those responsible for executing one of its citizens after Islamic State said it had killed a Chinese captive, the only known Chinese hostage to have been held by the group. (EGYPT-CRASH/CAPTIVES-CHINA (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Ben Blanchard and Joseph Campbell, 540 words)

BOJ keeps policy steady even as Japan slips into recession

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its current pace of monetary stimulus, clinging to hopes that an economic recovery is in sight despite soft domestic capital expenditure and challenging global business conditions. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 572 words)

Alarming new "superbug" gene found in animals and people in China

A new gene that makes bacteria highly resistant to a last-resort class of antibiotics has been found in people and pigs in China - including in samples of bacteria with epidemic potential, researchers say. (HEALTH-BACTERIA/GENE, moved, by Kate Kelland, 549 words)

Australian law firm files $72-mln class action against Volkswagen

SYDNEY - Law firm Maurice Blackburn will launch a class action lawsuit on behalf of Australian owners of scam-tainted Volkswagen AG seeking total damages "well north" of A$100 million ($71.59 million). (VOLKSWAGEN-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 380 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Republicans, defying Obama, propose tightening Syrian refugee screening

WASHINGTON - House Republican lawmakers defy President Barack Obama and lay out plans to tighten screening of Syrian refugees after the Paris attacks, in a political fight that challenges the U.S. view of itself as a refuge for downtrodden immigrants. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan, 609 words)

Minneapolis shooting officers identified as protests rage

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota officials identify the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man as chanting demonstrators surround a key police station. (MINNESOTA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 6, PIX),moving shortly, by Tom Melby, 660 words)

AMERICAS

Honduras detains Syrians bound for US with doctored Greek passports

TEGUCIGALPA - Honduran authorities say they have intercepted six Syrian nationals traveling on doctored Greek passports in the past week, including five who had been trying to reach the United States. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/HONDURAS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV,CORRECTED), moved, by Gustavo Palencia, 707 words)

Venezuela president orders investigation after report on U.S. spying

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro orders an investigation into allegations that the U.S. government spied on state oil company workers for a decade. (VENEZUELA-USA/, moved, by Eyanir Chinea and Girish Gupta, 301 words)

EUROPE

Sweden raises terrorism threat level, hunts for suspect

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's security police raise their terrorist threat assessment to its highest-ever level, saying they hunt suspect and have "concrete information" of possible attack only days after Paris killing spree. (SWEDEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom, 568 words)

AFRICA

Nigeria suicide bombers kill at least 14, wound over 100

KANO - Two female suicide bombers blow themselves up at a mobile phone market in Nigeria, killing at least 14 people and wounding more than 100, the emergency response agency says. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/KANO (UPDATE 3), moved by Nnekule Ikemfuna, 365 words)

