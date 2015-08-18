(.)

Thailand looks for "suspect" seen in CCTV footage at blast site

BANGKOK - Thai authorities say they are looking for a "suspect" seen on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage near a popular shrine where a bomb blast killed 22 people, including eight foreigners. (THAILAND-BLAST/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat, 800 words)

Rajapaksa says unlikely to lead next Sri Lanka government

COLOMBO - Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa says he is unlikely to lead Sri Lanka's next government as initial results from the general election give a slight edge to the coalition government. (SRI LANKA ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), expect by 0400 GMT/midnight ET, Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal, 400 words)

Germany's Schaeuble gives strong backing to Greek bailout

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says he has no qualms about urging fellow lawmakers to approve new bailout for Greece in parliamentary vote, citing dramatic change in Greek government's readiness to reform. (EUROZONE-GREECE/GERMANY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke, 450 words)

Turkey's nationalists reject coalition, set stage for more turmoil

ANKARA - Turkey's nationalist opposition rejects coalition with ruling AK Party and refuses to support minority government, further complicating Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's efforts to break debilitating political deadlock. (TURKEY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun, 559 words)

ASIA

Asian shares slip to 2-year lows, dollar firm

TOKYO - Asian shares hit two-year lows on concerns over higher U.S. interest rates and regional economic slowdown while the dollar's prospective yield advantage keeps it firm after upbeat U.S. housing data offset weak manufacturing concerns.

(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Hideyuki Sano, 606 words)

Singapore bankers rattled by Asian moves to chase undeclared wealth

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA - Singapore-based wealth managers, already under pressure from a global move to share tax information, face a more immediate threat, as Asian countries, including Indonesia and India, look to chase undeclared money in the low-tax city state. (SINGAPORE WEALTH/OFFSHORE), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata

Xinhua says China blast warehouse did not have proper licence

TIANJIN, China - The Chinese company that owns a warehouse that exploded in Tianjin last week, killing more than 100 people, did not have a licence to handle hazardous chemicals until two months before the disaster, official news agency Xinhua says. (CHINA-BLAST/, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Megha Rajagopalan, 488 words)

Indonesian rescuers say no survivors at wreckage of crashed plane

JAKARTA - All 54 people on board a Trigana Air aircraft were killed in a crash two days ago in Indonesia's Papua province, the latest in a string of aviation disasters in the Southeast Asian archipelago, officials say. (INDONESIA-AIRPLANE/FOUND (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Wilda Asmarini, 496 words)

+ See also:

- INDONESIA PLANE/ICAO (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Allison Lampert and Allison Martell, 466 words

Myanmar's ousted party leader opens parliament for showdown session

NAYPYITAW - The embattled speaker of Myanmar's parliament opens the lower house for a session likely to be fractious, with ruling party factions facing each other for the first time since his sacking from a leadership post last week. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni Slodkowski, 690 words)

UNITED STATES

With fist-bump and autographs, Trump fulfills jury duty

NEW YORK - Billionaire Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump completes his jury duty in one day, signing autographs and giving fist-bump to supporter amid swarm of media. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-JURYDUTY (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Nate Raymond and Alana Wise, 489 words)

U.S. Army troops mobilized to help fight Western wildfires

SALMON - The U.S. Army mobilizes soldiers to reinforce civilian firefighters stretched thin by dozens of major wildfires roaring largely unchecked across the West, with more than 100 homes reduced to ruins in several states. (USA-WILDFIRES/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Laura Zuckerman, 639 words)

AMERICAS

Despite protests, slog more likely than radical change in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO - Despite protests by hundreds of thousands of Brazilians against President Dilma Rousseff and continuing calls for her impeachment, little suggests radical change in Brazil anytime soon. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/PROTESTS (PIX, TV), moved, by Paulo Prada, 775 words)

AFRICA

Militia in northern Mali battles Tuaregs in threat to peace talks

BAMAKO - A pro-government militia in Mali takes credit for killing 20 separatists in three days of fighting that the U.N. peacekeeping mission says undermined efforts to pacify the country's north. (MALI-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Tiemoko Diallo, 410 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iraqi parliament refers Mosul report to prosecutor, Abadi

BAGHDAD - Iraq's parliament refers to public prosecutor report calling for trial of former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and dozens of other top officials over fall of Mosul to Islamic State, lawmakers say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Saif Hameed and Ahmed Rasheed, 675 words)

EUROPE

Labour favorite sets up clash with Cameron over Europe

EDINBURGH - Man expected to win control of Britain's opposition Labour Party charts potential collision course with Prime Minister David Cameron over Europe, demanding socialist reforms before pledging party's support at in/out referendum. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR-CORBYN (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by William James, 774 words)