TOP STORIES
(All times GMT/ET)
Thailand looks for "suspect" seen in CCTV footage at blast
site
BANGKOK - Thai authorities say they are looking for a
"suspect" seen on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage near
a popular shrine where a bomb blast killed 22 people, including
eight foreigners. (THAILAND-BLAST/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moving shortly, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat,
800 words)
Rajapaksa says unlikely to lead next Sri Lanka government
COLOMBO - Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa says he is
unlikely to lead Sri Lanka's next government as initial results
from the general election give a slight edge to the coalition
government. (SRI LANKA ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV),
expect by 0400 GMT/midnight ET, Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal,
400 words)
Germany's Schaeuble gives strong backing to Greek bailout
BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says he
has no qualms about urging fellow lawmakers to approve new
bailout for Greece in parliamentary vote, citing dramatic change
in Greek government's readiness to reform.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/GERMANY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Noah Barkin and
Andreas Rinke, 450 words)
Turkey's nationalists reject coalition, set stage for more
turmoil
ANKARA - Turkey's nationalist opposition rejects coalition
with ruling AK Party and refuses to support minority government,
further complicating Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's efforts to
break debilitating political deadlock. (TURKEY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE
3), moved, by Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun, 559 words)
ASIA
Asian shares slip to 2-year lows, dollar firm
TOKYO - Asian shares hit two-year lows on concerns over
higher U.S. interest rates and regional economic slowdown while
the dollar's prospective yield advantage keeps it firm after
upbeat U.S. housing data offset weak manufacturing concerns.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by
Hideyuki Sano, 606 words)
Singapore bankers rattled by Asian moves to chase undeclared
wealth
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA - Singapore-based wealth managers, already
under pressure from a global move to share tax information, face
a more immediate threat, as Asian countries, including Indonesia
and India, look to chase undeclared money in the low-tax city
state. (SINGAPORE WEALTH/OFFSHORE), moved, by Saeed Azhar and
Eveline Danubrata
Xinhua says China blast warehouse did not have proper
licence
TIANJIN, China - The Chinese company that owns a warehouse
that exploded in Tianjin last week, killing more than 100
people, did not have a licence to handle hazardous chemicals
until two months before the disaster, official news agency
Xinhua says. (CHINA-BLAST/, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Megha Rajagopalan, 488 words)
Indonesian rescuers say no survivors at wreckage of crashed
plane
JAKARTA - All 54 people on board a Trigana Air aircraft were
killed in a crash two days ago in Indonesia's Papua province,
the latest in a string of aviation disasters in the Southeast
Asian archipelago, officials say. (INDONESIA-AIRPLANE/FOUND
(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Wilda Asmarini, 496
words)
+ See also:
- INDONESIA PLANE/ICAO (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by
Allison Lampert and Allison Martell, 466 words
Myanmar's ousted party leader opens parliament for showdown
session
NAYPYITAW - The embattled speaker of Myanmar's parliament
opens the lower house for a session likely to be fractious, with
ruling party factions facing each other for the first time since
his sacking from a leadership post last week. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/
(PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni
Slodkowski, 690 words)
UNITED STATES
With fist-bump and autographs, Trump fulfills jury duty
NEW YORK - Billionaire Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump completes his jury duty in one day, signing
autographs and giving fist-bump to supporter amid swarm of
media. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-JURYDUTY (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved,
by Nate Raymond and Alana Wise, 489 words)
U.S. Army troops mobilized to help fight Western wildfires
SALMON - The U.S. Army mobilizes soldiers to reinforce
civilian firefighters stretched thin by dozens of major
wildfires roaring largely unchecked across the West, with more
than 100 homes reduced to ruins in several states.
(USA-WILDFIRES/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Laura Zuckerman,
639 words)
AMERICAS
Despite protests, slog more likely than radical change in
Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO - Despite protests by hundreds of thousands
of Brazilians against President Dilma Rousseff and continuing
calls for her impeachment, little suggests radical change in
Brazil anytime soon. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/PROTESTS (PIX, TV), moved,
by Paulo Prada, 775 words)
AFRICA
Militia in northern Mali battles Tuaregs in threat to peace
talks
BAMAKO - A pro-government militia in Mali takes credit for
killing 20 separatists in three days of fighting that the U.N.
peacekeeping mission says undermined efforts to pacify the
country's north. (MALI-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Tiemoko
Diallo, 410 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iraqi parliament refers Mosul report to prosecutor, Abadi
BAGHDAD - Iraq's parliament refers to public prosecutor
report calling for trial of former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki
and dozens of other top officials over fall of Mosul to Islamic
State, lawmakers say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 2, TV),
moved, by Saif Hameed and Ahmed Rasheed, 675 words)
EUROPE
Labour favorite sets up clash with Cameron over Europe
EDINBURGH - Man expected to win control of Britain's
opposition Labour Party charts potential collision course with
Prime Minister David Cameron over Europe, demanding socialist
reforms before pledging party's support at in/out referendum.
(BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR-CORBYN (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by
William James, 774 words)