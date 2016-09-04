Editor: Kim Coghill + 65 6870 3840

TOP STORIES

Turkish tanks roll into Syria, opening new line of attack

ELBEYLI, Turkey/BEIRUT - Turkey and its rebel allies open a new line of attack in northern Syria as Turkish tanks roll across the border and Syrian fighters sweep in from the west to take villages held by Islamic State.(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 5, TV), moved, by Umit Ozdal and John Davison, 757 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 266 words)

Obama presses China's Xi on South China Sea ahead of G20

HANGZHOU - U.S. President Barack Obama presses his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on territorial disputes in the South China Sea, urging Beijing to uphold its legal obligations and stressing the United States' commitments to its regional allies. (G20-CHINA/USA (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Michael Martina, 788 words)

G20 meet in China aiming to spur global growth

HANGZHOU, China - Leaders of the worlds 20 biggest economies meet in China seeking to jolt global economy out of sluggish growth and avert trade protectionism. (G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 0730 GMT/3:30 AM ET, 400 words)

Hermine strengthens off North Carolina en route to Middle Atlantic

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - A powerful and deadly Atlantic storm churns off the U.S. Middle Atlantic Coast, where it was expected to spoil the Labor Day holiday weekend with high winds, soaking rains and surging seas after passing over North Carolina's Outer Banks. (STORM-HERMINE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Chris Prentice and Ian Simpson, 800 words)

ASIA

China wary as Hong Kong election exposes underlying strains

HONG KONG - Hong Kong votes in its first major election since pro-democracy protests in 2014 and one of its most contentious ever, with a push for independence among disaffected youth emerging as a major theme stoking tension with China's government. (HONGKONG-ELECTION/ (UDPATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Venus Wu and Tris Pan, 565 words)

Bangladesh hangs Islamist party figure for 1971 war crimes

DHAKA - Bangladesh hangs a top Islamist party figure for atrocities committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, the law minister says. (BANGLADESH-WARCRIMES/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Ruma Paul, 400 words)

EUROPE

British PM May: UK economy will suffer after Brexit vote

HANGZHOU, China - Britain's economy will suffer as a result of the decision to leave the European Union despite signs in recent economic data that the impact has not been as severe as some predicted, Prime Minister Theresa May says (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by William James, 300 words)

UK's May defends delay on Chinese-backed nuclear power plan

HANGZHOU, China - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday defended her decision to delay a partly Chinese-funded nuclear power deal, despite it causing diplomatic tension with China as she landed in the country to attend a G20 summit. (G20-CHINA/BRITAIN-NUCLEAR), moved, 360 words)

Political? Mais oui, of course, EU insiders say of Apple case

BRUSSELS - The European Commission denies that its shock demand that Apple Inc. hand 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland is, in the pungent phrase of Apple CEO Tim Cook, "total political crap". (EU-APPLE/POLITICS (INSIGHT), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Foo Yun Chee, 800 words)

Anti-immigrant party poised for huge win in German state election

BERLIN - The anti-immigrant Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party is expected by polls to make huge gains in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state election on Sunday, reflecting a growing discontent with Chancellor Angela Merkel and her open-door refugee policy. (GERMANY-ELECTION/ (TV), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 441 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iran ready to help restore oil market balance after it regains share -official

DUBAI - Iran is ready to support any decision to help restore balance to the oil market after it regains its pre-sanctions market share, the Iranian oil ministry's SHANA news agency reports, quoting a minister. (ENERGY-IRAN/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 312 words)

AFRICA

Tension eases in Gabon capital after riots over disputed election

LIBREVILLE - Tension eases in Gabon's capital after days of deadly rioting triggered by an announcement that President Ali Bongo narrowly won re-election in a vote the opposition said was stolen. (GABON-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome, 600 words)

LATAM

Venezuela's Maduro jeered, dozens briefly detained

CARACAS - Venezuelan authorities briefly round up more than 30 people on Margarita island for heckling and jeering President Nicolas Maduro in an unusual direct show of public rage, a rights group and the opposition say. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

RELIGION

Mother Teresa to be made saint at Vatican ceremony

VATICAN CITY - Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a Nobel peace laureate known as the "saint of the gutters" during her lifetime, will be made a saint of the Roman Catholic Church. (POPE-MOTHERTERESA/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Isla Binnie, 400 words)