TOP STORIES
North Korea's fifth nuclear test prompts U.S. calls for more
sanctions
SEOUL/GENEVA - North Korea conducts its fifth and biggest
nuclear test and says it has mastered the ability to mount a
warhead on a ballistic missile, ratcheting up a threat that
rivals and the United Nations have been powerless to contain.
(NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Jack Kim and Tom Miles, 1,211 words)
Trump calls Clinton 'trigger-happy' in attack on her record
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump blasts rival Hillary Clinton's record as secretary
of state by claiming she brought "only war, destruction and
death", the latest salvo in their running battle over who would
(USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5, PIX,
TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, 670 words)
TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, 670 words)
U.S., Russia clinch Syria deal, aim for truce from Monday
GENEVA - The United States and Russia hail a breakthrough
deal to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a
nationwide truce effective from sundown on Monday, improved
humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned
Islamist groups. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-KERRY (UPDATE 6, PIX,
TV), moved, by David Brunnstrom and Tom Miles, 838 words)
U.S. House votes to allow Sept. 11 families to sue Saudi
Arabia
WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives passes
legislation by voice vote that would allow the families of
victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to sue Saudi Arabia's
government for damages, leading the White House to reiterate
that President Obama will veto the measure. (USA-SEPT11/SAUDI
(USA-SEPT11/SAUDI
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 205 words)
ASIA
U.S. tells consumers to stop using fire-prone Samsung phones
SEOUL/NEW YORK - A U.S. government safety agency urges all
consumers to stop using Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones, which are
prone to catch fire, and top airlines globally ban their use
(SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/USA (UPDATE 4), moved,
by Se Young Lee and Jeffrey Dastin, 674 words)
by Se Young Lee and Jeffrey Dastin, 674 words)
One Hanjin ship cleared to dock at U.S. port, others remain
in limbo
LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO - A Hanjin Shipping Co container
vessel idled off the coast of Mexico after the company's
bankruptcy has received permission to dock and unload cargo at
the Port of Long Beach, industry and union officials say.
(HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/USA-PORTS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly,
by Lisa Richwine and Jim Christie, 715 words)
EUROPE
Arrested French women, directed by Islamic State, planned
Paris attack
PARIS - Three French women arrested after a car loaded with
gas cylinders was found near Notre Dame cathedral were planning
to attack a Paris railway station under the direction of Islamic
(EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE (UPDATE 2,
TV, PIX), moved, by Gérard Bon, 464 words)
TV, PIX), moved, by Gérard Bon, 464 words)
Britain's May tackles education, appeals to Brexit voters
LONDON - Setting her sights on making Britain "the world's
great meritocracy", Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled reforms
to widen opportunity in schools in an appeal to "frustrated"
(BRITAIN-POLITICS/MAY (PIX),
moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 559 words)
moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 559 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iranian court jails British-Iranian aid worker for five
years - family
An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced Iranian-British
aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to five years in prison on
charges that remain secret, her family says.
(BRITAIN-IRAN/NAZANIN (UPDATE 2), moved, 428 words)
Iranian opposition group in Iraq resettled to Albania
BAGHDAD - The remaining members of an exiled Iranian
opposition group based in Iraq for decades leave for
resettlement in Albania following attacks on their camps in
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-IRAN, moved, 213 words)
UNITED STATES
Sept. 11 drama on Air Force One unfolds in Bush aide's
handwritten notes
WASHINGTON - The notes are handwritten on a legal pad and
provide a verbatim account of the shock, pain and grim
determination aboard Air Force One on Sept. 11, 2001.
(USA-SEPT11/BUSH (PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Holland, 595 words)
LATIN AMERICA
Venezuelans revel in pots-and-pans protest after Maduro
humiliation
MARACAIBO, Venezuela - Pots-and-pans protests, used for
decades to heckle governments around South America, are back
with a bang in volatile Venezuela after unpopular socialist
President Nicolas Maduro was chased down a street by angry
neighbors clanging their kitchenware, sparking copy-cat
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/POTS (PIX),
moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 736 words)
moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 736 words)
AFRICA
Gabon faces 'sustained instability' if no presidential vote
recount -Ping
LIBREVILLE - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping says failure
to recount votes from the presidential election could lead to
(GABON-ELECTION/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome, 402 words)
2), moved, by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome, 402 words)
SPORT
Blatter and two others face FIFA probe over salaries
ZURICH - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-secretary
general Jerome Valcke, already banned from football for ethics
violations, are facing a fresh investigation, this time over the
(SOCCER-FIFA/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Brian Homewood, 494 words)
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Brian Homewood, 494 words)
Brazil court indicts 10 nabbed in Rio Olympic ticket
scalping ring
RIO DE JANEIRO - A Rio de Janeiro court accepts prosecutors'
charges against the man who until recently was Europe's top
Olympic official and nine others in an illegal ticket-scalping
ring picked up by police at the Games in August.
(OLYMPICS-RIO/TICKETS, moved, by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, 280 words)