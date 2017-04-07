Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861
TOP STORIES
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad
airbase
WASHINGTON/PALM BEACH - U.S. President Donald Trump says he
ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a
deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted
in America's "vital national security interest".
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 10, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Phil
Stewart and Steve Holland, 1,066 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-REACTION (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Colin
Packham, 389 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-GOVERNOR (UPDATE 3), moved, 336 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-OBSERVATORY (UPDATE 1), moved, 101
words
- USA-TRUMP/HIGHLIGHTS (HIGHLIGHTS), moved, 338 words
Under investigation, Trump ally steps down from House Russia
probe
WASHINGTON - Republican head of a congressional inquiry into
alleged Russian meddling in 2016 U.S. presidential election says
he will temporarily step aside from probe because he is under
investigation for disclosing classified information.
(USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-NUNES (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Patricia
Zengerle and Dustin Volz, 771 words)
Trump, China's Xi dine ahead of talks on security, trade
PALM BEACH - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese
President Xi Jinping sit down together to dine on pan-seared
Dover sole and New York strip steak, spending some social time
before digging into thorny bilateral security and trade issues.
(USA-CHINA/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Holland, 889
words)
ASIA
Wave of attacks across southern Thailand after new
constitution signed
BANGKOK - Muslim-majority southern Thailand is rocked by
about 23 co-ordinated attacks, including bomb blasts, a security
officer says, just hours after King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed a
new constitution as a step towards ending military rule.
(THAILAND-SOUTH/ATTACKS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Panarat
Thepgumpanat and Patpicha Tanakasempipat, 434 words)
Philippines to upgrade facilities, not occupy new areas in
disputed sea - military
MANILA - The Philippines will upgrade existing facilities on
its inhabited islands and reefs in the South China Sea and not
occupy new territories, adhering to a 2002 informal code in the
disputed waters, defence and military officials say.
(SOUTHCHINASEA-PHILIPPINES/ (PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Manuel
Mogato, 436 words)
AMERICAS
Venezuelan opposition, security forces clash in anti-Maduro
protests
CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition protesters and security
officers clash as country's fragmented opposition gains new
impetus against socialist government it blames for country's
social and economic collapse. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 5,
PIX, TV), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer and Girish Gupta, 610 words)
EUROPE
Macron, Le Pen still lead French election race, left-wing
maverick is wild card
PARIS - French centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader
Marine Le Pen still hold firm lead over pack in presidential
election, polls show, though surge of support for veteran
far-left campaigner throws wild card into race.
(FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Leigh Thomas
and Sarah White, 599 words)
UNITED STATES
Senate goes 'nuclear,' ends Democrats' blockade of Trump
court pick
WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans crush Democratic blockade of
President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee in fierce
partisan brawl, approving rule change dubbed "nuclear option" to
allow for conservative judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation by
Friday. (USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 12, PIX, TV), moved, by
Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung, 997 words)
Ex-U.S. Attorney Bharara takes aim at Trump with criticism
and jokes
Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara takes several
shots at the administration of President Donald Trump, calling
for "facts not falsehoods" as the basis for polticial discourse
and a more welcoming stance towards immigrants in his first
public speaking event since being fired one month ago.
(USA-TRUMP/JUSTICE, moved, 396 words)
Twitter refuses U.S. order to reveal user behind anti-Trump
account
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter Inc files a federal lawsuit to block
an order by the U.S. government demanding that it reveal who is
behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump's tough
immigration policies. (TWITTER-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved,
by David Ingram, 778 words)
AFRICA
Thousands expected to march in South Africa on Friday
against Zuma
JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of marchers are due to protest in
major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on
Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered
the latest crisis of his presidency. (SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX),
by James Macharia, 630 words)