Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815

Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Ukraine vows firm response after rebels shoot down military plane

KIEV/NOVOHANNIVKA, Ukraine - Ukraine's president promises a tough response to pro-Russian separatists who shot down an army transport plane, killing 49 servicemen and dealing a blow to a military campaign to crush their uprising. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/PLANE (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved, by Pavel Polityuk and Aleksandar Vasovic, 835 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/TALKS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Pavel Polityuk, 592 words

Iraq says slows Islamist rebel advance, regains territory

BAGHDAD - A Sunni Islamist offensive threatening to dismember Iraq seems to slow after days of lightning advances as government forces regain territory in counter-attacks, easing pressure on Baghdad's Shi'ite-led government. (IRAQ-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed and Raheem Salman, 1,450 words)

+ See also:

- IRAQ-SECURITY/MILITARY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ned Parker and Missy Ryan, 998 words

Afghanistan counts votes after millions defy Taliban

KABUL - Afghanistan's election organisers tally ballots a day after millions defy Taliban threats to vote in second-round polling for a new president (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jessica Donati, 400 words)

ASIA

India's Modi visits Bhutan on first step of bid to reassert regional sway

THIMPHU - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his first visit abroad since taking office, arriving in Bhutan to launch a drive to reassert Indian influence in the region, offering financial and technical help and the lure of a huge market. (BHUTAN-INDIA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Sanjeev Miglani, 600 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Fearing teens abducted, Israel escalates W.Bank search

HEBRON, West Bank - Israel sends more troops to the occupied West Bank to step up searches for three Israeli teenagers believed to have been abducted by Palestinians, with a military source saying it was not known if they were dead or alive.(PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL (UPDATE 4), moved, by Yusri al-Jammal, 684 words)

AMERICAS

Opposition candidate closes in on Brazil's Rousseff ahead of vote

SAO PAULO - Brazil's main opposition party launches the candidacy of its leader, Aecio Neves, to challenge President Dilma Rousseff's re-election bid in October on a platform of fiscal austerity and pro-market policies.(BRAZIL-POLITICS/NEVES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eduardo Simões and Bruno Federowski, 522 words)

UNITED STATES

Obama rips climate change deniers in graduation speech

ANAHEIM, Calif - With a feisty tone and a touch of aggravation, President Barack Obama lays into Republicans who question the science of climate change and urges graduating college students to take on global warming as a cause. (USA-OBAMA/CLIMATECHANGE (PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason, 411 words

WORLD CUP

Wily Italy outfox England, Costa Rica stun Uruguay

SAO PAULO - Italian experience overcame England's youthful exuberance in an intriguing clash of styles at the World Cup and in Group D's other game unfancied Costa Rica beat twice champions Uruguay in the tournament's biggest upset so far. (SOCCER-WORLD/(WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), by Mike Collett-White, moved, 980 words)