TOP STORIES
Islamic State holds up Iraqi army south of Mosul
QAYYARA/BAGHDAD, Iraq - Islamic State fighters keep up their
fierce defense of southern approaches to Mosul, holding up Iraqi
troops there and forcing elite army unit east of city to put
more rapid advance on hold. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 4, TV,
PIX), moved, by Babak Dehghanpisheh and Saif Hameed, 1,090
words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-ISLAMICSTATE/ moved, by Stephen Kalin
and Michael Georgy, 370 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/RAQQA-YPG (UPDATE 2), moved, by Idrees Ali
and Yeganeh Torbati, 350 words)
Trump touts urban policy following detour to open new hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump, in an appeal to African-Americans and working-class
voters, promises "21st century" banking industry reforms and tax
changes to spur job creation and investment in blighted
communities. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Steve Holland, 999 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/POLL (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Chris Kahn, 572 words
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-HOLLYWOOD (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved,
by Alex Dobuzinskis and Omar Younis, 423 words
- USA-ELECTION/LEGISLATURES (GRAPHIC), moved, by Karen
Pierog, 745 words
Belgium keeps EU, Canada waiting over trade deal
BRUSSELS - Belgian politicians fail to break their deadlock
over planned EU-Canada free trade agreement, but agree to resume
talks in sign they may be nearing consensus that would keep
deal alive. (EU-CANADA/TRADE (UPDATE 5), moved, by Robert-Jan
Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop, 550 words)
Venezuela protests against Maduro escalate, dozens injured
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL - Venezuela's increasingly militant
opposition steps up its push to oust leftist leader Nicolas
Maduro with protests that draw hundreds of thousands but also
see unrest leading to dozens of injuries and arrests.
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 10, PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew
Cawthorne and Anggy Polanco, 766 words)
ASIA
Japan, US, S.Korea agree to put more pressure on N.Korea -
Japan official
TOKYO - Japan, the United States and South Korea agree to
work together to put more pressure on North Korea to abandon its
nuclear and missile programmes, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister
Shinsuke Sugiyama says. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/TALKS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 240 words)
Australian park owner speaks to families as it counts cost
of deaths
SYDNEY - Australia's Ardent Leisure Group, the owner of a
theme park where four people were killed on a water ride this
week, says it will speak to the victims' families as it defends
its safety practices amid intense criticism.
(AUSTRALIA-TOURISM/ACCIDENT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly,
by Byron Kaye, 483 words)
U.S. says two top al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan targeted
in strikes
WASHINGTON - The United States carried out strikes in
Afghanistan on Sunday targeting two of al Qaeda's most senior
leaders in the country, the Pentagon says.
(USA-AFGHANISTAN/AIRSTRIKE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Idrees Ali, 400
words)
Philippines, U.S. to determine fate of joint exercises next
month
MANILA - Philippine and U.S. military officials will meet
late next month and decide the fate of decades-old joint
exercises, defence sources say, amid doubts over the future of
the security alliance and a stream of mixed messages from
Manila. (PHILIPPINES-USA/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words)
EUROPE
Clearance of Calais 'Jungle' camp accomplished, French
prefect says
CALAIS, France - French authorities say they finish clearing
"Jungle", shanty town outside Calais built by migrants who hoped
to cross to Britain but who are now mostly being dispersed
around France. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/CALAIS (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV),
moved, by Matthias Blamont, 517 words)
Strong earthquakes hit central Italy; no deaths reported
ROME - A series of strong earthquakes rock a wide area of
central Italy, striking fear among residents rattled by a deadly
tremor in August, but there were no reports of casualties and
few serious injuries. (ITALY-QUAKE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 400
words)
MIDDLE EAST/NORTH AFRICA
Turkey vows to press Syria offensive despite warning from
pro-Assad forces
ANKARA/BEIRUT - Turkey says it will press its military
offensive in Syria until Islamic State is driven from the town
of al-Bab, despite a warning from forces allied to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and a helicopter attack on the rebels
it backs. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX),
moved, by Tulay Karadeniz and Laila Bassam, 600 words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ATTACK (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 300
words
Yemen foes fight in Marib day after U.N. envoy delivers
peace plan
DOHA - Yemeni army units backed by an Arab coalition attack
positions held by Houthi rebels in a strategic province east of
the capital, a day after a U.N. envoy delivered a peace proposal
to the Iran-allied fighters that control Sanaa.
(YEMEN-SECURITY/MARIB (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)
U.S. using Tunisia to conduct drone operations in Libya -
U.S. sources
WASHINGTON/BERLIN - The United States has begun using a
Tunisian air base to conduct surveillance drone operations
inside Libya, the latest expansion of its campaign against
Islamic State militants in North Africa, U.S. government sources
say. (USA-DRONES/TUNISIA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Mark
Hosenball and Andrea Shalal, 350 words)
UNITED STATES
Pentagon halts effort to recover Guard enlistment bonuses
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
suspends Pentagon order that California National Guardsmen repay
thousands of dollars in enlistment bonuses and tuition
assistance they received by mistake more than decade ago.
(USA-PENTAGON/BONUSES (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Phil Stewart and
Idrees Ali, 490 words)