TOP STORIES
NATO rejects Russia explanation on Turkish air space
BRUSSELS/BEIRUT - NATO rejects Moscow's explanation that its
warplanes violate alliance member Turkey's air space by mistake
and says Russia is sending more ground troops to Syria and
building up its naval presence. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 4,
PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott and Laila Bassam,
1,065 words)
Pentagon calls Afghan hospital strike a mistake, seeks
accountability
WASHINGTON - U.S. military takes responsibility for deadly
air strike on hospital in Afghan city of Kunduz, calling it
mistake and vowing to hold people accountable.
(AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/CONGRESS (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by
Yeganeh Torbati and Patricia Zengerle, 815 words)
Obama makes pitch to win support for Pacific trade pact
WASHINGTON - President Obama kicks off sales pitch for
12-nation Pacific Rim trade agreement which sparks concern among
some lawmakers and wins lukewarm initial response from business
groups. (TRADE-TPP/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Julia Edwards
and Krista Hughes, 488 words)
Europe-U.S. data transfer deal used by thousands of firms is
ruled invalid
BRUSSELS - EU's highest court strikes down deal that allows
thousands of companies to easily transfer personal data from
Europe to United States, in landmark ruling that follows
revelations of mass U.S. government snooping.
(EU-IRELAND/PRIVACY (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved, by Julia
Fioretti, 867 words)
ASIA
Japan's Abe set to keep allies in key posts as attention
returns to economy
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to retain
close allies in key posts in a cabinet reshuffle, playing it
safe as he refocuses on the economy after enacting divisive
security legislation that dented his popularity.
(JAPAN-POLITICS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Linda Sieg, 473 words)
China uses intimidation tactics at U.N. to silence critics
GENEVA - Beijing blunts scrutiny of its rights record at
venue that is supposed to protect victims of state repression -
U.N. Human Rights Council. Its success is evidence of China's
growing ability to stifle opposition abroad.
(CHINA-SOFTPOWER/RIGHTS (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), moved, by Sui-Lee
Wee and Stephanie Nebehay, 2,518 words)
Malaysia's rulers call for quick action on scandal dogging
state fund
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's royal rulers call for a quick,
transparent investigation into troubled state fund 1MDB, in rare
comments from the monarchy that present a new challenge to Prime
Minister Najib Razak as he fends off corruption allegations.
(MALAYSIA-RULERS/, moved, 417 words)
Australian police arrest 4 over suspected "terrorism" murder
SYDNEY - Australian counterterrorism police investigating
the shooting death of a police accountant are questioning four
people arrested on Wednesday in raids in Sydney.
(AUSTRALIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Jane
Wardell, 419 words)
Modi pushes Made-in-India plane on a reluctant military
NEW DELHI - India's government turns down the military's
request to expand the acquisition of 36 fighter planes from
Dassault Aviation SA to plug vital gaps, officials say, nudging
it to accept an indigenous combat plane 32 years in the making.
(INDIA-DEFENCE/AIRCRAFT (PIX), moving shortly, by Sanjeev
Miglani and Tommy Wilkes, 871 words)
EUROPE
Merkel, Hollande to present common front for EU in crisis
STRASBOURG - Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande address the
European Parliament on Wednesday, hoping to bolster EU cohesion
to face interlocking crises, in an echo of Franco-German unity
in the days after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
(EUROPE-EU/GERMANYFRANCE (PIX, TV), moved, by Alastair
Macdonald, 437 words)
West, Ukraine, hail rebel decision to postpone disputed
elections
KIEV - Decision by pro-Russian separatists to postpone local
elections that Ukraine said were illegitimate is welcomed by
Kiev, European Union, Washington and Moscow - rebels' patron -
as sign of progress in faltering peace process.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/ELECTION-REBELS (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by
Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk, 594 word
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State kills 22 in attacks on Yemen government, Gulf
troops, mosque
ADEN - Islamic State suicide bombers kill 22 people in
attacks on Yemen's government and its Gulf Arab coalition ally
in port city of Aden and on Houthi-run mosque in capital Sanaa,
jihadist group and state media say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ADEN-HOTEL
(UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Mohammed Mukhashaf, 865 words)
UNITED STATES
Ex-U.N. General Assembly president, 5 others charged in U.S.
in bribe scheme
NEW YORK - U.S. authorities charge former president of U.N.
General Assembly, billionaire Macau real-estate developer and
four others for engaging in wide-ranging corruption scheme.
(USA-CRIME/MACAU (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Nate Raymond and
Joseph Ax, 700 words)
AMERICAS
Kerry arrives in Haiti to offer U.S. support ahead of
elections
PORT-AU-PRINCE - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urges
Haitians to vote in upcoming elections and said there was no
place for violence or intimidation. (HAITI-USA/KERRY (UPDATE 1,
PIX, TV), moved, by Lesley Wroughton, 398 words)
U.S. investigators begin probe into freighter's sinking
JACKSONVILLE - Safety officials begin their investigation
into the sinking of a U.S. cargo ship off the Bahamas during
Hurricane Joaquin, with deep seas likely to hamper attempts to
find the ship and 32 missing crew members. (STORM-JOAQUIN/
(UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Susan Eastman, 664 words)