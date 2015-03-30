Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 20 7542 1028
TOP STORIES
Explosions rock Yemeni cities on fifth day of air strikes
ADEN - Air strikes and explosions rock Yemen's two main
cities, residents say, as Saudi-led forces keep up a fifth day
of air strikes against Houthi fighters battling President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's forces. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 1),
expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Mohammad Mukhashaf and Sami
Aboudi, 700 words)
Setbacks and progress as Iran, six powers meet to end
nuclear impasse
LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The foreign ministers of Iran and
six world powers meet in a final push for a preliminary nuclear
accord less than two days before their deadline as Tehran shows
signs of backing away from previous compromise offers.
(IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM
ET, by Parisa Hafezi, John Irish and Louis Charbonneau, 875
words)
Nigeria election results due to start trickling in
ABUJA - Results from Nigeria's elections, potentially the
closest contest since the end of military rule in 1999, were due
to start trickling in after a weekend vote marred by confusion,
arguments and sporadic violence. (NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Tim Cocks, 490
words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Inside Hungary's 10 billion euro nuclear deal with Russia
BUDAPEST - How Hungary chose Russia as a partner to help
expand the Paks atomic power station, and why some see it as
Moscow trying to buy influence in Europe. (RUSSIA-EUROPE/HUNGARY
(SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Krisztina Than,
1,750 words)
EUROPE
Greece says not backing down on debt relief goal
ATHENS - Greece has not given up on its aim to renegotiate
its debt to render it manageable, the country's deputy finance
minister says as talks between Athens and its lenders on reforms
to unlock aid continue. (EUROZONE-GREECE/DEBT (UPDATE 1), moved,
370 words)
UK's Cameron to meet queen, formally start knife-edge
election campaign
LONDON - Campaigning in Britain's closest national election
in decades will start on Monday after Prime Minister David
Cameron meets Queen Elizabeth following parliament's
dissolution, teeing up an unusually fraught battle to govern the
$2.8 trillion economy. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Andrew Osborn, 975 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ELECTION/LABOUR (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words
Slovenian PM tells defence minister to quit in Telekom
Slovenia row
LJUBLJANA - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar tells the
defence minister to quit in a row over the sale of state-owned
telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, a resignation that
might delay the privatisation. (SLOVENIA-MINISTER/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, by Marja Novak, 270 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Ex-Israeli PM Olmert convicted in another corruption case
JERUSALEM - Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert,
already facing a six-year prison term after a corruption
conviction, is found guilty in a separate case of accepting
illegal payments from a U.S. businessman. (ISRAEL-OLMERT/ (TV,
PICTURE), moved, 200 words)
ASIA
Second blogger hacked to death this year in Bangladesh
DHAKA - A blogger is hacked to death by machete-wielding
assailants in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka, the second attack in
five weeks on a critic of religious extremism in the
Muslim-majority South Asian nation. (BANGLADESH-BLOGGER/, moved,
by Ruma Paul, 385 words)
Heavy rains trigger flood fears in Kashmir; 10 people buried
alive
SRINAGAR - A landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir
buries at least 10 people while they are sleeping, police say,
as unseasonal rains sweep India, damaging crops and raising
fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. (KASHMIR-FLOODS/
(PICTURE), moved, by Fayaz Bukhari, 400 words)