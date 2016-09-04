Editor: Mark Trevelyan + 44 207 542 1028

TOP STORIES

Pope Francis proclaims Mother Teresa a saint

VATICAN CITY - Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a Nobel peace laureate known as the "saint of the gutters" during her lifetime, is proclaimed a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis. (POPE-MOTHERTERESA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1030/6.30 A.M., by Isla Binnie, 600 words)

China wary as Hong Kong election exposes underlying strains

HONG KONG - Hong Kong votes in its first major election since pro-democracy protests in 2014 and one of its most contentious ever, with a push for independence among disaffected youth emerging as a major theme stoking tension with China's government. (HONGKONG-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Venus Wu and Tris Pan, 565 words)

China-U.S. talks "extremely productive" as trade issues loom at G20

HANGZHOU, China - U.S. President Barack Obama says bilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping have been "extremely productive", as world leaders gather for a G20 summit expected to address sluggish global economic growth and the looming spectre of protectionism. G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1100/7 AM, by Roberta Rampton and Michael Martina, 800 words)

ASIA

Obama presses China's Xi on South China Sea ahead of G20

HANGZHOU - U.S. President Barack Obama presses his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on territorial disputes in the South China Sea, urging Beijing to uphold its legal obligations and stressing the United States' commitments to its regional allies. (G20-CHINA/USA (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Michael Martina, 788 words)

EUROPE

German anti-immigrant party set for big gains in Merkel home state

BERLIN - Voting under way in German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where polls show anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party making huge gains amid growing discontent with Chancellor Angela Merkel and her open-door refugee policy (GERMANY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moving shortly, by Andrea Shalal, 600 words)

May says government to set out progress on Brexit

LONDON - The British government will set out in the coming week how it plans to shape its relationship with the European Union upon leaving the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May says. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 460 words)

Political? Mais oui, of course, EU insiders say of Apple case

BRUSSELS - The European Commission denies that its shock demand that Apple Inc. hand 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland is, in the pungent phrase of Apple CEO Tim Cook, "total political crap". (EU-APPLE/POLITICS (INSIGHT), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Foo Yun Chee, 800 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Turkish tanks roll into Syria, opening new line of attack

ELBEYLI, Turkey/BEIRUT - Turkey and its rebel allies open a new line of attack in northern Syria as Turkish tanks roll across the border and Syrian fighters sweep in from the west to take villages held by Islamic State.(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 5, TV), moved, by Umit Ozdal and John Davison, 757 words)

Saudi Arabia strives to prevent repeat of fatal crush at haj

RIYADH - A year after the deadliest haj disaster in a generation, Saudi Arabia is issuing pilgrims with electronic bracelets and using more surveillance cameras to avoid a repeat of a crush that killed hundreds and hurt already strained ties with rival Iran. (SAUDI-HAJ/, moving shortly, by Katie Paul, 565 words)

AMERICAS

Hermine strengthens off North Carolina en route to Middle Atlantic

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - A powerful and deadly Atlantic storm churns off the U.S. Middle Atlantic Coast, where it was expected to spoil the Labor Day holiday weekend with high winds, soaking rains and surging seas after passing over North Carolina's Outer Banks. (STORM-HERMINE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Chris Prentice and Ian Simpson, 800 words)

Venezuela's Maduro jeered, dozens briefly detained

CARACAS - Venezuelan authorities briefly round up more than 30 people on Margarita island for heckling and jeering President Nicolas Maduro in an unusual direct show of public rage, a rights group and the opposition say. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)