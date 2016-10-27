Editor: Louise Ireland + 44 207 542 7923
TOP STORIES
Iraqi army aims for site of Islamic State executions south
of Mosul
SOUTH OF MOSUL, Iraq - The Iraqi army is aiming to reach a
town south of Mosul where Islamic State has reportedly executed
dozens to deter the population against any attempt to facilitate
the U.S.-led offensive on its last major city stronghold in
Iraq. (MIDEAST-CRISS/IRAQ-MOSUL (WRAPUP, TV, PIX), by Babak
Dehghanpisheh and Stephen Kalin, 723 words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-ISLAMICSTATE moved, by Stephen Kalin
and Michael Georgy, 370 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/RAQQA-YPG (UPDATE 2), moved, by Idrees Ali
and Yeganeh Torbati, 350 words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-VILLAGE (PIX, TV), by Michael Georgy,
670 words
Belgium closes in on deal to save EU-Canada trade pact
BRUSSELS - Belgian politicians appear on course to break a
deadlock over a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement that all
27 other EU governments support but the French-speaking south of
Belgium has rejected. (EU-CANADA/TRADE (moved), moved, 263
words)
+ See also:
- EU-CANADA/TRADE-LAMBSDORFF, moved, 264 words
Trump touts urban policy following detour to open new hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump, in an appeal to African-Americans and working-class
voters, promises "21st century" banking industry reforms and tax
changes to spur job creation and investment in blighted
communities. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Steve Holland, 1,000 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/POLL (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Chris Kahn, 572 words
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-HOLLYWOOD (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved,
by Alex Dobuzinskis and Omar Younis, 423 words
- USA-ELECTION/LEGISLATURES (GRAPHIC), moved, by Karen
Pierog, 745 words
- USA-ELECTION/ISRAEL-TRUMP (PIX, TV), moved, by Luke Baker,
540 words
Venezuela protests against Maduro escalate, dozens injured
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL - Venezuela's increasingly militant
opposition steps up its push to oust leftist leader Nicolas
Maduro with protests that draw hundreds of thousands but also
see unrest leading to dozens of injuries and arrests.
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 10, PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew
Cawthorne and Anggy Polanco, 766 words)
EUROPE
Quakes cause fear, injuries, widespread damage in central
Italy
CAMPI, Italy - Daylight reveals widespread damage in central
Italy after strong earthquakes overnight that caused panic and
fear among residents just two months after a quake nearby killed
hundreds. (ITALY-QUAKE/ (TV, PIX), by Isla Binnie and Antonio
Denti, 386 words, moved)
New Calais "Jungle" arrivals cannot use resettlement scheme
-prefect
CALAIS, France - Migrants arriving at France's Calais
"Jungle" since demolition of the camp began cannot expect to be
resettled by the local authorities, the government prefect in
the region says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/CALAIS, UPDATE 1, expect by
1230 GMT, PIX, TV)
+See also:
- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/CALAIS (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by
Matthias Blamont, 517 words
Britain's mixed messages deepen Brexit rifts with EU
BERLIN/LONDON/BRUSSELS - Positions in Europe are hardening
not only because of what is being said, but because of what
neither the UK or Europe is willing to say. The absence of clear
messages or willingness to compromise is deepening the sense of
distrust, leaving both sides bracing for a clash.
(BRITAIN-EU/MESSAGES (INSIGHT, PIX), By Noah Barkin, Elizabeth
Piper, Alastair Macdonald, 1,500 words, moved)
MIDDLE EAST/NORTH AFRICA
At Iraqi village, victory is fraught with risks in Mosul
offensive
FADILIYA, Iraq - Kurdish peshmerga fighter Germad Yihya
stands on a small berm overlooking a village where he says
Islamic State militants have been defeated. A line of trees 500
metres away from his position illustrates how he can't afford to
be complacent. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-VILLAGE (PIX, TV), by
Michael Georgy, 673 words)
Turkey vows to press Syria offensive despite warning from
pro-Assad forces
ANKARA/BEIRUT - Turkey says it will press its military
offensive in Syria until Islamic State is driven from the town
of al-Bab, despite a warning from forces allied to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and a helicopter attack on the rebels
it backs. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX),
moved, by Tulay Karadeniz and Laila Bassam, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ATTACK (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 300
words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-ARRESTS, moved, 250 words
U.S. using Tunisia to conduct drone operations in Libya -
U.S. sources
WASHINGTON/BERLIN - The United States has begun using a
Tunisian air base to conduct surveillance drone operations
inside Libya, the latest expansion of its campaign against
Islamic State militants in North Africa, U.S. government sources
say. (USA-DRONES/TUNISIA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Mark
Hosenball and Andrea Shalal, 350 words)
UNITED STATES
Pentagon halts effort to recover Guard enlistment bonuses
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
suspends Pentagon order that California National Guardsmen repay
thousands of dollars in enlistment bonuses and tuition
assistance they received by mistake more than decade ago.
(USA-PENTAGON/BONUSES (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Phil Stewart and
Idrees Ali, 490 words)
ASIA
Japan, U.S., S.Korea agree to up pressure on N.Korea -Japan
official
TOKYO - Japan, the United States and South Korea agree to
work together to put more pressure on North Korea to abandon its
nuclear and missile programmes, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister
Shinsuke Sugiyama says. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/TALKS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 240 words)
PNG court dismisses Australia asylum seeker resettlements on
technicality
SYDNEY - The Papua New Guinea Supreme Court dismisses an
application to send asylum seekers held on an isolated island to
Australia on a paperwork technicality. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), by Colin Packham, 436 words)
Australian park owner speaks to families as it counts cost
of deaths
SYDNEY - Australia's Ardent Leisure Group, the owner of a
theme park where four people were killed on a water ride this
week, says it will speak to the victims' families as it defends
its safety practices amid intense criticism.
(AUSTRALIA-TOURISM/ACCIDENT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly,
by Byron Kaye, 483 words)
U.S. says two top al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan targeted
in strikes
WASHINGTON - The United States carried out strikes in
Afghanistan on Sunday targeting two of al Qaeda's most senior
leaders in the country, the Pentagon says.
(USA-AFGHANISTAN/AIRSTRIKE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Idrees Ali, 400
words)
Philippines, U.S. to determine fate of joint exercises next
month
MANILA - Philippine and U.S. military officials will meet
late next month and decide the fate of decades-old joint
exercises, defence sources say, amid doubts over the future of
the security alliance and a stream of mixed messages from
Manila. (PHILIPPINES-USA/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words)