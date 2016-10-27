Editor: Louise Ireland + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Iraqi army aims for site of Islamic State executions south of Mosul

SOUTH OF MOSUL, Iraq - The Iraqi army is aiming to reach a town south of Mosul where Islamic State has reportedly executed dozens to deter the population against any attempt to facilitate the U.S.-led offensive on its last major city stronghold in Iraq. (MIDEAST-CRISS/IRAQ-MOSUL (WRAPUP, TV, PIX), by Babak Dehghanpisheh and Stephen Kalin, 723 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-ISLAMICSTATE moved, by Stephen Kalin and Michael Georgy, 370 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/RAQQA-YPG (UPDATE 2), moved, by Idrees Ali and Yeganeh Torbati, 350 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-VILLAGE (PIX, TV), by Michael Georgy, 670 words

Belgium closes in on deal to save EU-Canada trade pact

BRUSSELS - Belgian politicians appear on course to break a deadlock over a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement that all 27 other EU governments support but the French-speaking south of Belgium has rejected. (EU-CANADA/TRADE (moved), moved, 263 words)

+ See also:

- EU-CANADA/TRADE-LAMBSDORFF, moved, 264 words

Trump touts urban policy following detour to open new hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in an appeal to African-Americans and working-class voters, promises "21st century" banking industry reforms and tax changes to spur job creation and investment in blighted communities. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ELECTION/POLL (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Chris Kahn, 572 words

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-HOLLYWOOD (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Alex Dobuzinskis and Omar Younis, 423 words

- USA-ELECTION/LEGISLATURES (GRAPHIC), moved, by Karen Pierog, 745 words

- USA-ELECTION/ISRAEL-TRUMP (PIX, TV), moved, by Luke Baker, 540 words

Venezuela protests against Maduro escalate, dozens injured

CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL - Venezuela's increasingly militant opposition steps up its push to oust leftist leader Nicolas Maduro with protests that draw hundreds of thousands but also see unrest leading to dozens of injuries and arrests. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 10, PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne and Anggy Polanco, 766 words)

EUROPE

Quakes cause fear, injuries, widespread damage in central Italy

CAMPI, Italy - Daylight reveals widespread damage in central Italy after strong earthquakes overnight that caused panic and fear among residents just two months after a quake nearby killed hundreds. (ITALY-QUAKE/ (TV, PIX), by Isla Binnie and Antonio Denti, 386 words, moved)

New Calais "Jungle" arrivals cannot use resettlement scheme -prefect

CALAIS, France - Migrants arriving at France's Calais "Jungle" since demolition of the camp began cannot expect to be resettled by the local authorities, the government prefect in the region says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/CALAIS, UPDATE 1, expect by 1230 GMT, PIX, TV)

+See also:

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/CALAIS (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Matthias Blamont, 517 words

Britain's mixed messages deepen Brexit rifts with EU

BERLIN/LONDON/BRUSSELS - Positions in Europe are hardening not only because of what is being said, but because of what neither the UK or Europe is willing to say. The absence of clear messages or willingness to compromise is deepening the sense of distrust, leaving both sides bracing for a clash. (BRITAIN-EU/MESSAGES (INSIGHT, PIX), By Noah Barkin, Elizabeth Piper, Alastair Macdonald, 1,500 words, moved)

MIDDLE EAST/NORTH AFRICA

At Iraqi village, victory is fraught with risks in Mosul offensive

FADILIYA, Iraq - Kurdish peshmerga fighter Germad Yihya stands on a small berm overlooking a village where he says Islamic State militants have been defeated. A line of trees 500 metres away from his position illustrates how he can't afford to be complacent. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-VILLAGE (PIX, TV), by Michael Georgy, 673 words)

Turkey vows to press Syria offensive despite warning from pro-Assad forces

ANKARA/BEIRUT - Turkey says it will press its military offensive in Syria until Islamic State is driven from the town of al-Bab, despite a warning from forces allied to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a helicopter attack on the rebels it backs. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Tulay Karadeniz and Laila Bassam, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ATTACK (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 300 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-ARRESTS, moved, 250 words

U.S. using Tunisia to conduct drone operations in Libya - U.S. sources

WASHINGTON/BERLIN - The United States has begun using a Tunisian air base to conduct surveillance drone operations inside Libya, the latest expansion of its campaign against Islamic State militants in North Africa, U.S. government sources say. (USA-DRONES/TUNISIA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Mark Hosenball and Andrea Shalal, 350 words)

UNITED STATES

Pentagon halts effort to recover Guard enlistment bonuses

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter suspends Pentagon order that California National Guardsmen repay thousands of dollars in enlistment bonuses and tuition assistance they received by mistake more than decade ago. (USA-PENTAGON/BONUSES (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, 490 words)

ASIA

Japan, U.S., S.Korea agree to up pressure on N.Korea -Japan official

TOKYO - Japan, the United States and South Korea agree to work together to put more pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programmes, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama says. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/TALKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

PNG court dismisses Australia asylum seeker resettlements on technicality

SYDNEY - The Papua New Guinea Supreme Court dismisses an application to send asylum seekers held on an isolated island to Australia on a paperwork technicality. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), by Colin Packham, 436 words)

Australian park owner speaks to families as it counts cost of deaths

SYDNEY - Australia's Ardent Leisure Group, the owner of a theme park where four people were killed on a water ride this week, says it will speak to the victims' families as it defends its safety practices amid intense criticism. (AUSTRALIA-TOURISM/ACCIDENT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Byron Kaye, 483 words)

U.S. says two top al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan targeted in strikes

WASHINGTON - The United States carried out strikes in Afghanistan on Sunday targeting two of al Qaeda's most senior leaders in the country, the Pentagon says. (USA-AFGHANISTAN/AIRSTRIKE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Idrees Ali, 400 words)

Philippines, U.S. to determine fate of joint exercises next month

MANILA - Philippine and U.S. military officials will meet late next month and decide the fate of decades-old joint exercises, defence sources say, amid doubts over the future of the security alliance and a stream of mixed messages from Manila. (PHILIPPINES-USA/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words)