TOP STORIES
(All times GMT/ET)
Thailand looks for suspect seen in CCTV footage at blast
site
BANGKOK - Thai authorities are looking for a suspect seen on
closed-circuit television footage near a popular shrine where a
bomb blast killed 22 people, including eight foreigners.
(THAILAND-BLAST/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Amy
Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat, 800 words)
Putin confidant Yakunin to resign as railways chief
MOSCOW - Vladimir Yakunin, the head of Russian state
railways and an old friend of President Vladimir Putin, will
leave his post to become a senator in a rare reshuffle among the
Kremlin inner circle that controls large parts of the economy.
(RZD-YAKUNIN/ (PIX), moved, by Gleb Stolyarov, 526 words)
Ball in Erdogan's court as Turkish PM set to return govt
mandate
ANKARA - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will return
the mandate to form the next government to President Tayyip
Erdogan after weeks of talks with opposition parties fail to
produce a coalition, senior ruling party official says
(TURKEY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by
Orhan Coskun, 424 words)
Rajapaksa's comeback fails as Sri Lankan voters back reforms
COLOMBO - Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa's attempt to
stage a comeback in Sri Lanka's general election ends in defeat
as results showed the alliance that toppled him making decisive
gains. (SRI LANKA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by
Shihar Aneez and Douglas Busvine, 549 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Saudi-led coalition warplanes bomb aid port
SANAA - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition targetd Houthi
positions in Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeida, port officials
said, destroying cranes and warehouses at a main import hub for
critical aid supplies to the country's north. (YEMEN-SECURITY/
(UPDATE 2), expect at 1100 GMT/7 AM ET By Mohammed Ghobari, 400
words)
BEIRUT - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says he is
cancelling the positions of advisers hired as contractors in
ministries and limiting the number of advisers for himself, the
president, and the parliamentary speaker to five each.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFORMS (UPDATE 1), moved, 241 words)
AFRICA
U.N. troops deploy in northern Mali to end clashes
BAMAKO - Mali's United Nations peacekeeping mission deploys
troops around a northern separatist stronghold in an attempt to
end clashes between the rebels and pro-government militias that
are threatening to torpedo a June peace accord. (MALI-VIOLENCE/
(TV), expect by 110 GMT/7AM ET, by Tiemoko Diallo, 300 words)
EUROPE
Germany's Schaeuble gives strong backing to Greek bailout
BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says he
has no qualms about urging fellow lawmakers to approve new
bailout for Greece in parliamentary vote, citing dramatic change
in Greek government's readiness to reform.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/GERMANY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Noah Barkin and
Andreas Rinke, 450 words)
ASIA
Xinhua says China blast warehouse did not have proper
licence
TIANJIN, China - The Chinese company that owns a warehouse
that exploded in Tianjin last week, killing more than 100
people, did not have a licence to handle hazardous chemicals
until two months before the disaster, official news agency
Xinhua says. (CHINA-BLAST/, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Megha Rajagopalan, 488 words)
Indonesian rescuers say no survivors at wreckage of crashed
plane
JAKARTA - All 54 people on board a Trigana Air aircraft were
killed in a crash two days ago in Indonesia's Papua province,
the latest in a string of aviation disasters in the Southeast
Asian archipelago, officials say. (INDONESIA-AIRPLANE/FOUND
(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Wilda Asmarini, 496
words)
Myanmar's ousted party leader opens parliament for showdown
session
NAYPYITAW - The embattled speaker of Myanmar's parliament
opens the lower house for a session likely to be fractious, with
ruling party factions facing each other for the first time since
his sacking from a leadership post last week. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/
(PIX, UPDATE 4), moved, by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni
Slodkowski, 690 words)
Singapore bankers rattled by Asian moves to chase undeclared
wealth
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA - Singapore-based wealth managers, already
under pressure from a global move to share tax information, face
a more immediate threat, as Asian countries, including Indonesia
and India, look to chase undeclared money in the low-tax city
state. (SINGAPORE WEALTH/OFFSHORE), moved, by Saeed Azhar and
Eveline Danubrata
AMERICAS
With fist-bump and autographs, Trump fulfills jury duty
NEW YORK - Billionaire Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump completes his jury duty in one day, signing
autographs and giving fist-bump to supporter.
(USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-JURYDUTY (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Nate
Raymond and Alana Wise, 489 words)
U.S. Army troops mobilized to help fight Western wildfires
SALMON - Soldiers reinforce civilian firefighters stretched
thin by dozens of major wildfires roaring largely unchecked
across the West, with more than 100 homes reduced to ruins in
several states. (USA-WILDFIRES/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by
Laura Zuckerman, 639 words)
Despite protests, slog more likely than radical change in
Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO - Despite protests by hundreds of thousands
of Brazilians against President Dilma Rousseff and continuing
calls for her impeachment, little suggests radical change in
Brazil anytime soon. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/PROTESTS (PIX, TV), moved,
by Paulo Prada, 775 words)