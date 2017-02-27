Editor: Janet Lawrence + 44 207 542 7923

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Civilians flee Mosul as Iraqi forces seize bridge

BAGHDAD - Thousands of civilians, many of them wounded, flee Islamic State's last stronghold in western Mosul as Iraqi forces seized a bridge that will link up their units on both sides of the city. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Stephen Kalin and Isabel Coles, 955 words)

Trump budget plan boosts Pentagon, trims State Dept, EPA -officials

WASHINGTON - The White House will send federal departments a budget proposal containing the defense spending increase President Donald Trump promised, financed partly by cuts to the U.S. State Department, Environmental Protection Agency and other non-defense programs, two officials familiar with the proposal said. (USA-TRUMP/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TRUMP/ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Lawder, 610 words

-USA-TRUMP/GOVERNORS, moved, by Steve Holland, 390 words

Syrian opposition says to meet Russian officials at Geneva talks

GENEVA - A senior opposition negotiator at Syria peace talks in Geneva says his delegation will meet Russian Foreign Ministry officials to discuss promises that Moscow 'had not kept'. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN (UPDATE 1, TV), moving shortly, 360 words)

'Moonlight' upsets 'La La Land' for top Oscar after gaffe

LOS ANGELES - African-American coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture on a big night for Hollywood diversity that was overshadowed by an embarrassing gaffe over the top award. (AWARDS-OSCARS/ (WRAPUP 10, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Jill Serjeant, 620 words)

+ See also:

- AWARDS-OSCARS/POLITICS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Lisa Baertlein, 370 words

- AWARDS-OSCARS/FOREIGN-IRAN (PICTURE, TV), moved, 165 words

- AWARDS-OSCARS/SHOW (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Steve Gorman, 780 words

- AWARDS-OSCARS/STUDIOS, moved, by Lisa Richwine, 415 words

- AWARDS-OSCARS/WINNERS (FACTBOX), moved, 145 words

- AWARDS-OSCARS/FASHION (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 550 words

- AWARDS-OSCARS/SHOW (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Steve Gorman, 600 words

MIDDLE EAST

INSIGHT-Last letters: From Mosul schoolboys to Islamic State 'martyrs'

MOSUL, Iraq - "My dear family, please forgive me," reads the handwritten letter discarded in the dusty halls of an Islamic State training compound in eastern Mosul. (ISLAMIC STATE-RECRUITS/ (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Stephen Kalin, 1,000 words)

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels clash with army in north

BEIRUT/ISTANBUL - Turkey-backed Syrian rebel groups clash with government forces near a city in northern Syria they captured from Islamic State, the second such confrontation in that region this month. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CLASH (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Tom Perry and Humeyra Pamuk, 315 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 130 words

EUROPE

LSE scuppers Deutsche Boerse merger hopes by rejecting EU demand

LONDON/FRANKFURT - The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone. (DEUTSCHE BOERSE-M&A/LSE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Huw Jones, John O'Donnell and Andreas Kröner, 675 words)

ASIA

South Korean prosecutors denied Park scandal probe extension

SEOUL - South Korean special prosecutors investigating impeached President Park Geun-hye were denied permission to extend the inquiry and question her in person, amid a graft scandal that threatens to topple her from office. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/PROBE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Se Young Lee and Ju-min Park, 565 words)

+ See also:

- SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/PARK (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 122 words

Indonesian police kill bomber, investigate for link to IS sympathisers

JAKARTA - Indonesian police kill a militant after he detonates a small bomb in the city of Bandung and authorities say they are investigating whether he had links to a radical network sympathetic to Islamic State. (INDONESIA-BLAST/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Gayatri Suroyo, 385 words)

S.Korea's Lotte approves land swap for missile defence - ministry

SEOUL - The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap with the government that will enable authorities to deploy a U.S. missile defence system, the defence ministry says. (SOUTHKOREA-USA/THAAD-LOTTE (UPDATE 1), moved, 435 words)

Obama-era rights envoy says U.N. must investigate Myanmar

GENEVA - The U.N. Human Rights Council must set up a commission of inquiry into Myanmar's human rights record, as it has done for North Korea and Eritrea, and not spare its leader because of her iconic status, a former U.S. human rights envoy says. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/USA, moved, by Tom Miles, 370 words)

Killing of Kim Jong Nam organised by N.Korean ministries - S.Korea

SEOUL - The killing of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was organized by the reclusive state's ministry of state security and foreign ministry, say South Korean lawmakers briefed by their country's intelligence agency. (NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/SOUTHKOREA (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, 490 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/ARMS (UPDATE 1, INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by James Pearson and Rozanna Latiff, 1,345 words

Philippine police ready to return to war on drugs

MANILA - Philippine police are ready to resume President Rodrigo Duterte's war on the drugs trade which had returned to the streets, the police chief says a month after Duterte halted police operations, labelling the force "rotten to the core". (PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/, moved, 365 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump's trade czar expected to get easy US Senate confirmation

WASHINGTON - Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is expected to be easily confirmed as U.S. Commerce Secretary on Monday, clearing President Donald Trump's top trade official to start work on renegotiating trade relationships with China and Mexico. (USA-CONGRESS/ROSS (PICTURE), moved, by David Lawder, 511 words)

After anti-Trump protests, the president's fans organize their own rallies

NEW YORK - Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are holding rallies in towns and cities across the country on Monday, partly as a rebuttal to waves of anti-Trump protests that have taken place since the Republican's election last November. (USA-TRUMP/SUPPORTERS, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Jonathan Allen, 490 words)

AMERICAS

At least three dead, 19 missing as floods hit central Chile

SANTIAGO - At least three people are dead and 19 missing after heavy rains struck Chile over the weekend during the usually dry summer months, causing mudslides and water outages in the South American nation, officials say. (CHILE-FLOODS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gram Slattery, 244 words)