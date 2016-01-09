Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 207 542 1028

TOP STORIES

N.Korea says South's propaganda broadcasts push situation to 'brink of war'

SEOUL - South Korea's loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea push the rivals to the "brink of war," a top North Korean official has told a propaganda rally, in the isolated country's first official response to the sonic barrage across its border. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, By James Pearson and Ju-min Park, 480 words)

Air strike kills 39 in Syria as UN envoy visits Damascus

BEIRUT - An air strike reportedly killed dozens of people in a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria on Saturday as a U.N. envoy visited Damascus to advance preparations for peace talks planned for later this month (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 3), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 500 words, by Tom Perry, 500 words)

Saudi Arabia threatens more measures in row with Iran

ABU DHABI - Saudi Arabia may take further measures against Iran after cutting ties with its regional revial this week, the Saudi foreign minister says, in a row over the kingdom's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric (SAUDI-IRAN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 300 words)

Mexico nabs biggest drug boss 'Chapo' Guzman after shootout

LOS MOCHIS, Mexico - Mexico recaptures the world's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman with U.S. help after a shootout, six months after he humiliated President Enrique Pena Nieto with his second jaw-dropping escape from a maximum security prison. (MEXICO-GUZMAN/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Dave Graham, 1,000 words)

Facing U.S. storm, VW set for easier ride in Europe on emissions scandal

BRUSSELS/LONDON - Volkswagen is unlikely to face U.S. style fines in Europe over its emissions scandal because of a softer regulatory regime and its home country Germany's determination to protect its car industry (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/FINE, moved, By Barbara Lewis and Kirstin Ridley, 1137 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Power plant hit by shelling in Libya's Benghazi

BENGHAZI - A major power plant in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has been attacked by militants, an army commander and a plant employee said on Saturday. (LIBYA-SECURITY/, moved, 267 words)

Israeli soldiers shoot dead two Palestinian assailants - army

BEKAOT CHECKPOINT - Israeli troops shoot dead two Palestinian men at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military and Palestinians says, but details of the incident were disputed. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (TV, PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, 347 words)

Knife attackers wound tourists in Egyptian Red Sea resort

CAIRO - Suspected militants armed with knives wound two Austrian tourists and a Swede at a hotel in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada (EGYPT-SECURITY/ UPDATE 4, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, 378 words)

ASIA

China Dec inflation edges up as expected, producer prices still in deflation

BEIJING - China's consumer inflation barely edges up in December while companies' factory-gate prices continue to fall, adding to concerns about growing deflation risks in the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney, 559 words)

UNITED STATES

Gunman ambushes Philadelphia policeman 'in the name of Islam'

PHILADELPHIA - Gunman claiming to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants shoots and seriously wounds police officer in ambush on his patrol car, city's police commissioner says. (PENNSYLVANIA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved, by Daniel Kelley and Jarrett Renshaw, 840 words)

U.S. to form task force to fight online militant propaganda

WASHINGTON/SAN JOSE, Calif. - Obama administration announces formation of task force to counter online propaganda by Islamic State and other militant groups as United States tries to crack down on unprecedented use of Internet by jihadists. (USA-SECURITY/TECH (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Dustin Volz and Mari Saito, 650 words)