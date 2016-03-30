Editor: Mark Heinrich +44 207 542 7923
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE-Russia, despite withdrawal, shipping more to Syria
than removing
MOSCOW - Russia appears to be working intensively to
maintain its military infrastructure in Syria and supply the
Syrian army so that it can scale up again swiftly against rebels
if need be. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA-SUPPLIES (UPDATE 1,
EXCLUSIVE, PICTURES), by Maria Tsvetkova, 1,100 words)
Myanmar swears in first non-army president in over 50 years
NAYPYITAW/YANGON - Members of Aung San Suu Kyi's victorious
National League for Democracy are in tears as Myanmar swears in
its first president with no military ties in more than half a
century. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by
Hnin Yadana Zaw and Aung Hla Tun, 600 words)
Trump stands by aide over battery charge, threatens legal
action
WASHINGTON - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump vows to stand by his campaign manager despite the aide's
arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge, drawing criticism from
rivals in the latest chapter of an election race tinged by
threats, insults and physical confrontations. (USA-ELECTION
(PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Megan Cassella, 600 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP, moved, by Steve Holland, 443 words
- USA-ELECTION/CLINTON, moved, by Jonathan Allen, 392 words
France drops plan to strip citizenship from convicted
terrorists
PARIS - President Francois Hollande abandons plans to strip
French nationality from people convicted of terrorism, climbing
down from a tough stance he took days after the November attacks
in Paris that killed 130 people. (FRANCE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2,
TV, PICTURES), by Michel Rose, 503 words)
MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA
Syria's Assad says military gains will hasten political deal
MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Syrian army successes will help accelerate
a political settlement to the civil war, President Bashar
al-Assad says, because they weaken the position of international
opponents he accuses of hindering any deal.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURES), moved, by
Vladimir Soldatkin and Dominic Evans, 698 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/ASSAD-PALMYRA (PICTURES, TV), moved, 368
words
Cyprus remands suspected hijacker who wanted to see ex-wife
LARNACA - An Egyptian man accused of hijacking a passenger
plane and diverting it to Cyprus has told police he acted
because he wanted to see his estranged wife and children, saying
"what should one do?" (EGYPT-AIRPLANE/HIJACKING (UPDATE 2,
PICTURES, TV), by Yiannis Kourtoglou, 432 words)
Khamenei says missiles, not just talks, key to Iran's future
DUBAI - Iran's top leader says missiles are key to the
Islamic Republic's future, offering support to the hardline
Revolutionary Guards that have drawn criticism from the West for
testing ballistic missiles. (IRAN-MISSILES/ (UPDATE 2), by
Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 375 words)
Libyan council gains Tripoli foothold for U.N-backed govt
TRIPOLI - Members of Libya's Presidential Council reach
Tripoli, defying opposition attempts to keep them out of the
city as they prepare the ground for a U.N.-backed unity
government whose ministers they nominated.
(LIBYA-SECURITY/POLITICS (UPDATE 1), 289 words)
Iraqis kept in the dark about Mosul Dam emergency plans
BAGHDAD - Despite intense U.S. pressure to act to keep
Iraq's largest dam from collapsing, Baghdad has done little to
prepare Iraqis for the possibility of a burst that could unleash
a flood reaching the capital and killing hundreds of thousands
of people. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-DAM (PICTURES, GRAPHIC), by
Stephen Kalin and Saif Hameed, 1,158 words)
EUROPE
Migrant arrivals to Greece up sharply despite EU-Turkey deal
ATHENS - Arrivals of refugees and migrants to Greece from
Turkey rise sharply, just over a week since the European Union
and Turkey struck a deal intended to cut off the flow.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), by Karolina
Tagaris and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, 482 words)
Thousands of jobs at risk as India's Tata Steel seeks
British exit
LONDON/MUMBAI - India's Tata Steel is seeking to
sell its entire British business, putting thousands of jobs at
risk and underlining the precarious position of the country's
once dominant steel industry (TATA-BRITAIN/STEEL (UPDATE 4,
PICTURES), moved, by Kate Holton and Promit Mukherjee, 805
words)
FBI warned Dutch about El Bakraoui brothers week before
attacks
AMSTERDAM - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation told
Dutch police that two brothers were being sought by Belgian
authorities a week before the pair blew themselves up in suicide
attacks in Brussels, the Dutch interior minister says.
(BELGIUM-BLAST/NETHERLANDS, moved, by Anthony Deutsch , 415
words)
+ See also:
- BELGIUM-BLAST/PRIMEMINISTER, moved, 150 words
UNITED STATES
EXCLUSIVE-Most Americans support torture against terror
suspects -poll
Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe torture can be
justified to extract information from suspected terrorists,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, a level of support similar to
that seen in countries like Nigeria where militant attacks are
common. (USA-ELECTION/TORTURE (EXCLUSIVE, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Chris Kahn, 800 words)
Obama sets informal talks with Turkey's Erdogan, ties fray
ISTANBUL/ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - President Barack Obama will
hold informal talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in
Washington this week, the White House says, dismissing
suggestions that the lack of a formal meeting represented a snub
to Ankara. (TURKEY-USA/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Can
Sezer and Jeff Mason, 594 words)
AMERICAS
Brazil's biggest party quits coalition, Rousseff isolated
BRASILIA - Brazil's largest party announces it is leaving
President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition and pulling its
members from her government, a departure that cripples her fight
against impeachment proceedings in Congress. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Anthony Boadle, 869 words)
+ See also:
- BRAZIL-POLITICS/POLL (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
Colombia, leftist ELN rebels to begin formal peace talks
BOGOTA - Colombia will announce peace talks with the ELN
Marxist rebel group, a government source says, moving the nation
closer to ending its five-decade-old conflict as similar talks
with FARC, the biggest insurgent group, near a conclusion.
(COLOMBIA-REBELS/ELN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Luis Jaime Acosta and
Julia Symmes Cobb, 315 words)
ASIA
Pakistan's Christians call for protection after Easter bomb
LAHORE, Pakistan - A year ago, Wasif Masih, 16, had a narrow
escape when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside his church
in Lahore. On Easter Sunday he died when the same Taliban
faction killed 72 people in a park full of families.
(PAKISTAN-BLAST/CHRISTIANS (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Mehreen
Zahra-Malik and Mubasher Bukhari, 750 words)
+ See also:
- PAKISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Asad
Hashim, 758 words
HEALTH
W.Africa Ebola outbreak no longer a global risk, WHO says
GENEVA - West Africa's Ebola outbreak no longer constitutes
a threat to international public health, the World Health
Organization says, declaring an end to a nearly 20-month
emergency that killed about 11,300 people. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WHO
(UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 421 words)