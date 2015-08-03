Editor: Janet Lawrence + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Obama to unveil tougher U.S. climate change plan

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama will unveil the final version of his plan to tackle greenhouse gases from coal-fired power plants, kicking off what is expected to be a tumultuous legal battle between federal environmental regulators and coal industry supporters. (USA-CLIMATECHANGE/CLEANPOWERPLAN (UPDATE 4), moved, by Valerie Volcovici, 900 words)

After five-week shut down, Greek stocks plummet

ATHENS - Greece's stock market suffers heavy losses, plunging nearly 23 percent at the open before recovering slightly, after a five-week shutdown brought on by fears the country was about to be dumped from the euro zone. (EUROZONE-GREECE/STOCKMARKET (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou, 630 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-GREECE/STOCKMARKET-BANKS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by George Georogiopoulos, 400 words

- EUROZONE-GREECE/STOCKMARKET-HISTORY, moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and Jeremy Gaunt, 480 words

- EUROZONE-GREECE/ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Angeliki Koutantou, 480 words

Former trader Hayes found guilty in world's first Libor trial

LONDON - Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, is found guilty of charges of conspiracy to defraud as a jury delivers its verdict in the first trial of a defendant accused of Libor interest rate rigging. (LIBOR-HAYES/VERDICT (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

We want Iran cooperation, not meddling, Gulf Arabs tell Kerry

DOHA - Iran's nuclear deal should bring stability and "good neighbourliness" rather than interference, Gulf Arab states tell U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as they begin talks on the merits of its historic accord with world powers. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-GULF (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by David Brunnstrom and Noah Browning, 640 words)

EUROPE

Russia says security forces kill 14 Islamist militants

MOSCOW - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) forces killed eight Islamic State militants on Sunday and six other Islamist rebels on Monday in the North Caucasus, the national Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) says. (RUSSIA-MILITANTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

IMF says Western sanctions could cut 9 pct off Russia's GDP

MOSCOW - Sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis could end up costing Russia 9 percent of its gross domestic product, the International Monetary Fund says. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/IMF), moved, by Jason Bush, 460 words)

AFRICA

Ten Malian soldiers killed in attack on northern base

BAMAKO - Unidentified gunmen kill 10 Malian soldiers at the Gourma Rharous base in northern Mali, an army official says. (MALI-VIOLENCE/, moved, 100 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Syrian jet crashes into market in rebel-held area, 27 killed

BEIRUT - At least 27 people are killed and dozens injured when a Syrian army fighter jet crashes into a busy marketplace in the rebel-held northwestern town of Ariha, residents and witnesses say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/AIRPLANE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE TV), moved, 315 words)

+ See also:

- SYRIA-CRISIS/RUSSIA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 220 words

Israel says allows harsher interrogations of Jewish militant suspects

JERUSALEM - Israel will allow harsher interrogations of suspected Jewish militants, and possibly let security services violently shake detainees, following a deadly West Bank arson attack blamed on ultra-nationalists, a minister says. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/INTERROGATION, moved, by Dan Williams, 365 words)

+ See also:

- ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM (INSIGHT, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Maayan Lubell, 1,015 words)

In Turkish villages facing Islamic State, doubt hangs over U.S. strategy

KARKAMIS - Packets of cigarettes and tea gathering dust in his one-room store, Mustafa Karatas doubts a joint U.S.-Turkish plan to flush Islamic State militants from the Syrian border will make much difference to his business any time soon. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-BORDER (PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Nick Tattersall, 965 words)

Turkey's main opposition accuses Erdogan of blocking coalition efforts

ISTANBUL - Turkey's main opposition leader has accused President Tayyip Erdogan of blocking efforts to form a coalition government and warns him against taking the country to new elections through "blood politics" by reopening conflict with Kurdish militants. (TURKEY-POLITICS/, moved, by Humeyra Pamuk, 430 words)

Predecessor says Yemen leader Hadi should be tried for treason

DUBAI - Yemen's former president, a powerful ally of Houthi forces in a four-month-old civil war, says he wants his exiled successor tried for treason for enlisting Saudi-led attacks against the Iranian-allied militia. (YEMEN-SECURITY/SALEH, moved, 400 words)

GLOBAL ECONOMY

European factories shrug off Greece in July, Asia waned

LONDON/SYDNEY - Euro zone factories largely shrugged Greece's brush with bankruptcy last month but headwinds in China intensified, with manufacturing conditions deteriorating to their worst in two years. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Ian Chua, 750 words)

UNITED STATES

Republicans begin pivotal debate week with New Hampshire forum

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidates will test their messages in New Hampshire, with the exception of Donald Trump, in a pivotal week on the 2016 campaign trail that will be dominated by their first head-to-head debate on Thursday. (USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS, moved, by Steve Holland, 400 words)

Planned Parenthood fight hits U.S. Congress, wider impact unclear

WASHINGTON - Women's health group Planned Parenthood, under attack by anti-abortionists posting hidden-camera videos online, will be the focus of a partisan showdown on Monday in the U.S. Senate, with any wider influence on voters from the charge still unclear. (USA-PLANNEDPARENTHOOD/, moved, by Richard Cowan and Alex Wilts, 550 words)

ASIA

Some extreme doping test results show athletes' health at risk - expert

KUALA LUMPUR/SYDNEY - Some of the readings from athletes' blood tests leaked by a whistleblower for a report exposing suspected doping are so extreme they are "downright dangerous", one of the experts cited in the report tells Reuters. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ossian Shine and Lincoln Feast, 795 words)