TOP STORIES
Thai authorities focus on suspect seen in CCTV footage at
blast site
BANGKOK - Thai authorities are looking for a suspect seen on
closed-circuit television footage near a popular shrine where a
bomb blast killed 22 people, including nine foreigners from
several Asian countries. (THAILAND-BLAST/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat,
799 words)
+ See also:
- BANGKOK-BLAST/SUSPECT (UPDATE 1), moved, 267 words
Overwhelmed Greece says migrant crisis will not be solved
with fences
ATHENS - Greece appeals to its EU partners to come up with a
comprehensive strategy to deal with a growing migrant crisis as
new data showed 21,000 refugees landed on Greek shores last week
alone. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE (PICTURE), expect by 1500 GMT/11
AM ET, by Michele Kambas, 468 words
Saudi-led coalition warplanes bomb aid port
SANAA - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition hit Houthi
positions in Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeida, port officials
said, destroying cranes and warehouses at the main entry point
for aid supplies to the north. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Mohammed Ghobari, 400 words)
Putin confidant Yakunin to resign as railways chief
MOSCOW - Vladimir Yakunin, the head of Russian state
railways and an old friend of President Vladimir Putin, will
leave his post to become a senator in a rare reshuffle among the
Kremlin inner circle that controls large parts of the economy.
(RZD-YAKUNIN/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Gleb Stolyarov, 526
words)
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State fighter urges fellow Turks to conquer Istanbul
ISTANBUL - A fighter proclaiming allegiance to Islamic State
appears in a video urging fellow Turks to rebel against
"infidel" President Tayyip Erdogan and help conquer Istanbul.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-ISLAMICSTATE (TV), moved, by Humeyra
Pamuk, 807 words)
Ball in Erdogan's court as Turkish PM set to give up forming
government
ANKARA - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was set to
formally give up trying to form the next government after weeks
of talks with opposition parties failed to produce a coalition,
a senior ruling party official said. (TURKEY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE
3, PIX, GRAPHICS), expect by 1630 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Orhan
Coskun, 522 words)
BEIRUT - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says he is
cancelling the positions of advisers hired as contractors in
ministries and limiting the number of advisers for himself, the
president, and the parliamentary speaker to five each.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFORMS (UPDATE 2), moved, 241 words)
Syrian government recaptures villages on strategic plain
BEIRUT - Syrian government forces recapture four
northwestern villages as they pound the area with air strikes in
a counter-attack on insurgents threatening strongholds of
President Bashar al-Assad. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 1)
expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by John Davison and Tom Perry, 500
words)
Palestinian hunger-striker regains consciousness, says will
continue fast -lawyer
JERUSALEM - A Palestinian on hunger strike against his
detention without trial is brought out of sedation in Israeli
hospital and says he will continue his fast, one of his lawyers
says. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/HUNGERSTRIKER, moved, by Jeffrey
Heller, 400 words)
AFRICA
Uganda urges South Sudan leaders to sign peace deal
KAMPLA/JUBA - Regional power Uganda tells South Sudan's
warring factions to put their egos aside and make peace, a day
after President Salva Kiir refused to sign a deal to end a
20-month-old conflict. (SOUTHSUDAN-UNREST/UPDATE 1, By Elias
Biryabarema and Denis Dumo, 400 words, MOVED)
U.N. troops deploy in northern Mali to end clashes
BAMAKO - Mali's United Nations peacekeeping mission deploys
troops around a northern separatist stronghold in an attempt to
end clashes between the rebels and pro-government militias that
are threatening to torpedo a June peace accord. (MALI-VIOLENCE/
(TV), moved, by Tiemoko Diallo, 300 words)
ASIA
Rajapaksa's comeback fails as Sri Lankan voters back reforms
COLOMBO - Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa's attempt to
stage a comeback in Sri Lanka's general election ends in defeat
as results show the alliance that toppled him making decisive
gains. (SRI LANKA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moving shortly,
by Shihar Aneez and Douglas Busvine, 536 words)
Shake-up in Myanmar as Suu Kyi allies with ousted ruling
party boss
NAYPYITAW - Myanmar's Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi says
her opposition will ally with powerful ousted ruling party
leader Shwe Mann, as the country's political forces re-align in
the biggest shake-up since the end of military rule.
(MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV, UPDATE 5), moved, by Hnin Yadana
Zaw and Antoni Slodkowski, 809 words)
Afghan forces retreat from strategic district in Helmand
province
LASHKAR GAH - Afghan security forces have "tactically
retreated" from a key district in the southern province of
Helmand that foreign troops battled for years to secure, as the
Taliban make a late summer push to expand areas they control in
a traditional stronghold. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/, moved, 415
words)
Pakistan opposition lawmaker shot, wounded in attack on car;
driver killed
KARACHI - Gunmen shoot and wound a Pakistani opposition
lawmaker and killed the driver of his car, police say, as the
government sought to woo his party's deputies back to parliament
after they resigned over the arrests of several leaders.
(PAKISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Syed Raza Hassan, 393
words)
AMERICAS
With fist-bump and autographs, Trump fulfills jury duty
NEW YORK - Billionaire Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump completes his jury duty in one day, signing
autographs and giving fist-bump to supporter.
(USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-JURYDUTY (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Nate
Raymond and Alana Wise, 489 words)
Despite protests, slog more likely than radical change in
Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO - Despite protests by hundreds of thousands
of Brazilians against President Dilma Rousseff and continuing
calls for her impeachment, little suggests radical change in
Brazil anytime soon. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/PROTESTS (PIX, TV), moved,
by Paulo Prada, 775 words)