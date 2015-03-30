Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 20 7542 1028
TOP STORIES
Heavy fighting in Aden as Yemen's Houthis make gains
ADEN - Iran-allied Houthi militiamen push into the
northeastern outskirts of the Yemeni port city of Aden amid
heavy clashes with loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
apparently backed by Saudi-led air strikes. (YEMEN-SECURITY/
(WRAPUP 3, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by
Mohammad Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi, 885 words)
Setbacks and progress as Iran, six powers meet to end
nuclear impasse
LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The foreign ministers of Iran and
six world powers meet in a final push for a preliminary nuclear
accord less than two days before their deadline as Tehran shows
signs of backing away from previous compromise offers.
(IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Parisa Hafezi,
John Irish and Louis Charbonneau, 860 words)
+ See also:
- IRAN-NUCLEAR/JOURNALIST, moved, 200 words
U.S., Britain concerned about Nigeria vote count
ABUJA - The United States and Britain say there were
worrying signs of political interference in the counting of
Nigeria's election as results from what is billed as the closest
poll since the end of military rule in 1999 start to trickle in.
(NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1600
GMT/NOON, by Tim Cocks and Alexis Akwagyiram, 680 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Inside Hungary's 10 billion euro nuclear deal with Russia
BUDAPEST - How Hungary chose Russia as a partner to help
expand the Paks atomic power station, and why some see it as
Moscow trying to buy influence in Europe. (RUSSIA-EUROPE/HUNGARY
(SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Krisztina Than,
1,750 words)
EUROPE
Germany says Greece must flesh out reforms to unlock aid
ATHENS/BERLIN - Greece's biggest creditor Germany says that
the euro zone will give Athens no further financial aid until it
has a more detailed list of reforms and some are enacted into
law, adding to scepticism over plans presented last week.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/DEBT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas
and Caroline Copley, 600 words)
Investigators say Germanwings co-pilot had suicidal
tendencies
BERLIN - The Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately
crashing a plane in the French Alps last week had been treated
in the past for suicidal tendencies, German state prosecutors
say. (FRANCE-CRASH/PILOT (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 335 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-CRASH/ROADWAY, moved, 300 words
UK's Cameron starts knife-edge election campaign
LONDON - Campaigning in what is likely to be Britain's
closest election in decades begins after Prime Minister David
Cameron meets Queen Elizabeth to tell her parliament has been
dissolved, teeing up a fraught battle to manage a $2.8 trillion
economy. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andrew Osborn,
840 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ELECTION/LABOUR (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Kylie MacLellan and William James, 400 words
Slovenian PM tells defence minister to quit in Telekom
Slovenia row
LJUBLJANA - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar tells the
defence minister to quit in a row over the sale of state-owned
telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, a resignation that might
delay the privatisation. (SLOVENIA-MINISTER/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Marja Novak, 400 words)
War crimes court revokes Serb nationalist Seselj's release
AMSTERDAM/BELGRADE - United Nations judges summon Serbian
politician Vojislav Seselj back to The Hague, ruling that the
nationalist, who has terminal cancer, must return to answer
allegations that he violated the terms of his compassionate
release. (WARCRIMES-SERBIA/SESELJ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430
GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Thomas Escritt and Matt Robinson, 400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
UN Secretary General troubled by Iraq abuse claims, warns of
refugee crisis
BAGHDAD - United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon says
he is concerned about reported abuses by Iraqi pro-government
forces, including militias, in their war against Islamic State.
(MIDEAS-CRISIS/IRAQ-UN (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 265 words)
Ex-Israeli PM Olmert convicted in another corruption case
JERUSALEM - Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert,
already facing a six-year prison term after a corruption
conviction, is found guilty in a separate case of accepting
illegal payments from a U.S. businessman. (ISRAEL-OLMERT/ (TV,
PICTURE), moved, 200 words)
ASIA
Heavy rains trigger flood fears in Kashmir; six dead
SRINAGAR, India - A landslide in the Himalayan region of
Kashmir kills six people and leaves 10 missing, police say, as
unseasonal rains sweep India, damaging crops and raising fears
of flash floods in the mountainous north. (KASHMIR-FLOODS/
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Fayaz Bukhari, 200 words)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
South African comedian to replace Jon Stewart on 'The Daily
Show'
Comedy Central says it has chosen South African comedian
Trevor Noah, a relative newcomer to U.S. television, to replace
Jon Stewart on its parody newscast, "The Daily Show."
(TELEVISION-DAILYSHOW/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Susan
Heavey, 375 words)
