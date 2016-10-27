Editor: Toby Chopra + 44 207 542 7923
TOP STORIES
Iraqi army tries to reach site of IS executions south of
Mosul
SOUTH OF MOSUL - The Iraqi army tries to reach a town south
of Mosul where Islamic State has reportedly executed dozens to
deter the population against any attempt to support the U.S.-led
offensive on the jihadists' last major city stronghold in Iraq.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Babak
Dehghanpisheh and Stephen Kalin, 721 words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-ISLAMICSTATE moved, by Stephen Kalin
and Michael Georgy, 370 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/RAQQA-YPG (UPDATE 2), moved, by Idrees Ali
and Yeganeh Torbati, 350 words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-VILLAGE (PIX, TV), by Michael Georgy,
670 words
Belgium breaks deadlock over EU-Canada trade pact
BRUSSELS - Belgium agrees a deal with its regional
parliaments to approve a landmark EU-Canada free trade
agreement, breaking a deadlock that has blocked the pact for
weeks. (EU-CANADA/TRADE (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by
Robert-Jan Bartunek, 421 words)
+ See also:
- EU-CANADA/TRADE-LAMBSDORFF, moved, 264 words
Trump touts urban policy following detour to open new hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump, in an appeal to African-Americans and working-class
voters, promises "21st century" banking industry reforms and tax
changes to spur job creation and investment in blighted
communities. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Steve Holland, 1,000 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/POLL (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Chris Kahn, 572 words
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-HOLLYWOOD (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved,
by Alex Dobuzinskis and Omar Younis, 423 words
- USA-ELECTION/LEGISLATURES (GRAPHIC), moved, by Karen
Pierog, 745 words
- USA-ELECTION/ISRAEL-TRUMP (PIX, TV), moved, by Luke Baker,
540 words
Duterte says Philippines could join sea exercises with
Japan, again vents anger at U.S.
YOKOHAMA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says his
country could join naval exercises with Japan, but repeats there
would be no more war games with long-time ally the United States
and again vents his anger against Washington.
(JAPAN-PHILIPPINES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Minami
Funakoshi, 533 words)
Into the heart of godlessness, Pope Francis heads for Sweden
STOCKHOLM - Usually feted ecstatically by Catholics across
the world, Pope Francis may face a far more muted reception when
he arrives next week in Sweden, one of the world's most secular
nations, with openly gay Lutheran bishops and special cemeteries
for atheists. (POPE-SWEDEN/ (PIX), by Alistair Scrutton, moved,
650 words)
AMERICAS
Maduro foes say power cut at Venezuela legislature
Venezuela's opposition says power cut to National Assembly
as it presses forward with political trial and other tactics
seeking to remove President Nicolas Maduro and end 17 years of
socialist rule. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/, pix, tv, moving shortly,
by Brian Ellsworth, 400 words)
EUROPE
Italian earthquakes cause widespread damage, but kill no one
VISSO - Earthquakes cause widespread damage and terrify
residents in central Italy overnight but kill no one, two months
after a strong quake left nearly 300 dead and razed villages in
the same area. (ITALY-QUAKE/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Isla Binnie and Antonio Denti, 532 words)
Spain's Socialists vow to fight Rajoy's policies in new
government
MADRID - Spain's Socialists will not allow incoming
conservative leader Mariano Rajoy a free hand to govern despite
allowing him a second term, one of their leaders tells
parliament during a heated debate before a first confidence
vote. (SPAIN-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/1100 ET, by
Inmaculada Sanz and Angus Berwick, 462 words)
France tells migrants to forget Calais as "Jungle" camp
razed
CALAIS - Bulldozers clear mounds of debris and tear down
makeshift shelters at the "Jungle" migrant camp, and authorities
say 6,000 people had been evacuated from the squalid site.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/CALAIS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Matthias
Blamont and Temis Tormo, 549 words)
Britain's mixed messages deepen Brexit rifts with EU
BERLIN/LONDON/BRUSSELS - Positions in Europe are hardening
not only because of what is being said, but because of what
neither the UK or Europe is willing to say. The absence of clear
messages or willingness to compromise is deepening the sense of
distrust, leaving both sides bracing for a clash.
(BRITAIN-EU/MESSAGES (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Noah Barkin,
Elizabeth Piper, Alastair Macdonald, 1,500 words, moved)
MIDDLE EAST/NORTH AFRICA
At Iraqi village, victory is fraught with risks in Mosul
offensive
FADILIYA, Iraq - Kurdish peshmerga fighter Germad Yihya
stands on a small berm overlooking a village where he says
Islamic State militants have been defeated. A line of trees 500
metres away from his position illustrates how he can't afford to
be complacent. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-VILLAGE (PIX, TV), moved,
by Michael Georgy, 673 words)
Turkey vows to press Syria offensive despite warning from
pro-Assad forces
ANKARA/BEIRUT - Turkey says it will press its military
offensive in Syria until Islamic State is driven from the town
of al-Bab, despite a warning from forces allied to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and a helicopter attack on the rebels
it backs. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX),
moved, by Tulay Karadeniz and Laila Bassam, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ATTACK (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 300
words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-ARRESTS, moved, 250 words
U.S. using Tunisia to conduct drone operations in Libya -
U.S. sources
WASHINGTON/BERLIN - The United States has begun using a
Tunisian air base to conduct surveillance drone operations
inside Libya, the latest expansion of its campaign against
Islamic State militants in North Africa, U.S. government sources
say. (USA-DRONES/TUNISIA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Mark
Hosenball and Andrea Shalal, 350 words)
UNITED STATES
Tech privacy ally Feingold leads in Wisconsin U.S. Senate
race
WASHINGTON - Next month's U.S. Senate election in Wisconsin
could gain Silicon Valley a key ally in Washington in the
high-tech industry's battle against the U.S. government's
growing appetite for more access to private data.
(USA-ELECTION/FEINGOLD (PIX), moved, by Dustin Volz, 611 words)
ASIA
China's Xi anointed "core" leader, on par with Mao, Deng
BEIJING - China's Communist Party gives President Xi Jinping
the title of "core" leader, putting him on par with past
strongmen like Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, but signals his
power would not be absolute. (CHINA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV),
moved, by Michael Martina and Benjamin Kang Lim, 734 words)
Japan, U.S., S.Korea agree to up pressure on N.Korea -Japan
official
TOKYO - Japan, the United States and South Korea agree to
work together to put more pressure on North Korea to abandon its
nuclear and missile programmes, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister
Shinsuke Sugiyama says. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/TALKS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 240 words)
PNG court dismisses Australia asylum seeker resettlements on
technicality
SYDNEY - The Papua New Guinea Supreme Court dismisses an
application to send asylum seekers held on an isolated island to
Australia on a paperwork technicality. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), by Colin Packham, 436 words)
Australian park owner speaks to families as it counts cost
of deaths
SYDNEY - Australia's Ardent Leisure Group, the owner of a
theme park where four people were killed on a water ride this
week, says it will speak to the victims' families as it defends
its safety practices amid intense criticism.
(AUSTRALIA-TOURISM/ACCIDENT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Byron
Kaye, 483 words)