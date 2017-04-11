Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 207 542 9786
TOP STORIES
Tillerson carries Syria stance to Moscow as Trump
administration speaks for West
MOSCOW - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson carries a
unified message from world powers to Moscow, denouncing Russian
support for Syria and taking up America's traditional role as
leader of the West on behalf of Donald Trump's administration.
(USA-RUSSIA/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Andrew
Osborn, 1058 words)
Monitor says Syrian forces use barrel bombs despite U.S.
warning, Syria denies
BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Syrian
government warplanes dropped barrel bombs on rebel-held areas of
Hama province, a day after the United States said their use
could lead to further U.S. strikes in Syria.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 263
words)
Mass starvation threatens four countries - UNHCR
GENEVA - The risk of mass starvation in four countries -
northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen - is rapidly
rising due to drought and conflict, the U.N. refugee agency
says. (AFRICA-HUNGER/UN (UPDATE 2, TV), moving shortly, by
Stephanie Nebehay, 500 words)
Suspect in Stockholm truck attack admits terrorist crime
STOCKHOLM - A failed asylum-seeker accused of ramming a
truck into a Stockholm crowd last week, killing four people, has
confessed to committing a terrorist crime, his lawyer says.
(SWEDEN-ATTACK/SUSPECT-DETENTION (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by
Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom, 499 words)
EUROPE
Fire ravages Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France
LILLE, France - A fire razes most of the Grande-Synthe
migrant camp near Dunkirk in northern France after fighting
among its inhabitants left several people injured, a government
official says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
moved, by Pierre Savary, 396 words)
In unusual omission, no Trump-Pope meeting planned during
Italy G7
VATICAN CITY - Donald Trump and Pope Francis have no plans
to meet during the U.S. president's visit to Italy for the Group
of Seven summit next month, sources say, in what would be an
unusual omission (POPE-TRUMP (PIX), moved, by Philip Pullella,
480 words).
MIDDLE EAST
Babies starve as war grinds on in Mosul
QAYYARA, Iraq - The babies cry with hunger but are so
severely malnourished that doctors treating them at a hospital
in Iraq would make their condition worse if they fed them enough
to stop the pangs. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL-HUNGER (PIX),
moved, by Isabel Coles, 851 words)
Candidates register for Iran's presidential vote as
hardliners seek comeback
LONDON - Candidates begin registering for Iran's May 19
presidential election with the clerical establishment hoping for
a high turnout to shore up its legitimacy amidst widespread
political turmoil in the Middle East.
(IRAN-ELECTION/REGISTRATION (PIX), moving shortly, by Bozorgmehr
Sharafedin, 510 words)
AFRICA
South Sudan imposes curfew across Wau state after killings
NAIROBI - South Sudanese authorities impose a curfew across
the whole northwestern state of Wau a day after at least 16
civilians died in clashes in its main town.
(SOUTHSUDAN-VIOLENCE/, moved, 231 words)
ASIA
South Korea warns of N.Korea provocations, US Navy group
approaches
SEOUL - South Korea's acting president warns of "greater
provocations" by North Korea amid concern the North may conduct
a test of its military hardware in coming days.
(NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Ju-min Park, 544
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-NORTHKOREA/COAL (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Meng
Meng and John Ruwitch, 559 words
Myanmar reiterates no "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya
Muslims, even as investigations go on
YANGON - A senior Myanmar government official denies there
was "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims in northwestern state
of Rakhine, where a military operation aimed at the minority has
forced 75,000 people to flee to Bangladesh. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/
(TV, PICTURES), moved, 415 words)
Indonesia delays blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian
governor
JAKARTA - An Indonesian court adjourns the blasphemy trial
of Jakarta's Christian governor until after the city's April 19
election, a contest pitting him against a Muslim rival that has
divided the city and fanned religious tension.
(INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 403 words)
Philippine troops clash with suspected Abu Sayyaf rebels on
holiday island, 8 dead
MANILA - Philippine troops kill at least five suspected Abu
Sayyaf militants and suffer three fatalities during a firefight
in Bohol province, the military say, days after Western travel
warnings about visiting the holiday island.
(PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/, moved, 346 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's
conservative tilt
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump revels in biggest political
victory of his presidency at White House ceremony swearing in
his Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, poised to make instant
impact on court once again dominated by conservatives.
(USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Lawrence
Hurley, 806 words)
Trump to meet U.S. business leaders on infrastructure, tax
reform
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet about 20
chief executives as he works to gain support for $1 trillion
infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration
priorities, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says.
(USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David Shepardson,
400 words)
United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from
plane, officer put on leave
NEW YORK - United Airlines causes outrage for the treatment
of a passenger dragged off a plane the airline had overbooked,
and one of the security officers involved in the incident is
placed on leave pending an investigation. (UAL-PASSENGER/
(UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Alana Wise, 737 words)
AMERICAS
Venezuelans mount another wave of anti-government protests
CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the
streets again in sometimes violent clashes to protest an
economic crisis and an erosion of democracy under leftist
President Nicolas Maduro, in the first sustained wave of
anti-government demonstrations in three years.
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Eyanir
Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer, 593 words)
+ See also:
- CUBA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 392 words