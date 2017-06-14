Editor: Mark Heinrich + 44 20 7542 7923
TOP STORIES
Gunman targets U.S. Republican lawmakers at baseball
practice, several wounded
ALEXANDRIA, Virgina - A gunman opens fire on Republican
members of the U.S. Congress during a baseball practice near
Washington, wounding several people including senior Republican
leader Steve Scalise, before being arrested, police and
witnesses say. (VIRGINIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), by Sarah
N. Lynch and Ross Colvin, 581 words)
UK's May edges closer to deal to stay in power as battle
over Brexit rages
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May edges closer to
clinching a deal to stay in power with the support of Northern
Irish kingmakers but faces a battle over Brexit just days before
divorce talks are due to begin. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2,
PIX, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by William James and
Kylie MacLellan, 956 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-POLITICS/NIRELAND (UPDATE 1), moved, 388 words
- BRITAIN-EU/CUSTOMS (FACTBOX), moved, 717 words
- BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 2), by Andy Bruce and William
Schomberg, 646 words
300 civilian deaths from U.S.-led air strikes in Raqqa - UN
GENEVA - Intensified coalition air strikes supporting an
assault by U.S.-backed forces on Islamic State's stronghold of
Raqqa in Syria are causing a "staggering loss of civilian life",
with 300 deaths since March, U.N. crimes investigators
say.(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-WARCRIMES (UPDATE 2, TV), expect by
1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Stephanie Nebehay, 450 words)
Democratic U.S. lawmakers sue Trump over foreign state
payments to businesses
WASHINGTON - More than 190 Democratic lawmakers sue
President Donald Trump in federal court, saying he accepted
funds from foreign governments through his businesses without
congressional consent, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
(USA-TRUMP/LAWSUIT, moved, by Julia Harte, 505 words)
+ See also:
- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 11, PIX, TV), moved, by Julia
Edwards Ainsley and Patricia Zengerle, 875 words)
- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-COMPLAINT, moved, by Karen Freifeld, 380
words
EUROPE
Fire engulfs London tower block, at least six dead, 74 hurt
LONDON - Fire engulfs a 24-storey housing block in central
London in the early hours, killing at least six people and
injuring 74 others in an inferno that traps residents as they
sleep. (BRITAIN-FIRE/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Kylie MacLellan and Toby Melville, 894 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-FIRE/FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 360 words
Defying Trump, EU Parliament backs Paris climate goals
STRASBOURG - The European Parliament backs curbs on EU
states' emissions to share the burden of the bloc's Paris
climate goals and forge ahead despite President Donald Trump's
decision to pull the United States out of the 195-nation pact.
(EU-CLIMATECHANGE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 378 words)
Munich, home to BMW, considers diesel ban to tackle
pollution
FRANKFURT - Munich, home to carmaker BMW, has
become the latest German city to consider banning some diesel
vehicles amid "shocking" nitrogen oxide emissions in the
Bavarian capital. (GERMANY-AUTOS/DIESEL (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved,
477 words)
MIDDLE EAST
U.S. expands presence in Syrian desert, rebels say
AMMAN - U.S. troops based in Syria's southeastern desert
have expanded their footprint, rebels there say, increasing the
risk of direct ground confrontation between the Americans and
Iran-backed pro-government forces. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA
(EXCLUSIVE), by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 799 words)
Turkey says Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
ANKARA/DOHA - Turkey says Qatar's rift with fellow Gulf Arab
states and Egypt is damaging the Islamic world and it will do
all it could by diplomatic channels to prevent any escalation.
(GULF-QATAR/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), by Ece Toksabay and John
Davison, 779 words)
Lebanon cabinet approves electoral law, will hold May
election
BEIRUT - Lebanon is likely to hold long-delayed elections in
May 2018, ministers say, after the cabinet approves a new
electoral law for legislative elections that has spared the
country a major political crisis. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ELECTION
(UPDATE 1), moved, 278 words)
AFRICA
S.Africa Zuma consulting advisers on setting up inquiry into
graft allegations - Ramaphosa
CAPE TOWN - South African President Jacob Zuma is consulting
legal advisers about setting up a judicial inquiry into
allegations of influence-peddling within his government, his
deputy Cyril Ramaphosa tells parliament. (SAFRICA-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 259 words)
ASIA
Asylum seekers win $53 mln detention settlement from
Australian govt
SYDNEY - Nearly 2,000 asylum seekers held in a remote
detention centre in Papua New Guinea for more than two years
will receive A$70 million ($53 million) in compensation after
the Australian government agreed to settle their court case.
(AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Colin Packham, 455
words)
Philippines says U.S. troops near besieged Marawi, but not
fighting
MARAWI CITY, Philippines - U.S. troops are on the ground
near Marawi City in the southern Philippines, but are not
involved in fighting Islamist militants who have held parts of
the city for more than three weeks, a Philippines military
spokesman says. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Neil Jerome Morales and Simon Lewis, 660
words)
Singapore leader's siblings say they feel threatened, have
lost confidence in him
SINGAPORE - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's
younger brother and sister say they have lost confidence in the
nation's leader and fear "the use of the organs of the state
against us". (SINGAPORE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving
shortyl, by Miyoung Kim, 900 words)
Landslides, flooding kill 156 people in Bangladesh,
northeast India
DHAKA/GUWAHATI - Heavy rains have triggered a series of
landslides and floods in Bangladesh and neighbouring northeast
India, killing at least 156 people over two days, and officials
warn the toll could rise. (BANGLADESH-LANDSLIDES/ (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ruma Paul and Zarir Hussain, 350 words)
Bangladesh says arrest of envoy in New York is a treaty
violation
DHAKA - Bangladesh says the arrest of one of its diplomats
in New York on charges of labour trafficking and assault appears
to be a violation of an international treaty on the treatment of
diplomats. (USA-BANGLADESH/, moved, 325 words)
UNITED STATES
Jury deliberations at Bill Cosby's sex assault trial enter
third day
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault
trial were scheduled for more deliberations on Wednesday after
failing to reach a verdict after two days of discussions that
stretched into the night. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX, TV), moved, by
Joseph Ax, 365 words)
AMERICAS
Tillerson signals tough Trump administration stance on Cuba
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says a
policy of engagement with Cuba has financially benefited the
island's government in violation of U.S. law, further fueling
expectations that President Donald Trump this week will roll
back parts of former President Barack Obama’s opening to Havana.
(USA-CUBA/TILLERSON (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Patricia Zengerle
and Matt Spetalnick, 660 words)
Taiwan's Central American allies coy on Panama's Beijing
embrace
GUATEMALA CITY - The remaining Central American allies of
Taiwan offer guarded responses to Panama's decision to embrace
the "One China" policy and switch allegiance to Beijing,
deflecting the question of whether they could follow suit.
(PANAMA-CHINA/CENTRALAMERICA (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Sofia Menchu, 570 words)
+ See also:
