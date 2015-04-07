Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 207 542 1028

TOP STORIES

Yemen's Aden crumbles but resists Houthi militia advance

ADEN/DUBAI - Saudi Arabia says that defending the "Aden government" is its main military main objective in Yemen, but after two weeks of street battles the city which could decide the country's fate fights for its life with no government, no president and no army. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ADEN, moved, by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Noah Browning, 750 words)

Suspected al Qaeda militants take Yemen border post

ADEN - Suspected al Qaeda militants storm a remote Yemeni border post with Saudi Arabia, killing at least two soldiers, sources in Yemen's eastern province of Hadramawt say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/MILITANTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

Divisions, public pressure push Greek PM into tightrope act

ATHENS - Few issues sum up the confusion of leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's first two months in office better than the bewildering saga of the country's biggest port, Piraeus, a bastion of militant trade unionists. (EUROZONE-GREECE/POLITICS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Deepa Babington and Renee Maltezou, 1,120 words)

- EUROZONE-GREECE/GERMANY-REPARATIONS, moved, 240 words

MIDDLE EAST

Twitter and Facebook say they will challenge Turkey over ban

ISTANBUL - Twitter and Facebook say they will fight a Turkish ban that briefly blocked access to social media sites this week, a clampdown critics said was further evidence of Ankara's growing authoritarianism. (TURKEY-TWITTER/YOUTUBE, (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Humeyra Pamuk and Can Sezer, 400 words)

Turkish court acquits all defendants over alleged coup plot

ISTANBUL - A Turkish court acquits the last 62 military officers jailed over an alleged 2003 plot to oust then-prime minister Tayyip Erdogan, after the prosecutor said digital evidence was inadmissible (TURKEY-COURT/COUP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ece Toksabay, 400 words)

UNITED STATES

Virginia university fraternity says to sue Rolling Stone for defamation

NEW YORK - The University of Virginia fraternity at the center of Rolling Stone's retracted article "A Rape on Campus" says it plans to sue the magazine for what it calls "reckless" reporting that hurt its reputation. (USA-SEXCRIMES/VIRGINIA (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Ingram, 800 words)

EUROPE

U.N. Cyprus envoy says sees no obstacle to new peace talks NICOSIA - U.N. envoy for ethnically split Cyprus expects peace talks to resume "within weeks", following a six-month suspension in a dispute over offshore gas reserves. (CYPRUS-UN/TALKS, moved, by Michele Kambas, 600 words)

AMERICAS

Dissidents stand in Cuba election, face interference

HAVANA - In a rare challenge to Cuba's political system from within, two government opponents are on the ballot for upcoming elections, only to find that officials have altered their biographies to portray them as dangers to the revolution. (CUBA-ELECTION/OPPONENTS (PICTURES), moved, by Daniel Trotta, 750 words)

ASIA

Militants in Malaysia planned raids for guns, attacks in capital

KUALA LUMPUR - Suspected militants loyal to the Islamic State planned to raid Malaysian army camps and police stations to seize weapons and to attack strategic locations in the capital, Malaysia's police chief says.(MALAYSIA-TERRORISM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Trinna Leong and Anuradha Raghu, 420 words)

China urges creation of conditions to resume Korea nuclear talks

BEIJING - All parties involved in talks about North Korea's nuclear programme need to meet each other half way and address each other's concerns to create conditions to resume negotiations, China's foreign minister says. (NORTHKOREA-CHINA/NUCLEAR, moved, by Ben Blanchard, 370 words)

Failure to amend Myanmar constitution "raises questions" on reform - U.S.

YANGON - The United States says Myanmar's failure to amend a military-drafted constitution raises questions about the credibility of reforms, but does not go so far as to say it would undermine the legitimacy of upcoming elections. (MYANMAR-CONSTITUTION/, moved, by Jared Ferrie, 400 words)