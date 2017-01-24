Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 20 7542 1028
TOP STORIES
Parliament must vote before Britain can trigger Brexit, top
court rules
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May must give parliament a
vote before she can formally start Britain's exit from the
European Union, the UK Supreme Court rule, giving lawmakers who
oppose her Brexit plans a shot at amending them.
(BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50 (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Michael
Holden and Estelle Shirbon, 720 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50-SCOTLAND (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Elisabeth O'Leary, 290 words
- BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50-IMPACT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Michael
Holden and William James, 570 words
- BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50-REACTION (UPDATE 1, FACTBOX), moved,
1,230 words
Russia, Turkey, Iran near deal over Syria truce efforts
ASTANA - Russia, Turkey and Iran are working on a statement
to reaffirm a fragile ceasefire between Syrian warring parties
that could agree to establishing a mechanism to observe its
compliance and pave the way for a U.N.-led peace settlement.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TALKS (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURE), moving
shortly, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and John Irish, 600 words)
Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines
-administration official
NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign two
executive actions to advance construction of the Keystone XL and
Dakota Access pipelines, an administration official told
Reuters. (USA-TRUMP/PIPELINE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving
shortly, 300 words)
German SPD chief Gabriel makes way for Schulz to run against
Merkel
BERLIN - The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD)
Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament
President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor
Angela Merkel in the September election, sources say.
(GERMANY-ELECTION/SPD (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly,
by Madeline Chambers, 358 words)
La Land' leads diverse Oscar nominations line-up
LOS ANGELES - Romantic musical "La La Land" leads the Oscar
nominations with 14 nods, including the top prize of best
picture and best actor nominations for its stars, Ryan Gosling
and Emma Stone (AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE,
TV), moving shortly, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 500 words)
+ See also:
- AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS-LIST (FACTBOX, UPDATE 1), moved,
320 words
EUROPE
Italian avalanche death toll rises to 14
FARINDOLA, Italy - Rescuers working through the night pulled
five more bodies from the wreck of a hotel in central Italy that
was razed by an avalanche last week, bringing the death toll to
14, the fire brigade says. (ITALY-QUAKE/AVALANCHE (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, 375 words)
Germany nears decision to beef up short-range air defences -
sources
BERLIN - Germany is nearing a decision to replace its aging
short-range air defence systems and help fill a gap that has
caused concern among NATO members after Russia's annexation of
Crimea, two sources familiar with the issue says.
(GERMANY-MILITARY/, moved, by Andrea Shalal, 593 words)
Italian court reviews vote law, Renzi eager for early
election
ROME - Italy's highest court begin deliberations to rule on
the legality of the country's latest electoral law with the
decision likely to influence the timing of the next election.
(ITALY-ELECTIONS/LAW (PICTURE), moved, by Crispian Balmer, 520
words)
UNITED STATES
Trump urges U.S. automakers to make big push for new plants
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief
executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV to increase production in the United States and
boost American employment. (USA-TRUMP/AUTOS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE,
TV), moved, by David Shepardson and Roberta Rampton, 461 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Israel announces plans for 2,500 new settlement homes
JERUSALEM - Israel's Defence Ministry announce plans to
build 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the
second announcement of new construction in the territory since
President Donald Trump took office. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moving shortly, 420 words)
U.N. "racing" to prepare emergency aid ahead of battle for
western Mosul
BAGHDAD - The United Nations says it is "racing against the
clock" to prepare emergency aid for hundreds of thousands of
endangered civilians in Mosul with an Iraqi army offensive
looming to oust Islamic State from the western half of the city.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Maher
Chmaytelli, 710 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-SCHOOLS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Girish Gupta, 495 words
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL-DISPLACED (PICTURE), moved, by
Michael Georgy, 635 words
UN to need $8 billion this year to help Syrians at home and
abroad
GENEVA - The United Nations says it will need a total of $8
billion this year to provide life-saving assistance to millions
of Syrians inside their shattered homeland and to refugees and
their host communities in neighbouring countries.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN-APPEAL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephanie
Nebehay, 390 words)
Jihadists in Syria launch assault on rebels attending peace
talks
BEIRUT - A jihadist group launch a major assault on Free
Syrian Army factions in Syria as they attend peace talks in
Kazakhstan, rebel officials say, igniting a new conflict among
insurgents that could further strengthen the government's hand.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tom Perry, 530
words)
Under cover of night, Syrian wounded seek help from enemy
Israel
GOLAN HEIGHTS - It happens nearly every night. After dark,
the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria
front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help
from an enemy army. (MIDEAST-ISRAEL/SYRIA (TV, PICTURE), moved,
by Rami Amichay and Baz Ratner, 530 words)
ASIA
China says will protect South China Sea sovereignty
BEIJING/WASHINGTON - China say it has "irrefutable"
sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after
the White House says it will defend "international territories"
in the strategic waterway. (USA-CHINA/SOUTHCHINASEA (UPDATE 5,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ben Blanchard and David Brunnstrom, 840
words)
After U.S. exit, Asian nations try to save TPP trade deal
WELLINGTON/TOKYO - Australia and New Zealand say they hope
to salvage the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) by encouraging
China and other Asian countries to join the trade pact after
U.S. President Donald Trump kept a promise to abandon the
accord. (USA-TRUMP/ASIA (UPDATE 5, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Charlotte Greenfield and Stanley White, 845 words)
Scandal, gaffes mar ex-UN chief's presidential prospects in
S.Korea
SEOUL - It has been an inauspicious return to crisis-plagued
South Korea for former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, once the odds-on
favourite to be the next president, who has been ensnared in a
family corruption scandal and struggled with a sceptical press.
(SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/BAN (PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Nataly Pak and Nick Macfie, 775 words)
Japan launches first military communications satellite
TOKYO - Japan launches its first military communications
satellite to boost the broadband capacity of its army as it
reinforces an island chain stretching along the southern edge of
the East China Sea. (JAPAN-MILITARY/SATELLITE (UPDATE 1), moved,
370 words)
UNITED STATES
Powerful storm hammers U.S. East with heavy snow, wind gusts
A powerful storm that killed at least 21 people in the
southern United States over the weekend is expected to bring
heavy snow and wind gusts to the Northeast, causing school
closings, treacherous driving conditions and power outages.
(USA-WEATHER/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, 340 words)