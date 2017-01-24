Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 20 7542 1028

TOP STORIES

Parliament must vote before Britain can trigger Brexit, top court rules

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May must give parliament a vote before she can formally start Britain's exit from the European Union, the UK Supreme Court rule, giving lawmakers who oppose her Brexit plans a shot at amending them. (BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50 (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Michael Holden and Estelle Shirbon, 720 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50-SCOTLAND (UPDATE 1), moved, by Elisabeth O'Leary, 290 words

- BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50-IMPACT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Michael Holden and William James, 570 words

- BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50-REACTION (UPDATE 1, FACTBOX), moved, 1,230 words

Russia, Turkey, Iran near deal over Syria truce efforts

ASTANA - Russia, Turkey and Iran are working on a statement to reaffirm a fragile ceasefire between Syrian warring parties that could agree to establishing a mechanism to observe its compliance and pave the way for a U.N.-led peace settlement. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TALKS (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and John Irish, 600 words)

Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines -administration official

NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, an administration official told Reuters. (USA-TRUMP/PIPELINE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, 300 words)

German SPD chief Gabriel makes way for Schulz to run against Merkel

BERLIN - The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, sources say. (GERMANY-ELECTION/SPD (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Madeline Chambers, 358 words)

'La La Land' leads diverse Oscar nominations line-up - 'La La Land' leads diverse Oscar nominations line-up

LOS ANGELES - Romantic musical "La La Land" leads the Oscar nominations with 14 nods, including the top prize of best picture and best actor nominations for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 500 words)

+ See also:

- AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS-LIST (FACTBOX, UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words

EUROPE

Italian avalanche death toll rises to 14

FARINDOLA, Italy - Rescuers working through the night pulled five more bodies from the wreck of a hotel in central Italy that was razed by an avalanche last week, bringing the death toll to 14, the fire brigade says. (ITALY-QUAKE/AVALANCHE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, 375 words)

Germany nears decision to beef up short-range air defences - sources

BERLIN - Germany is nearing a decision to replace its aging short-range air defence systems and help fill a gap that has caused concern among NATO members after Russia's annexation of Crimea, two sources familiar with the issue says. (GERMANY-MILITARY/, moved, by Andrea Shalal, 593 words)

Italian court reviews vote law, Renzi eager for early election

ROME - Italy's highest court begin deliberations to rule on the legality of the country's latest electoral law with the decision likely to influence the timing of the next election. (ITALY-ELECTIONS/LAW (PICTURE), moved, by Crispian Balmer, 520 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump urges U.S. automakers to make big push for new plants

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to increase production in the United States and boost American employment. (USA-TRUMP/AUTOS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by David Shepardson and Roberta Rampton, 461 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Israel announces plans for 2,500 new settlement homes

JERUSALEM - Israel's Defence Ministry announce plans to build 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the second announcement of new construction in the territory since President Donald Trump took office. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moving shortly, 420 words)

U.N. "racing" to prepare emergency aid ahead of battle for western Mosul

BAGHDAD - The United Nations says it is "racing against the clock" to prepare emergency aid for hundreds of thousands of endangered civilians in Mosul with an Iraqi army offensive looming to oust Islamic State from the western half of the city. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Maher Chmaytelli, 710 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-SCHOOLS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Girish Gupta, 495 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL-DISPLACED (PICTURE), moved, by Michael Georgy, 635 words

UN to need $8 billion this year to help Syrians at home and abroad

GENEVA - The United Nations says it will need a total of $8 billion this year to provide life-saving assistance to millions of Syrians inside their shattered homeland and to refugees and their host communities in neighbouring countries. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN-APPEAL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 390 words)

Jihadists in Syria launch assault on rebels attending peace talks

BEIRUT - A jihadist group launch a major assault on Free Syrian Army factions in Syria as they attend peace talks in Kazakhstan, rebel officials say, igniting a new conflict among insurgents that could further strengthen the government's hand. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tom Perry, 530 words)

Under cover of night, Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel

GOLAN HEIGHTS - It happens nearly every night. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army. (MIDEAST-ISRAEL/SYRIA (TV, PICTURE), moved, by Rami Amichay and Baz Ratner, 530 words)

ASIA

China says will protect South China Sea sovereignty

BEIJING/WASHINGTON - China say it has "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House says it will defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway. (USA-CHINA/SOUTHCHINASEA (UPDATE 5, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ben Blanchard and David Brunnstrom, 840 words)

After U.S. exit, Asian nations try to save TPP trade deal

WELLINGTON/TOKYO - Australia and New Zealand say they hope to salvage the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) by encouraging China and other Asian countries to join the trade pact after U.S. President Donald Trump kept a promise to abandon the accord. (USA-TRUMP/ASIA (UPDATE 5, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield and Stanley White, 845 words)

Scandal, gaffes mar ex-UN chief's presidential prospects in S.Korea

SEOUL - It has been an inauspicious return to crisis-plagued South Korea for former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, once the odds-on favourite to be the next president, who has been ensnared in a family corruption scandal and struggled with a sceptical press. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/BAN (PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nataly Pak and Nick Macfie, 775 words)

Japan launches first military communications satellite

TOKYO - Japan launches its first military communications satellite to boost the broadband capacity of its army as it reinforces an island chain stretching along the southern edge of the East China Sea. (JAPAN-MILITARY/SATELLITE (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

UNITED STATES

Powerful storm hammers U.S. East with heavy snow, wind gusts

A powerful storm that killed at least 21 people in the southern United States over the weekend is expected to bring heavy snow and wind gusts to the Northeast, causing school closings, treacherous driving conditions and power outages. (USA-WEATHER/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, 340 words)