TOP STORIES
Factory orders rebound solidly, but trend still soft
WASHINGTON - New orders for U.S. factory goods record their
biggest increase in eight months, boosted by demand for
transportation equipment, but underlying trend remains weak
against backdrop of strong dollar. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2),
moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 500 words)
Baltic military shadow-boxing said to reach Cold War levels
VISBY FORWARD OPERATING BASE - Daily game of Cold War
cat-and-mouse ratchets up tensions in Baltic and draws biggest
military presence into region in more than 20 years, Swedish
military officials say. (SWEDEN-BALTIC/MILITARY (INSIGHT, PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Tim Hepher, 927 words)
Police raid home of gunman in Mohammad cartoon attack in
Texas
GARLAND - Police and FBI search Arizona apartment of one of
two gunmen shot dead after they allegedly open fire with assault
rifles outside Texas exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet
Mohammad. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS (PIX, GRAPHIC, TV, UPDATE 6),
expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Jon Herskovitz and David
Schwartz, 800 words)
Pension, labor disputes dog Greek talks as cash dwindles
ATHENS/BRUSSELS - Wide differences over pension and labor
reforms continue to dog intensive negotiations between Greece's
leftist government and its international creditors despite
progress in other areas as country's cash position becomes
increasingly critical. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by
1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by George Georgiopoulos and Jan
Strupczewski, 700 words)
About 100 bodies found in Nepal trekking village
KATMANDU - Nepali police and local volunteers find bodies of
about 100 trekkers and villagers buried in avalanche set off by
devastating earthquake and dig through snow and ice for signs of
dozens more missing, officials say. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 4,
PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Gopal Sharma, 755 words)
EXCLUSIVE-World Bank's pension investments clash with
principles
WASHINGTON - World Bank indirectly invests part of its $18.8
billion staff pension fund in companies in industries such as
coal and tobacco, holdings that clash with development
institution's own calls for ethical and low-carbon investing.
(INVESTMENT-WORLDBANK/PENSIONS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Valerie
Volcovici and Anna Yukhananov, 1,003 words)
UNITED STATES
Republican former CEO Fiorina enters 2016 race, hits Clinton
WASHINGTON - Former Hewlett-Packard chief executive Carly
Fiorina announces she is running for president and takes shot at
Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton, who she said represents
political class that Americans are "disgusted" with.
(USA-ELECTION/FIORINA (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Alistair Bell
and Bill Trott, 471 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Holland
and Susan Heavey, 400 words
U.S. Medicare test program saved hundreds of million of
dollars-study
U.S. government program aimed at reducing Medicare spending
by rewarding doctors who deliver better care cuts costs by 4
percent in 2012, its first year, and less than 1.5 percent in
second year, study shows. (US-HEALTHCARE/MEDICARE, moving
shortly, by Caroline Humer, 400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Ethiopian protests draw attention to racism in Israel
JERUSALEM - Images of Israeli police firing stun grenades
are usually set in West Bank and involve Palestinian protesters,
but this situation is quite different: riot police battling
thousands of Ethiopian Jews in center of Tel Aviv.
(ISRAEL-RACISM/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Luke Baker, 755
words)
EUROPE
Win or lose, Cameron's political career hangs by a thread in
UK
LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron is Britain's most
popular major party leader and his Conservative Party most
trusted on economy after helping revive it. But win or lose
knife-edge election this week, his career hangs by thread.
(BRITAIN-ELECTION/CAMERON, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 1,005 words)
Around 7,000 Europe-bound migrants rescued, baby girl born
on Italian navy ship
ROME - Around 7,000 migrants are rescued from overcrowded
boats crossing Mediterranean to Europe, including woman who
gives birth to baby girl on Italian navy ship, coast guard says.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Steve
Scherer, 506 words)
Merkel defends German intelligence cooperation with NSA
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel defends Germany's BND
intelligence agency against accusations it illegally helped
United States spy on officials and firms in Europe.
(GERMANY-SPYING/MERKEL (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Erik
Kirschbaum, 400 words)
AFRICA
Three reported killed in unrest over Burundi president's
vote bid
BUJUMBURA - Three protesters are killed in Burundi's
capital, Red Cross says, as demonstrations against decision by
President Pierre Nkurunziza's to seek third term in office run
into second week. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX, UPDATE 2), moved,
by Patrick Nduwimana, 494 words)
ASIA
Seeking global role, China presses Europe in diplomatic push
BRUSSELS/BEIJING - Seizing on 40th anniversary of diplomatic
ties, Beijing launches diplomatic offensive to move
Sino-European relations beyond trade and raise China's
international profile, buoyed by its success winning European
participation in new Asian bank. (EU-CHINA/, moved, by Robin
Emmott and Michael Martina, 793 words)
Pakistan minister stripped of parliament seat over 2013
rigging
LAHORE - Pakistani election tribunal expels senior minister
and ally of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from parliament for vote
rigging, decision opposition says vindicates its complaints.
(PAKISTAN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mubasher Bukhari, 365
words)
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
Open wide and say 'ah': secret of gaping whale mouths
revealed
WASHINGTON - When fin whale gets ready to eat, Earth's
second-largest animal opens its mouth so wide that it can gulp
amount of water larger than the volume of its own body as it
filters out huge meals of tiny fish and shrimp-like krill.
(SCIENCE-WHALES/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 p.m. ET, by Will
Dunham, 400 words)
Fjords are unexpected natural allies against climate change
OSLO - Fjords from Alaska to Norway soak up potentially
damaging carbon from atmosphere, making steep-sided inlets
overlooked natural ally in offsetting man-made climate change,
scientists say. (CLIMATECHANGE-FJORDS/, moved, 375 words)
+ See also:
- TECH-ACADEMIA/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT /5 PM ET, by
Jeremy Wagstaff, 800 words
HEALTH
Turkey reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in northern province
PARIS - Turkey reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu virus in
backyard in northern province of Kastamonu, first case of highly
pathogenic strain in seven years, World Organization for Animal
Health says. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/TURKEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 122
words)
+ See also:
- HEALTH-OBESITY/DIABETES, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by
Sharon Begley, 400 words