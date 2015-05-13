Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

TOP STORIES

Weak U.S. retail sales dampen sharp Q2 growth rebound hopes

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales are flat as households cut back on purchases of automobiles and other big-ticket items, indicating economy struggles to rebound strongly after barely growing in first quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 803 words)

Obama meets two Saudi princes after King sent regrets

WASHINGTON - President Obama meets privately with two of Saudi Arabia's top leaders at White House and goes out of his way to praise them as he plays down absence of King Salman, who pulls out of visit. (USA-GULF/SUMMIT (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Jeff Mason, 400 words)

U.S. investigators review data from fatal Philadelphia train wreck

PHILADELPHIA - Federal investigators recover black box from wreckage of Amtrak passenger train that jumps tracks and review data to determine what caused crash that kills at least six people and injures more than 200, officials say. (USA-TRAIN/DERAILMENT (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Jarrett Renshaw, 889 words)

Burundi army officer says he deposes president, crowds cheer

BUJUMBURA - Burundian general says he deposes President Pierre Nkurunziza for seeking unconstitutional third term in office and is forming transitional government, after more than two weeks of protests against election bid. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 7, TV, PIX), moved, by Njuwa Maina, 714 words)

No sign of missing U.S. aid helicopter after second Nepal quake

CHARIKOT, Nepal - Day-long search fails to find missing U.S. Marine helicopter, day after second Nepal earthquake in three weeks kills scores and triggers landslides across Himalayan nation. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Krista Mahr and Ross Adkin, 768 words)

Kerry to tell China U.S. committed to free S. China Sea movement

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will leave China "in absolutely no doubt" about Washington's commitment to freedom of navigation and flight in the South China Sea when he visits Beijing this weekend, senior State Department official says. (USA-CHINA/SOUTHCHINA SEA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by David Brunnstrom, 700 words)

Japan's 3 top carmakers to expand Takata air bag recalls by millions

TOKYO - Japan's three biggest carmakers expand huge global recall triggered by potentially fatal air bags made by Takata, saying they will take back millions of vehicles worldwide for investigation. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, By Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito, 400 words)

UNITED STATES

EXCLUSIVE-Wal-Mart improves lobbying disclosure after shareholder push

CHICAGO - Wal-Mart says it will start disclosing directly to investors what it spends on lobbying on state-by-state basis, responding to shareholder pressure to improve transparency on how the retailing giant seeks to influence public policy. (WAL-MART STORES-DISCLOSURE/LOBBYING (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Nathan Layne, 890 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iraq defense ministry says Islamic State's second-in-command killed

BAGHDAD - Iraq's Defense Ministry says deputy commander of Islamic State insurgents is killed in coalition air strike on mosque where he meets with other militants in north of the country. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISLAMICSTATE (UPDATE 3), moved, 337 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 5), moved, by Tom Perry, Mariam Karouny and Laila Bassam, 583 words

Iran complains to UN of foiled Yemen aid as ship standoff looms

UNITED NATIONS - Iran complains to Security Council of Saudi Arabia-led coalition's forces hindering its attempts to send aid to Yemen as standoff looms over Iranian cargo ship bound for Arabian Peninsula under military escort. (YEMEN-SECURITY/IRAN-UN, moved, by Michelle Nichols, 379 words)

Israel's vulnerable governing coalition passes first test

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emerging government scrapes by its first parliamentary test, paving way for new cabinet to be sworn in after two months of difficult coalition building. (ISRAEL-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, by Maayan Lubell, 431 words)

EUROPE

EU plans migrant quotas, Britain opts out

BRUSSELS - EU announces plan to distribute asylum-seekers more fairly around its member states and take in 20,000 more refugees, but Britain's newly re-elected Conservative leaders reject any quota system imposed from Brussels. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/PROPOSAL (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott and Alastair Macdonald, 596 words)

Greece plays down referendum option, economy stutters

ATHENS - Greece's government rules out rushing to referendum to secure public support for unpopular reforms, opting instead to make final push for a compromise with lenders by end of month. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou, 631 words)

ASIA

Gunmen kill 43 in bus attack in Pakistan's Karachi

KARACHI - Gunmen board bus and open fire on commuters in Pakistan's volatile southern city of Karachi, killing at least 43, police say, and militants affiliated with Islamic State claim responsibility. (PAKISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Syed Raza Hassan, 603 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Coen brothers look at film from other side as Cannes judges

CANNES - Filmmaker brothers Joel and Ethan Coen say it will be new experience for them to watch movies rather than having film in competition as first co-presidents of main Cannes International Film Festival jury. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/JURY (TV, PIX), moved, by Michael Roddy, 275 words)